Fuck the Tories

Statto Red

  Reply #25280 on: July 3, 2023, 03:51:41 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #25280 on: July 3, 2023, 03:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  3, 2023, 03:41:47 pm
They currently have 352 MPs. They would only need to drop to  324 MPs to lose majority (lower if you factor in Speaker/Sinn Fein not taking their seats). Still too many for it to be realistic, but it's not 80-90.

Ahh, didn't know the majority so assumed they needed 80-90 MPs to resign to lose their majority.

 Anyway they still need around 40 Tory MPs to resign [DUP always prop them up], that not only they would lose their majority, they wouldn't be able to get enough votes to pass any government bills in the commons.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25281 on: July 3, 2023, 05:22:14 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on July  3, 2023, 03:41:47 pm
They currently have 352 MPs. They would only need to drop to  324 MPs to lose majority (lower if you factor in Speaker/Sinn Fein not taking their seats). Still too many for it to be realistic, but it's not 80-90.

Yeah, you can go onto the Parliament website and it gives you a breakdown of the number of MPs for each party and the government's current majority. It's currently 60, which I think is down 20 from the last election, and it's certainly dropped from around 69 earlier this year.

I'm not sure the Tories won a single by-election between 87-97, but the difference was they won back all the seats they lost 87-92 at the GE. Then you had the Euro-sceptic eight, who basically quit the party whip for a period of time under Major's government. Ultimately yeah, he did finish with a minority government.

That's not on the cards this time. Either a few dozen Tories do the unthinkable, and bring the government down in a confidence motion - or you have a mass resignation of 30-40 odd MPs who can't stand to be there anymore, but don't have the guts to go against their own party in a confidence vote. Assuming the opposition picked up most of the seats, that could leave Sunak floundering.
TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25282 on: July 3, 2023, 06:31:22 pm
With the latest grouping of Tories apparently pressuring Sunak

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/lee-anderson-misses-the-launch-of-his-new-pressure-group-351994/

I wondered about the amount of groups attached or affiliated to the Tories.  More tribes than Moses

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_organisations_associated_with_the_Conservative_Party_(UK)

oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25283 on: July 3, 2023, 09:14:49 pm
 :lmao
https://twitter.com/trendylefty/status/1675951731786629121

Tory Lee Anderson suggests eating cat food in new low for his £100,000-a-year TV show
The hypocritical Conservative deputy chairman has begun hosting a weekly programme on GB News despite previously ranting about MPs taking second jobs



thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25284 on: July 3, 2023, 09:37:44 pm
That he's Deputy Chairman is hilarious.  I know the Tories like to believe they're a "broad church" but embarrassments like 30p Lee should be confined to the crazy corner with the likes of Fabricant.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25285 on: July 3, 2023, 09:56:40 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on July  3, 2023, 09:37:44 pm
That he's Deputy Chairman is hilarious.  I know the Tories like to believe they're a "broad church" but embarrassments like 30p Lee should be confined to the crazy corner with the likes of Fabricant.

I think it highlights Sunak also thinks the election can only be fought on culture wars
TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25286 on: Yesterday at 05:03:41 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25287 on: Yesterday at 05:08:38 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:03:41 pm
Wheres Sunak?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-66098473

Preparing to give Biden a good ball washing, can't expect robot boy to do two things at once.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25288 on: Yesterday at 05:25:48 pm
Running scared it seems. Even Johnson and Truss would tough it out at PMQs. Sunak's clearly not comfortable with the scrutiny, and he's just as likely to get pelters from his own party as the opposition.
thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25289 on: Yesterday at 09:26:38 pm
This is stone cold from the BBC, just letting the grim facts speak for themselves.  It's a shame it's a bit hidden away on the site.  No wonder Sunak is avoiding scrutiny as much as possible!

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/65647308
Rishi Sunak's five promises: What progress has he made?









TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25290 on: Yesterday at 09:29:45 pm
Prediction..

They make the inflation target but only just.


They make the NHS waiting list target.  Because the original statement was so vaguely worded that any drop in any measure could be counted as success

They might reduce the number of small boats, but it will be marginal if it happens
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25291 on: Yesterday at 10:29:21 pm

Britain is now the only major economy where inflation is still rising

https://apple.news/AfkCklKNXTqe5go4NPxu5Fw

The OECD said Tuesday that year-on-year inflation in the G7 fell to 4.6% in May, down from 5.4% in April, reaching its lowest level since Sept. 2021.
The downward trend was observed across most advanced economies in May, with annualized inflation ticking lower in the U.S. Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.
Britain, however, was found to be an outlier.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25292 on: Yesterday at 10:34:50 pm
Well if Javid wants MPs salaries to be doubled, then it's only fair NHS staff have a 100% payrise too.
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25293 on: Yesterday at 10:57:06 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:34:50 pm
Well if Javid wants MPs salaries to be doubled, then it's only fair NHS staff have a 100% payrise too.

Hes just showing his true ex-banker colours because if you work in banking £85k is a pretty low salary when you consider the starting salaries are £60-70k. At the risk of sounding unpopular, I do think MPs are underpaid, but the problem is so is just about everyone in the public sector. The other thing Jarvid needs to remember, which many of us in the public sector are often reminded by our political masters, dont forget the generous pension and pay offs that MPs receive despite them hacking at everyone elses.
Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #25294 on: Yesterday at 11:55:02 pm
If the salary is too low for them they shouldn't stand for parliament. Stick to banking.
