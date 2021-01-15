I lived there for about 4 years. Long while back but it was like that then (under the Tories then as well)

Its even worse now. Morecambe is similar.

You are right, its not all down to poverty but its the most common theme in many Brexit areas.

Poverty isolates, stigmatises, education suffers and people are left susceptible to right wing grifters/agitators.

They are more easily swayed by the lies and blame.

Its why the fascists always target the educated as part of their purge.

We see it now with the war on woke.



I think we do have to learn from history and it's a mistake to show so much understanding to the poorer people who voted for this Tory government, not all Tory governments, am not going that far, this government are nothing like any Tory government ive ever known, am sure they would horrify past Tory PMs as well. it makes me think if people showed the same consideration to the poorer people who supported the Nazis in the 30s. we don't and we don't put it all down to being poor.I agree with you over why some people are more susceptible to fascist propaganda. I will give some the benefit of the doubt and say they were confused or never understood what sort of people they were voting for but the majority of people in the same position never fell for it.Yeah, I know what you mean about Morecambe. I put it down to the councils rather than the governments. I was in Pontins in the late 80s/early 90s. went into Morecambe for something for the kids, started pissing down so I thought it was the best time to go the pictures for a few hours as we had done all the fair and amusements. had no idea where it was so I asked a little corner shop owner . am not sure if she said we don't have one now or we have never had one, she agreed with me when I said a seaside resort like this that relies on family's should really have a Cinema. yeah, it's the council. they never do anything.same in Blackpool, not sure what they could have done to stop it but it must have been devastating to own a nice little boarding house/home near the front and see everything around you turn into a nightmare, last time I checked they couldn't sell those places for £10k.