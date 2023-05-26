One of the first replies sums it up quite well for me...



Yeah the Torys know it's never going to work but what does "Succeed actually mean?The Torys say it's a deterrent. they also said that when the problem started to get out of control 2 yrs ago ,Patel said that when she was HS, Braverman said the same. Tory immigration Ministers now saying the same. all there policys were a deterrent. all dumped and replaced with another useless idea.Cooper wiped the floor with them when they argued it's a deterrent. the people traffickers don't give money back guarantees. we've seen the extreme risks they go through just to get here, deporting them isn't going to put them off, they aren't all clued up on UK politics, the traffickers will take their money and tell them a pack of lies.You would think the Torys would have got the message after 2 yrs, it's not a deterrent but as you say. it's not meant to succeed. it's meant to wind the public up. it's meant to impress them. how the Torys are tough on immigration, they maybe nasty to immigrants but they are totally clueless when it comes to having any control of who comes in.