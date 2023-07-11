The UK has its fair share of populist loving nutbag voters, but mercifully by the looks of things, nowhere near as many who are active in Europe.
My one, extremely slim hope for the UK, is that we're actually ahead of the curve when it comes to all this nationalist BS, and that we might regain some sanity just as other countries are diving into the sewer.
When was thew last time you heard a mainstream-left party in Europe vociferously and constantly call the blaming of immigrants for a country's economic ills 'absolute bullshit' and go on to explain how economic woes for an increasing proportion/majority of citizens in any western country is a combination of
1) The flow of money 'eastwards' to sweatshop countries, so that the general public could have cheap tat and shiny things on the cheap and constantly replace them with newer ones, has economic consequences and we're now seeing this manifest itself.
2) The wealth gap has been growing for decades as an increasing proportion of the already-diminished economic proceeds of any country's collective working endeavours is swallowed up by a capital-/land-owning financial elite
Instead, the mainstream-left pander to hate-filled, right-wing populism.