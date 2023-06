Mordaunt and Tugendhat are all well and good but the Tories only hope is a supreme bullshitter. That's been the case since they doubled down on Brexit and with it the denial of all the negative economic impacts that come with Brexit.



We have this daft charade of Sunak and Hunt pretending to be economically competent while the economy goes down the toilet. They try to apportion blame to Covid and Russia but more people are now seeing that the UK fares worse than nearly all similar nations. As neither dares to call out that Brexit is an additional drag we just go round and round.



Seeing Sunak trying to bullshit his way through this is like watching a robot trying to tell a joke. It's hilarious that anyone in the Tory party thinks Truss is the answer.



I assume you mean only hope before the election. ? yeah they can't really say we've been treating you like mugs for years so they can't change course now. I would add many of these Tory MPs were quiet happy to copy the Republican politicians in the US. take us into La La land like the Republicans in the US. Woke, cancel culture, just meaningless shite that winds idiots up. wtf is woke anyway, all sounds more like a excuse to attack someone who says your being nasty etc etc. that point should be made more often, they were prepared to bring about the same shit the US is suffering now to save themselves. they are worse than any politicians in my lifetime. totally unfit to be in Parliament, Sunaks first speech as PM told us what was to come, it was like listening to a clone of Boris. 40 new hospitals. am surprised he wasn't hammered for saying it.My point is more about what they do after the election when they hopefully take a hammering, they know they can't come back using populism etc when they just lost a election being torn apart by angry voters. they will have to change that image.