Fuck the Tories

Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:38:47 pm
:)
So saying people who are poor is the reason they vote Tory isn't a sweeping generalisation?
We are trying to understand why people who struggle vote Tory, you can't call a explanation that doesn't sound sympathetic as sweeping generalisation. there are plenty of people who are poor who turn to the party who will help them, the Labour party.
Ive never been convinced on this argument of people in poor areas turning to the Torys. yeah, they may turn to the Torys as they are right wing but they also turn to other right wing partys/organisations. yeah being poor leaves them more vulnerable to right wing propaganda but that's more down to the right wing exploiting the nasty side in people.
The Brexit debate on tv convinced me that is has nothing to do with being poor. that was a reason given for Blackpool and other places voting leave, poor areas felling ignored, etc etc, nobody mentioned wanting to be better off, it was all about Soverignty, taking back control, borders.

I didn't say that's the only reason, the point I was trying to make is that it's complicated.  And there is lots of evidence that show people move more to extremes/populism when they are in poverty/desperate.

It's how the Nazis came to power.
Logged

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:15:34 pm
I didn't say that's the reason, the point I was making is that it's complicated.  And there is lots of evidence that show people move more to extremes/populism when they are in poverty/desperate.

How do you think the Nazis came to power.
I know how the Nazis came to power and I know many opposed them as well. we should learn from that era. we aren't.  there are many reasons why people turned to the Nazis but it was all based around Populism and Propaganda. yeah people were poor but they were still gullible , they still appealed to their nasty side, not everyone supported this.
My point is for years now a narrative has grown where people argue we should show some understanding why these areas voted for the Torys/Brexit, how we shouldn't be surprised as they are poor areas. Liverpool is a deprived area as well but they never turned to the Torys when facing the exact same problems as these areas who voted Tory.
I don't know if you ever visited Blackpool years ago, I fancied retiring there in the future decades ago, by the sea, plenty of places to go for a night out, place now is a hell hole, back streets just full of drugs and people who came from outside Blackpool to drop out, property value has slumped to practically zero, I doubt if any of them vote, I don't put it all down to poverty for this reason.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:22:53 pm
For those of you who are intested in our water system, why it's broke and what can be done about it:

A podcast:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001l97c

Nice one. Will have a listen tomorrow.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:52:15 pm
I know how the Nazis came to power and I know many opposed them as well. we should learn from that era. we aren't.  there are many reasons why people turned to the Nazis but it was all based around Populism and Propaganda. yeah people were poor but they were still gullible , they still appealed to their nasty side, not everyone supported this.
My point is for years now a narrative has grown where people argue we should show some understanding why these areas voted for the Torys/Brexit, how we shouldn't be surprised as they are poor areas. Liverpool is a deprived area as well but they never turned to the Torys when facing the exact same problems as these areas who voted Tory.
I don't know if you ever visited Blackpool years ago, I fancied retiring there in the future decades ago, by the sea, plenty of places to go for a night out, place now is a hell hole, back streets just full of drugs and people who came from outside Blackpool to drop out, property value has slumped to practically zero, I doubt if any of them vote, I don't put it all down to poverty for this reason.

I lived there for about 4 years. Long while back but it was like that then (under the Tories then as well)
Its even worse now. Morecambe is similar.
You are right, its not all down to poverty but its the most common theme in many Brexit areas.
Poverty isolates, stigmatises, education suffers and people are left susceptible to right wing grifters/agitators.
They are more easily swayed by the lies and blame.
Its why the fascists always target the educated as part of their purge.
We see it now with the war on woke.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Breaking news

Daniel Korski pulls out of mayor race after groping claim.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66045734


I see as usual, the Tories were too cowardly to suspend him
Re: Fuck the Tories
The party of sleaze.

They make John Major's era at #10 look like saints.

Call a General Election you absolute c* nts.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Politics really attracts some truly detestable characters doesn't it?

Seems like barely a week goes by without another one of these stories coming to light.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 04:35:04 pm
I lived there for about 4 years. Long while back but it was like that then (under the Tories then as well)
Its even worse now. Morecambe is similar.
You are right, its not all down to poverty but its the most common theme in many Brexit areas.
Poverty isolates, stigmatises, education suffers and people are left susceptible to right wing grifters/agitators.
They are more easily swayed by the lies and blame.
Its why the fascists always target the educated as part of their purge.
We see it now with the war on woke.
I think we do have to learn from history and it's a mistake to show so much understanding to the poorer people who voted for this Tory government, not all Tory governments, am not going that far, this government are nothing like any Tory government ive ever known, am sure they would horrify past Tory PMs as well. it makes me think if people showed the same consideration to the poorer people who supported the Nazis in the 30s. we don't and we don't put it all down to being poor.
I agree with you over why some people are more susceptible to fascist propaganda. I will give some the benefit of the doubt and say they were confused or never understood what sort of people they were voting for but the majority of people in the same position never fell for it.
Yeah, I know what you mean about Morecambe. I put it down to the councils rather than the governments. I was in Pontins in the late 80s/early 90s. went into Morecambe for something for the kids, started pissing down so I thought it was the best time to go the pictures for a few hours as we had done all the fair and amusements. had no idea where it was so I asked a little corner shop owner . am not sure if she said we don't have one now or we have never had one, she agreed with me when I said a seaside resort like this that relies on family's should really have a Cinema. yeah, it's the council. they never do anything.
same in Blackpool, not sure what they could have done to stop it but it must have been devastating to own a nice little boarding house/home near the front and see everything around you turn into a nightmare, last time I checked they couldn't sell those places for £10k.
Re: Fuck the Tories
I often think it must be dead easy (if you have no conscience and you pick the right area to live) to be a Tory politician. Just spew the most hateful things you can think about any minority social group and be on the look out for contacts with whom to grift a living. It gives me faith in human beings that more people dont try it.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:40:57 pm
I think we do have to learn from history and it's a mistake to show so much understanding to the poorer people who voted for this Tory government, not all Tory governments, am not going that far, this government are nothing like any Tory government ive ever known, am sure they would horrify past Tory PMs as well. it makes me think if people showed the same consideration to the poorer people who supported the Nazis in the 30s. we don't and we don't put it all down to being poor.
I agree with you over why some people are more susceptible to fascist propaganda. I will give some the benefit of the doubt and say they were confused or never understood what sort of people they were voting for but the majority of people in the same position never fell for it.
Yeah, I know what you mean about Morecambe. I put it down to the councils rather than the governments. I was in Pontins in the late 80s/early 90s. went into Morecambe for something for the kids, started pissing down so I thought it was the best time to go the pictures for a few hours as we had done all the fair and amusements. had no idea where it was so I asked a little corner shop owner . am not sure if she said we don't have one now or we have never had one, she agreed with me when I said a seaside resort like this that relies on family's should really have a Cinema. yeah, it's the council. they never do anything.
same in Blackpool, not sure what they could have done to stop it but it must have been devastating to own a nice little boarding house/home near the front and see everything around you turn into a nightmare, last time I checked they couldn't sell those places for £10k.

Council budgets have been slashed to the bone since 2010 under the Tories.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Tory attempts to gerrymander the election process has now been finalised just awaiting parliamentary approval which won't require a vote either

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66045931
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:46:40 am
Starmer and Reeves dont have the capability to do that. Weak ass politicians.
probably because it would cost a fortune to do it, they should make the terms and conditions of any renewals so ridiculous that they take them over by stealth at little cost to the tax payer
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:58:07 pm
The party of sleaze.

They make John Major's era at #10 look like saints.

Call a General Election you absolute c* nts.
yep we are in a similar place now to  the 1992-97 parliamentary cycle. Sleaze after sleaze, and no money in people's pockets.

The big difference is most of the issues back then we're down to extra-marital affairs like David Mellor shagging the bird in his Chelsea top and the guy, Stephen someone, being asphyxiated whilst having an orange in his gob. Nowadays though it seems worse, stories of groping and sexual assault seems the norm these days.

Even the perverts are more deviant than they were back in the day!
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:42:57 pm
Council budgets have been slashed to the bone since 2010 under the Tories.
The problems in Morecambe and Blackpool go back before 2010. probably under a Labour government as well. it's the councils who are too blame. eg I gave, no Cinema had sod all to do with funding, it was about having competent councillors who do the best for their area.
We saw Cornwalls councillors do the dirt on their own constituents on Brexit, deliberately going along with Johnsons lies on making up the loss of EU funding.
Don't get me wrong, it's wrong to blame all the councils for chopping services, they have lost over 60% of government funding in a few yrs, the plan is to cut it to zero but seeside towns like Blackpool and Morecambe have different problems, adjusting to a new era. take Blackpool now. 2 Tory MPs. voted for Brexit. whole town depends on family's with young children enjoying the Fair etc. world famous prom and beach, NO SMIMMING signs up for weeks due to shit dumped in the sea. we will see what happens at the next election, do things really have to get so bad before people learn the lesson.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:17:09 pm
yep we are in a similar place now to  the 1992-97 parliamentary cycle. Sleaze after sleaze, and no money in people's pockets.

The big difference is most of the issues back then we're down to extra-marital affairs like David Mellor shagging the bird in his Chelsea top and the guy, Stephen someone, being asphyxiated whilst having an orange in his gob. Nowadays though it seems worse, stories of groping and sexual assault seems the norm these days.

Even the perverts are more deviant than they were back in the day!

I thought it was up his arse!
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:17:09 pm
yep we are in a similar place now to  the 1992-97 parliamentary cycle. Sleaze after sleaze, and no money in people's pockets.

The big difference is most of the issues back then we're down to extra-marital affairs like David Mellor shagging the bird in his Chelsea top and the guy, Stephen someone, being asphyxiated whilst having an orange in his gob. Nowadays though it seems worse, stories of groping and sexual assault seems the norm these days.

Even the perverts are more deviant than they were back in the day!
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:22:03 pm
I thought it was up his arse!
Well. If he breathed through his arse hole, I guess that would make sense. ??? :)
