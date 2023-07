This nhs plan won’t work.



It can’t work.



Because if they had any interest in it doing so they’d have done it 12 years ago.



Let’s be honest, it could be the best plan in the world and they wouldn’t be able to implement it.



I'm sceptical. Having more routes into medical professions is good but for the short and probably medium term it's just extra workload on the existing staff.I used to support a couple of apprentices each year in Local Government and it was a drag on me getting through my own workload. The NHS already handle placements from universities so they're going to be well versed on this but there's sure to be a difference in base knowledge from somebody part way through a degree course and somebody entering via an apprenticeship. I'm not sure how far in the tipping point is that the apprentices reduce rather than add to the existing NHS workload.