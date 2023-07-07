« previous next »
Fuck the Tories

Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 12:49:26 pm
Tories Take Russian Coin.

Might not have the same ring to it as MAGA, but I think that would be a pretty decent slogan to slap on an image of Putin and put on a billboard.
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 01:08:08 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on July  7, 2023, 12:49:26 pm
Tories Take Russian Coin.

Might not have the same ring to it as MAGA, but I think that would be a pretty decent slogan to slap on an image of Putin and put on a billboard.
One of Johnson's smartest moves as PM - admittedly there's not a lot to select from - was going all in on supporting Ukraine very early.  I think he (or his advisors) read that one very well to the extent that I'm certain a significant majority of the electorate see the Tories as the strongest party when it comes to opposing Russia.

That the Tories have received millions in direct and indirect funding from Russia, that the Tories have long enabled Russian money laundering, that Johnson nominated Lord Evgeny Lebedev, that Vote Leave happily rode the wave of Russian interference in the EU referendum, the stalling and eventual mass redactions within the "Russia report" etc. that's all forgotten.
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 01:32:55 pm
I am surprised there is no mention of the George osbourne wedding email in here or is that somewhere else. Not going to add it but it's readily available if people search
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 01:35:18 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on July  7, 2023, 11:28:46 am
free at the point of need  meaning the public has access to healthcare regardless of whether they can afford it at that moment or not.

She said: I believe the principle of access free at the point of need is what has built the NHS, and made it so great, that we know that however much youve got in your bank account you can get the care you need, or you should be able to get the care you need at the point at which you need it.

When did it become 'free at the point of need' rather than 'free at the point of use'? Not a fan of this 'subtle' shifting of framing.
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 01:35:59 pm
Quote from: Fruity on July  7, 2023, 01:32:55 pm
I am surprised there is no mention of the George osbourne wedding email in here or is that somewhere else. Not going to add it but it's readily available if people search
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  6, 2023, 09:59:39 pm
Oh my

George Osbourne is getting married at the weekend

Or will he? This is quite the expose in his other woman

https://pastebin.com/3DRZpzDP

Well worth a read!
I read it but admit to getting a bit lost.  Lots of names I didn't recognise who all seem to be cheating on each other with each other.

Whoever ends up marrying whoever seems like they'll be ideally suited and it's two less morally vacuous individuals for the rest of society to accidentally hook up with.
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 01:36:06 pm
Quote from: Fruity on July  7, 2023, 01:32:55 pm
I am surprised there is no mention of the George osbourne wedding email in here or is that somewhere else. Not going to add it but it's readily available if people search

Tepid posted it, if its not here might be in the Labour thread
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 01:36:35 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 01:38:19 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on July  7, 2023, 01:35:59 pm
it's two less morally vacuous individuals for the rest of society to accidentally hook up with.

Doesn't sound like them getting married will stop them from hooking up with others, accidentally or not!
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 01:56:45 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July  7, 2023, 01:35:18 pm
When did it become 'free at the point of need' rather than 'free at the point of use'? Not a fan of this 'subtle' shifting of framing.
We will see, Free at the point of need doesn't sound ominous to me.  I understand why people might think it means people who can't afford to pay will still get treatment free when they need it but I think that's unfair. plans will change and so they should if they get it wrong sometimes.

I am more annoyed because the effect of underfunding care and welfare are not being given more importance when all these plans to reorganise the NHS are debated. the link was made and voters accepted it, it was a massive step forward as it is a major cause of the problems suffered by the NHS , it was also a powerful argument against cruel austerity cuts. they can be false economy's
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 02:07:18 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on July  7, 2023, 01:35:59 pm
I read it but admit to getting a bit lost.  Lots of names I didn't recognise who all seem to be cheating on each other with each other.

Whoever ends up marrying whoever seems like they'll be ideally suited and it's two less morally vacuous individuals for the rest of society to accidentally hook up with.

Thanks. Interestingly not many papers reporting this morning apart from the Mirror. Though a couple more seem to be on it. Hopefully a bit of Karma.
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 04:21:08 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July  7, 2023, 01:35:18 pm
When did it become 'free at the point of need' rather than 'free at the point of use'? Not a fan of this 'subtle' shifting of framing.
'Need' seems better to me. Else, people might 'need' it, but are unable to make 'use' of it. Why are you concerned about the change of that one word?
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 04:27:16 pm
Quote
Murals of cartoon characters including Mickey Mouse and Baloo from The Jungle Book painted on the walls of an asylum seeker reception centre to welcome children have been removed on the orders of the immigration minister, Robert Jenrick.

The murals were painted over because he thought they were too welcoming and sent the wrong message.

Staff at the reception centre for small boats arrivals in Kent were horrified by the order, and opposed to painting over the murals


Evil, heartless Tory scum.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jul/07/robert-jenrick-has-cartoon-murals-painted-over-at-childrens-asylum-centre#:~:text=The%20murals%20were%20painted%20over,to%20painting%20over%20the%20murals.
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 04:29:06 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on July  7, 2023, 01:35:59 pm
I read it but admit to getting a bit lost.  Lots of names I didn't recognise who all seem to be cheating on each other with each other.

Whoever ends up marrying whoever seems like they'll be ideally suited and it's two less morally vacuous individuals for the rest of society to accidentally hook up with.
It came across to me as how the opening of Soap1 would sound to someone who had never watched an episode before.

1. For the younger audience here, that's a mid-eighties2 reference.

2. When broadcast in the UK. Earlier in the US.
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 04:36:02 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July  7, 2023, 04:29:06 pm
It came across to me as how the opening of Soap1 would sound to someone who had never watched an episode before.

1. For the younger audience here, that's a mid-eighties2 reference.

2. When broadcast in the UK. Earlier in the US.


It was brilliant (and I was too young to get half of it)

Loved the spin-off Benson, too.

Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 04:48:40 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  7, 2023, 04:36:02 pm

It was brilliant (and I was too young to get half of it)

Loved the spin-off Benson, too.
Yeah, I enjoyed it too. I'd watch Soap regularly; but I was never bothered about Benson.
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 04:50:37 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July  7, 2023, 04:21:08 pm
'Need' seems better to me. Else, people might 'need' it, but are unable to make 'use' of it. Why are you concerned about the change of that one word?

Oldfordie nailed it in his reply to me - "people might think it means people who can't afford to pay will still get treatment free when they need it" - whereas those who can afford it are asked to contribute to the cost because they don't 'need' free healthcare per se. For me it's because the word 'need' waters down the universality of the service. It implies to me some sort of judgement on whether a person is deserving enough, either in terms of financial means or severity of condition, to 'need' free access to the service.

Maybe it's a distinction without a difference but I'm very cynical about the current Labour leadership's intentions with regards to the NHS.
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 08:18:52 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 08:34:18 pm
"Too welcoming...." :butt
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 08:35:40 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on July  7, 2023, 08:18:52 pm
Just read this on the Guardian website. What a fucking buffoon.
It shows the mindset of these Tory MPs and the people who support them come election time. if they are nasty to immigrants and welfare claimants etc then they are showing the right attitude. it's very puritanical. the Torys and their supporters have always had a very puritanical attitude towards anyone who needs help.  it's why so many have thought Patel and Braverman are doing a good job.
The actual competency shown in their handling of these problems doesn't seem to register with them until the awful results are rammed down their throats.

They genuinely believe people have to suffer otherwise they are not doing a good job, making it too easy for them.
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 08:38:23 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on July  7, 2023, 08:34:18 pm
"Too welcoming...." :butt

To be replaced by Work sets you free no doubt.
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 08:42:57 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on July  7, 2023, 08:18:52 pm
Just read this on the Guardian website. What a fucking buffoon.
I wish the centre had refused and let the situation escalate before it was painted over.
Unfortunately the managers of these establishment need their jobs and will be hestitent to rebel.
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 09:07:13 pm
Quote from: John C on July  7, 2023, 08:42:57 pm
I wish the centre had refused and let the situation escalate before it was painted over.
Unfortunately the managers of these establishment need their jobs and will be hestitent to rebel.

According to James O"Brien this morning, the bastard made the request in April and the centre only complied this week, suggesting that the staff were not in favour of removing the murals.

Such a horrible, nasty thing to do,  it really is.  A new low.
Re: Fuck the Tories
July 7, 2023, 09:14:51 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July  7, 2023, 08:38:23 pm
To be replaced by Work sets you free no doubt.

Good job we don't need chimney sweeps anymore. But maybe the Tories can develop "Skills Centres" where orphaned kids can make clothes for 18 hours a day.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 03:00:31 am
There's a clear abuse of power with Johnson and now Osborne shagging their very young assistants. Not illegal but probably career ending in any decent organization*


* obviously decency has no place in the Conservative party
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 09:51:58 am
Quote from: Red Beret on July  7, 2023, 12:49:26 pm
Tories Take Russian Coin.

Might not have the same ring to it as MAGA, but I think that would be a pretty decent slogan to slap on an image of Putin and put on a billboard.

Tories Take Putinist Coin.

Don't go down the xenophobic road. Its one person and his regime that needs vilifying, not an entire people.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 09:52:11 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:00:31 am
There's a clear abuse of power with Johnson and now Osborne shagging their very young assistants. Not illegal but probably career ending in any decent organization*


* obviously decency has no place in the Conservative party

Interesting that a certain newspaper publishes a story about a BBC presenter immediately after the George Osbourne story. What a way to make a story disappear.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 01:16:56 pm
Yvette Cooper and Ed Balls yesterday shamefully went to celebrate the wedding of a man whos robbery of our public funds killed over 300,000 people..Yet the media have never seemed arsed about that but are more upset that a bit of orange confetti was thrown at them
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 01:20:50 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 01:16:56 pm
Yvette Cooper and Ed Balls yesterday shamefully went to celebrate the wedding of a man whos robbery of our public funds killed over 300,000 people..Yet the media have never seemed arsed about that but are more upset that a bit of orange confetti was thrown at them

Twats, according to some on here  ;)
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 02:04:42 pm
Mates with a guy who destroyed this country. For all the shit the Tories have gotten, its important to remember that the Cameron/Osbourne austerity years is what did for this country.

Its not someone who you just disagree with politically.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 02:06:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:04:42 pm
Mates with a guy who destroyed this country. For all the shit the Tories have gotten, its important to remember that the Cameron/Osbourne austerity years is what did for this country.

Its not someone who you just disagree with politically.
And never let it be forgotten that they brought us Brexit.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 04:39:31 pm
Jaqui Smith has also done some pearl clutching about the confetti. Its weird


Jacqui Smith
@Jacqui_Smith1
This is a plain horrible thing to do to a fellow human being on their wedding day.


https://twitter.com/jacqui_smith1/status/1677765607498870784
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 04:43:39 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:39:31 pm
Jaqui Smith has also done some pearl clutching about the confetti. Its weird


Jacqui Smith
@Jacqui_Smith1
This is a plain horrible thing to do to a fellow human being on their wedding day.


https://twitter.com/jacqui_smith1/status/1677765607498870784

She needs to do her research.

Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 04:46:24 pm
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 04:43:39 pm
She needs to do her research.
;D
