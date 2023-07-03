They currently have 352 MPs. They would only need to drop to 324 MPs to lose majority (lower if you factor in Speaker/Sinn Fein not taking their seats). Still too many for it to be realistic, but it's not 80-90.



Yeah, you can go onto the Parliament website and it gives you a breakdown of the number of MPs for each party and the government's current majority. It's currently 60, which I think is down 20 from the last election, and it's certainly dropped from around 69 earlier this year.I'm not sure the Tories won a single by-election between 87-97, but the difference was they won back all the seats they lost 87-92 at the GE. Then you had the Euro-sceptic eight, who basically quit the party whip for a period of time under Major's government. Ultimately yeah, he did finish with a minority government.That's not on the cards this time. Either a few dozen Tories do the unthinkable, and bring the government down in a confidence motion - or you have a mass resignation of 30-40 odd MPs who can't stand to be there anymore, but don't have the guts to go against their own party in a confidence vote. Assuming the opposition picked up most of the seats, that could leave Sunak floundering.