Tories Take Russian Coin.
Might not have the same ring to it as MAGA, but I think that would be a pretty decent slogan to slap on an image of Putin and put on a billboard.
One of Johnson's smartest moves as PM - admittedly there's not a lot to select from - was going all in on supporting Ukraine very early. I think he (or his advisors) read that one very well to the extent that I'm certain a significant majority of the electorate see the Tories as the strongest party when it comes to opposing Russia.
That the Tories have received millions in direct and indirect funding from Russia, that the Tories have long enabled Russian money laundering, that Johnson nominated Lord Evgeny Lebedev, that Vote Leave happily rode the wave of Russian interference in the EU referendum, the stalling and eventual mass redactions within the "Russia report" etc. that's all forgotten.