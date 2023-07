Will the constituency even be arsed about recalling him? What's the mechanism? Anybody got a link?



Would he just resign instead? Seems the easier option.



In brief though:- The petition triggers automatically when the threshold of offence/punishment is met (edit: Statto has outlined the conditions for that threshold)- 10% of the registered voters in the constituency would need to sign it to trigger a by-election10% is a reasonably high threshold given the general malaise in this country towards politics and that it requires a pro-active effort to find and sign the petition. That said, I'd expect they'll get past 10% quite easily in this case.The Margaret Ferrier recall petition closes at the end of the month so if that one reaches 10% I'd be very confident of this one also doing so. In that case there was a two week gap between the suspension and the recall petition opening, and it was then open for about six weeks. With a similar timeframe we'd expect the petition to close at the end of August.