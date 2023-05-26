« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 952689 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:04:36 pm
The only people who could possibly support the Torys Stop the boats and Rwanda garbage are the people who only listen to the Tory politicians, how could they f.. up so many problems so badly. 

Garbage that no self-respecting minister would sign off... Incoherent nonsense." This is
@YvetteCooperMP
's potted review of the govt's 'impact assessment' of the Rwanda scheme.

"I have never seen anything more clueless and chaotic than this.
https://twitter.com/BestForBritain/status/1673673904542367744
One of the first replies sums it up quite well for me...
Quote
The whole thing isn't actually meant to succeed, it's meant to construct an enormously expensive straw man that can be defeated by the opposition with the *sole* aim of then being used as a culture war example of how "lefties" want us overrun by refugees
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:09:20 pm
One of the first replies sums it up quite well for me...
Yeah the Torys know it's never going to work but what does "Succeed actually mean?
The Torys say it's a deterrent. they also said that when the problem started to get out of control 2 yrs ago ,Patel said that when she was HS, Braverman said the same. Tory immigration Ministers now saying the same. all there policys were a deterrent. all dumped and replaced with another useless idea.
Cooper wiped the floor with them when they argued it's a deterrent. the people traffickers don't give money back guarantees. we've seen the extreme risks they go through just to get here, deporting them isn't going to put them off, they aren't all clued up on UK politics, the traffickers will take their money and tell them a pack of lies.
You would think the Torys would have got the message after 2 yrs, it's not a deterrent but as you say. it's not meant to succeed. it's meant to wind the public up. it's meant to impress them. how the Torys are tough on immigration, they maybe nasty to immigrants but they are totally clueless when it comes to having any control of who comes in.
Re: Fuck the Tories
In Barnsley last week a client asked which hotel I was staying at and their reply when I told them was, "ooh god isn't that where all the foreigners are housed"?

I knew what they meant so my reply was "don't think so, although a coach full of Chinese people arrived last night"
Re: Fuck the Tories
Ive been keeping an eye on gilt yields for the last few months, 2 year gilt is now 5.25% and accelerating daily. Not sure how its not getting ANY news in the media but scary stuff is happening behind the scenes.

The UK is going to get crushed so hard over the next few years, financially prepare wisely folks.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:49:16 pm
Ive been keeping an eye on gilt yields for the last few months, 2 year gilt is now 5.25% and accelerating daily. Not sure how its not getting ANY news in the media but scary stuff is happening behind the scenes.

The UK is going to get crushed so hard over the next few years, financially prepare wisely folks.
Covered by Economic Times: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/uk-two-year-gilt-yields-hit-new-15-year-high-of-5-22/articleshow/101315377.cms.  As the headline states; they're at a 15-year high.  15 years being the time since the global financial crisis!

See also the treasury requesting the BoE "create a recession" (reported here in case anyone missed it at the time: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-65982981).  I don't think Jeremy C*nt needs any outside help to bring on a recession but I suppose at least this way he can claim it was all part of a grand masterplan.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:18:17 pm
Covered by Economic Times: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/uk-two-year-gilt-yields-hit-new-15-year-high-of-5-22/articleshow/101315377.cms.  As the headline states; they're at a 15-year high.  15 years being the time since the global financial crisis!

See also the treasury requesting the BoE "create a recession" (reported here in case anyone missed it at the time: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-65982981).  I don't think Jeremy C*nt needs any outside help to bring on a recession but I suppose at least this way he can claim it was all part of a grand masterplan.

That ET article is literally the one article on Google search lol, the BBC article isnt really relevant to that specific issue which is that the market will cause the recession itself not the Treasury.

I dont think you can place much blame at Hunts feet here, its the BoE that have fucked it and caused this more than anything. most govt moves will only make things worse in hindsight. The only way out of this inflation mess is to have a hard reset which is what the market is clearly going for. People wont believe it but were on the verge of a massive global financial crisis and as I say UK will get crushed compared to the US for example
Re: Fuck the Tories
I read at the weekend that there are reports that demand is still strong and people are optimistic about personal finances. If the boe pay heed to those reports, there's more pain coming.
Hunt can raise taxes , and spend on social care , NHS , education , police and lower inflation and improve standard of living. We can lay lots of blame at hunts feet .
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:29:27 pm
That ET article is literally the one article on Google search lol, the BBC article isnt really relevant to that specific issue which is that the market will cause the recession itself not the Treasury.

I dont think you can place much blame at Hunts feet here, its the BoE that have fucked it and caused this more than anything. most govt moves will only make things worse in hindsight. The only way out of this inflation mess is to have a hard reset which is what the market is clearly going for. People wont believe it but were on the verge of a massive global financial crisis and as I say UK will get crushed compared to the US for example

Someone has been at the sauce  ;)
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:14:25 pm
Someone has been at the sauce  ;)

Nah not at all, this specific inflation issue is a central bank fuck up more than a government one. The BoEs whole mandate is to maintain price stability and they have failed miserably at the very least since Covid, how can you blame Hunt who became Chancellor in October? 

Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 08:09:24 pm
Nah not at all, this specific inflation issue is a central bank fuck up more than a government one. The BoEs whole mandate is to maintain price stability and they have failed miserably at the very least since Covid, how can you blame Hunt who became Chancellor in October?

Are you saying the government of the past 13 years has had no influence on current inflation at all?
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:31:48 pm
Are you saying the government of the past 13 years has had no influence on current inflation at all?

Nah you didnt read my comment properly if you think thats what Ive said. I said little blame can be laid at Hunts feet for the inflation issue. If you want to go back to 2010, there was little inflation in the UK until the aftermath of COVID, where government and BoE went wild and handed out free money which was necessary at the time. Mixed with the government lockdowns going on far too long and we are paying the price. Im just saying it is mainly a monetary policy issue, government controls fiscal policy. Not saying Tories havent fucked up the country, Im just saying this inflation thing lies mainly with the BoE, and govt interference will only serve to make things worse unfortunately. Theres a reckoning we have to deal with to kill inflation properly, theres no other way out unfortunate as it is otherwise the bust just gets even bigger on the other side.

Before anyone gets the wrong end of the stick too Im not defending the Tories here. .
Re: Fuck the Tories
@Studge, I'm in agreement with you. We will both be hammered for this, but there is a lot of pain to come. Too many major things have hit us for it to be avoided entirely. I'm sure the tories are doing whatever they can to make sure the plebs rather than their mates feel the majority of the pain though.
Govn't is probably ok with some inflation higher and longer than absolutely necessary as it pays back some of the covid debt.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:02:28 pm
@Studge, I'm in agreement with you. We will both be hammered for this, but there is a lot of pain to come. Too many major things have hit us for it to be avoided entirely. I'm sure the tories are doing whatever they can to make sure the plebs rather than their mates feel the majority of the pain though.
Govn't is probably ok with some inflation higher and longer than absolutely necessary as it pays back some of the covid debt.

Yup you hit the nail on the head mate they will protect their buddies as best they can and the plebs will suffer the most but, as you say, its unavoidable that itll come to a head, too many forces coming together at one time, it ends in a bust of some kind.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 08:49:49 pm
Nah you didnt read my comment properly if you think thats what Ive said. I said little blame can be laid at Hunts feet for the inflation issue. If you want to go back to 2010, there was little inflation in the UK until the aftermath of COVID, where government and BoE went wild and handed out free money which was necessary at the time. Mixed with the government lockdowns going on far too long and we are paying the price. Im just saying it is mainly a monetary policy issue, government controls fiscal policy. Not saying Tories havent fucked up the country, Im just saying this inflation thing lies mainly with the BoE, and govt interference will only serve to make things worse unfortunately. Theres a reckoning we have to deal with to kill inflation properly, theres no other way out unfortunate as it is otherwise the bust just gets even bigger on the other side.

Before anyone gets the wrong end of the stick too Im not defending the Tories here. .

Brexit was/is very much an issue of the past 13 years, and will continue to be, until there are huge shifts in our trading relationship.

Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:21:07 pm
Brexit was/is very much an issue of the past 13 years, and will continue to be, until there are huge shifts in our trading relationship.

Youre entitled to your view but Brexit vote was 2016 and we only actually left the EU in 2019/2020? How can that be an issue of the last 13 years lol? Besides Im talking about the inflation issue mate, not sure how your comment is relevant?
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:33:04 pm
Youre entitled to your view but Brexit vote was 2016 and we only actually left the EU in 2019/2020? How can that be an issue of the last 13 years lol? Besides Im talking about the inflation issue mate, not sure how your comment is relevant?

Brexit has an impact and that will input will only get worse.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-64450882

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/new-brexit-checks-will-make-food-price-inflation-even-worse-warns-industry/ar-AA1d37uJ

In comparison to other major economies UK lags behind.  Whether Brexit or actions of the BOE, etc, the common denominator is 13 years of the Tory government, culminating with the Truss and Kwarteng double act last autumn that initially hit pensions and resulted in ongoing interest rate rises.

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/why-does-uk-have-such-painful-inflation-problem-2023-05-26/

Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:05:34 pm
Brexit has an impact and that will input will only get worse.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-64450882

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/new-brexit-checks-will-make-food-price-inflation-even-worse-warns-industry/ar-AA1d37uJ

In comparison to other major economies UK lags behind.  Whether Brexit or actions of the BOE, etc, the common denominator is 13 years of the Tory government, culminating with the Truss and Kwarteng double act last autumn that initially hit pensions and resulted in ongoing interest rate rises.

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/why-does-uk-have-such-painful-inflation-problem-2023-05-26/

I didnt say it didnt have an impact, theres loads of forces working together that spell trouble for the UK (Brexit included) but the comment cant claim its an issue of the last 13 years when we voted about 7 years ago and only actually left about 3 years ago.

Again my point seems to have been missed, Im not here to say the Tories havent been a fucking disaster, I was specifically talking about inflation being more of the BoEs fault than anything else thats all. 
Re: Fuck the Tories
The boe is the iceberg, while the government take on the role of the captain of the Titanic.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:22:34 pm
The boe is the iceberg, while the government take on the role of the captain of the Titanic.

:lmao good analogy
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:22:34 pm
The boe is the iceberg, while the government take on the role of the captain of the Titanic.

Full steam ahead into the dark while being told to fucking slow down and be careful, yep fits these c*nts
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:11:48 pm
I didnt say it didnt have an impact, theres loads of forces working together that spell trouble for the UK (Brexit included) but the comment cant claim its an issue of the last 13 years when we voted about 7 years ago and only actually left about 3 years ago.

Again my point seems to have been missed, Im not here to say the Tories havent been a fucking disaster, I was specifically talking about inflation being more of the BoEs fault than anything else thats all. 

Id say the blame is pretty evenly split between the Tories and BoE. The Tories have absolutely mismanaged the economy, growth between 2010 and 2020 was so poor that rates were kept at close to zero for way too long that people under 40 have just become used to cheap money, and the Tories have deliberately inflated the housing market to obscene levels to keep their base happy and create the illusion that people are actually wealthy so they keep spending, and meaning those under 40 particularly have had to over extend themselves to get on the property ladder and making the impact of rate rises that much more painful then it needed to be. The BoEs main culpability is that they acted like the government and covid lockdowns, they moved too slowly which has meant they have had to act that much harder to make up for it.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:09:43 pm
Id say the blame is pretty evenly split between the Tories and BoE. The Tories have absolutely mismanaged the economy, growth between 2010 and 2020 was so poor that rates were kept at close to zero for way too long that people under 40 have just become used to cheap money, and the Tories have deliberately inflated the housing market to obscene levels to keep their base happy and create the illusion that people are actually wealthy so they keep spending, and meaning those under 40 particularly have had to over extend themselves to get on the property ladder and making the impact of rate rises that much more painful then it needed to be. The BoEs main culpability is that they acted like the government and covid lockdowns, they moved too slowly which has meant they have had to act that much harder to make up for it.

Yep a good summary of where we are in fairness, weve been a zombie country for way too long, minimal actual productivity outside of the housing market.
