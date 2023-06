I didnt know that, I would have thought mortgaged homeowners would be high on the Tories target list.

Surely no ones winning an election on votes from anti immigration transphobes, are they ?



Yup, Hunt has repeatedly said we need to stay the course on rate rises.As for the election, I don’t think the Tories saw any of this coming, the market they worship would fix everything like it always does… I still wouldn’t discount a small tax give away before the election as a last desperate attempt to win the election but any tax cut will pale into insignificance compared to the rate rises people will have to swallow. Also don’t forget the Tory core vote, a lot of them will be mortgage free and have money in the bank so the rate rises might actually be good for them.