Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 943489 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24880 on: Yesterday at 10:45:12 pm »
Ooops. Wonder what Starmers first question will be tomorrow, assuming
Sunak turns up of course.

Carol Vorderman
@carolvorders
BREAKING
@RishiSunak
 IS A LIAR and set a precedent making us the taxpayers pay the £250,000 bill for Johnson's lawyers in his "Parliamentary Inquiry". This has never been done before.

Absolute thieving, lying, gaslighting, bunch of corrupt PARLIAMENTARY PIRATES 😡 😡

Karl Turner MP
@KarlTurnerMP
·
1h
BREAKING: Cabinet Office cannot name any previous Minister or former Minister that has ever had legal bill paid by taxpayers for Parliamentary Inquiry. ⁦@RishiSunak⁩ set a precedent forcing British taxpayer to pay Johnsons 250K lawyers bill. 👇 https://questions-statements.parliament.uk/written-questions/detail/2023-06-15/189774
https://twitter.com/carolvorders/status/1671258993472442371






Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24881 on: Yesterday at 10:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 07:03:40 pm
Nah, I think this line was taken by a couple of Tories in the debate yesterday: it wor the vindictive lefties in Labour & SNP who hounded Boris out of power... absolutely astonishing narrative line, but one that some of them will now stick to (and probably believe is true, so little grasp of truth do some of them have left). The other line, of course, is to blame it all on advisors and civil servants. Because that's how leadership works for this bunch. Blame downwards, credit upwards.

It's like half the fucking cabinet never resigned, innit? ::)
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24882 on: Today at 07:43:06 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:45:12 pm
Absolute thieving, lying, gaslighting, bunch of corrupt PARLIAMENTARY PIRATES 😡 😡


I agree with Vorders' sentiment here obviously, but 'Parliamentary Pirates' makes them sound cool.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24883 on: Today at 07:51:28 am »
Inflation unchanged from last month at 8.7%, the Tories might have to actually pull their finger out and do something, because whatever they are or arnt doing now isnt working.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24884 on: Today at 08:25:46 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:51:28 am
Inflation unchanged from last month at 8.7%, the Tories might have to actually pull their finger out and do something, because whatever they are or arnt doing now isnt working.

No doubt they will blame the Covid bailout and wage rises. Might as well gear up for 10% interest rates.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24885 on: Today at 08:38:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:25:46 am
No doubt they will blame the Covid bailout and wage rises. Might as well gear up for 10% interest rates.

You re-mortgaged  recently right, did you do 2 or 5 years?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24886 on: Today at 08:46:10 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:51:28 am
Inflation unchanged from last month at 8.7%, the Tories might have to actually pull their finger out and do something, because whatever they are or arnt doing now isnt working.

And it typical tory fashion they have already come out and say they are going to do fuck all and that giving out any help at all will make things worse
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24887 on: Today at 09:14:46 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:38:17 am
You re-mortgaged  recently right, did you do 2 or 5 years?

2 years.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24888 on: Today at 09:28:39 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:46:10 am
And it typical tory fashion they have already come out and say they are going to do fuck all and that giving out any help at all will make things worse

I dont think government help is necessarily a good thing for anyone other then the most vulnerable (whose going to pay for it, whats going to be cut to pay for it, do middle class people deserve help paying their mortgage) the issue is they have been trying the same thing for over a year now with interest rate rises and its not working. Inflation is being caused by a lack of supply rather then excess demand so raising rates isnt going to help, and secondly could be counterproductive, making borrowing more expensive and investment less attractive will hinder greater supply and make matters worse.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24889 on: Today at 09:39:20 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:28:39 am
I dont think government help is necessarily a good thing for anyone other then the most vulnerable (whose going to pay for it, whats going to be cut to pay for it, do middle class people deserve help paying their mortgage) the issue is they have been trying the same thing for over a year now with interest rate rises and its not working. Inflation is being caused by a lack of supply rather then excess demand so raising rates isnt going to help, and secondly could be counterproductive, making borrowing more expensive and investment less attractive will hinder greater supply and make matters worse.

Government intervention might halt a house market crash.  Weather thats a good or bad thing is open to opinion
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24890 on: Today at 09:41:56 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:28:39 am
I dont think government help is necessarily a good thing for anyone other then the most vulnerable (whose going to pay for it, whats going to be cut to pay for it, do middle class people deserve help paying their mortgage) the issue is they have been trying the same thing for over a year now with interest rate rises and its not working. Inflation is being caused by a lack of supply rather then excess demand so raising rates isnt going to help, and secondly could be counterproductive, making borrowing more expensive and investment less attractive will hinder greater supply and make matters worse.

Lets be honest, when most of them are out on their arses after the next general election, they'll need a new grift to keep the money rolling in.....and who's to say buying reclaimed property from all those people who have defaulted wont be the grift they go for.  Why should they help the common man?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24891 on: Today at 09:42:36 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:39:20 am
Government intervention might halt a house market crash.  Weather thats a good or bad thing is open to opinion

Id call it a long overdue correction rather then a crash
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24892 on: Today at 09:43:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:42:36 am
Id call it a long overdue correction rather then a crash

I guess it depends on how much they go down
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24893 on: Today at 09:56:07 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:43:43 am
I guess it depends on how much they go down
I think in most cases it won't be by much.  The demand for the housing is still there and the supply is still choked, it's just more difficult for the average person to fund the mortgage payments with rates going up.

Property "investors" will hoover up a greater proportion of homes and cash in on the rise in rents.  As they will primarily be buying with cash then the fluctuations in mortgage rates are immaterial.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24894 on: Today at 10:01:57 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:28:39 am
I dont think government help is necessarily a good thing for anyone other then the most vulnerable (whose going to pay for it, whats going to be cut to pay for it, do middle class people deserve help paying their mortgage) the issue is they have been trying the same thing for over a year now with interest rate rises and its not working. Inflation is being caused by a lack of supply rather then excess demand so raising rates isnt going to help, and secondly could be counterproductive, making borrowing more expensive and investment less attractive will hinder greater supply and make matters worse.

What they should be doing is piling pressure on the banks to cut their margins, increase savings rates and cut their interest rates closer to the bank of Englands interest rate. Making savings rates more attractive gets money out of the economy whilst seeing some reward in the long term

This should be on top of trying to get lenders to allow for penalties that dont hurt a borrowers credit rating in the long term. Let borrowers weather this storm by taking payment holidays, move to interest only repayments or increasing mortgage lengths temporarily  without risk to a persons credit rating. That wouldn't hurt the banks in the long term and help borrowers weather the pain until inflation comes down
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24895 on: Today at 10:03:03 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:56:07 am
I think in most cases it won't be by much.  The demand for the housing is still there and the supply is still choked, it's just more difficult for the average person to fund the mortgage payments with rates going up.

Property "investors" will hoover up a greater proportion of homes and cash in on the rise in rents.  As they will primarily be buying with cash then the fluctuations in mortgage rates are immaterial.

Id usually agree with you in that I dont think house prices will go down that much, they always throw around huge numbers but what happens in reality isnt as bad, but this does feel slightly different in that inflation really isnt moving at all and the government and BoE seem completely clueless as to what to do other then keep cranking up interest rates, literally the very definition of insanity.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24896 on: Today at 10:07:14 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:01:57 am
What they should be doing is piling pressure on the banks to cut their margins, increase savings rates and cut their interest rates closer to the bank of Englands interest rate. Making savings rates more attractive gets money out of the economy whilst seeing some reward in the long term

This should be on top of trying to get lenders to allow for penalties that dont hurt a borrowers credit rating in the long term. Let borrowers weather this storm by taking payment holidays, move to interest only repayments or increasing mortgage lengths temporarily  without risk to a persons credit rating. That wouldn't hurt the banks in the long term and help borrowers weather the pain until inflation comes down

Sorry, I think in my head when people say government help they mean the government actually given them money to pay their mortgages rather then what your suggesting which is completely sensible steps that could be taken, but would be taken by banks rather then by the government itself unless it legislated for what youve suggested.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24897 on: Today at 10:19:41 am »
I think as rishi has said they won't help out. That they almost certainly will.

Also, on a technical note, has there been an enquiry into a PM before? Just wondering if it's the only taxpayer funded one, because it is the only one.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24898 on: Today at 10:31:51 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:07:14 am
Sorry, I think in my head when people say government help they mean the government actually given them money to pay their mortgages rather then what your suggesting which is completely sensible steps that could be taken, but would be taken by banks rather then by the government itself unless it legislated for what youve suggested.

I don't think it would even take legislation. It would be directions to the Financial Conduct Authority to encourage these factors in. It even sounds very 'tory' because it involves the banks making more money in the long term
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24899 on: Today at 11:16:54 am »
They wont give money for mortgages no chance 

Because the whole point of the BoE rate rises is to reduce inflation by taking money out of the economy. By pumping it back in again youre literally counteracting that.


Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24900 on: Today at 11:17:38 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 09:41:56 am
Lets be honest, when most of them are out on their arses after the next general election, they'll need a new grift to keep the money rolling in.....and who's to say buying reclaimed property from all those people who have defaulted wont be the grift they go for.  Why should they help the common man?

I think that is very much a plan in place.
They have taken and sold off just about everything else, why not steal our homes as well?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24901 on: Today at 11:33:58 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 09:41:56 am
Lets be honest, when most of them are out on their arses after the next general election, they'll need a new grift to keep the money rolling in.....and who's to say buying reclaimed property from all those people who have defaulted wont be the grift they go for.  Why should they help the common man?
Am not trying to preach, agree with the sentiment but I think attacks like this would do more harm than good, the Torys would actually welcome it and repeat it to argue Labour are now making up CTs to attack them.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24902 on: Today at 11:35:44 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:16:54 am
They wont give money for mortgages no chance 

Because the whole point of the BoE rate rises is to reduce inflation by taking money out of the economy. By pumping it back in again youre literally counteracting that.


Yup, but inflation isnt being caused by too much money in the economy, its a lack of supply which these muppets at the BoE and government dont seem to be recognising or they do but are either unable or unwilling to to do anything about.

Causing a recession will reduce demand and cause inflation to fall, but if supply doesnt increase, when demand eventually returns well end up in exactly the same place again.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24903 on: Today at 11:41:05 am »
Can governments lean on BoE over interest rates, cos the plan to bring down inflation isnt working .

I feel like I'd like to hoof Gordon Brown right in the sack,
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24904 on: Today at 11:45:00 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:41:05 am
Can governments lean on BoE over interest rates, cos the plan to bring down inflation isnt working .

I feel like I'd like to hoof Gordon Brown right in the sack,

They probably can although it might spook the market as they seem to prize the independence of the BoE highly but the problem is Hunt is prescribing exactly the same medicine as the BoE.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24905 on: Today at 11:45:59 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:16:54 am
They wont give money for mortgages no chance 

Because the whole point of the BoE rate rises is to reduce inflation by taking money out of the economy. By pumping it back in again youre literally counteracting that.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:35:44 am
Yup, but inflation isnt being caused by too much money in the economy, its a lack of supply which these muppets at the BoE and government dont seem to be recognising or they do but are either unable or unwilling to to do anything about.

Causing a recession will reduce demand and cause inflation to fall, but if supply doesnt increase, when demand eventually returns well end up in exactly the same place again.

Plus, Sunak is a cowardly flip flopper who is desperate for validation. The closer it gets to the election the more panicked he will get about appeasing voters and trying to bribe them. They're all a gang of short term thinking, economic dunces.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24906 on: Today at 11:50:45 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:45:59 am
Plus, Sunak is a cowardly flip flopper who is desperate for validation. The closer it gets to the election the more panicked he will get about appeasing voters and trying to bribe them. They're all a gang of short term thinking, economic dunces.
It seems to have been long accepted that Hunt's game is to constrain now with a bit of uplift before the election and promises of further jam after the election.  As the next election is somehow still 18 months away they're going to build up a lot of ill feeling between now and then.  The ploy will work with some - it's tried and tested - but I don't think Sunak and Hunt are going to manage to sell it to anywhere near enough people.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24907 on: Today at 11:52:51 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:41:05 am
Can governments lean on BoE over interest rates, cos the plan to bring down inflation isnt working .

I feel like I'd like to hoof Gordon Brown right in the sack,

The whole reason Labour made the BoE independent back in 1997 was to stop a government mixing politics with economic management and to avoid a repeat of the ERM debacle. But given how the Tories have parachuted agents into the BBC, it wouldn't surprise me to see the government lean on the BoE in some fashion.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24908 on: Today at 11:57:29 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:45:00 am
They probably can although it might spook the market as they seem to prize the independence of the BoE highly but the problem is Hunt is prescribing exactly the same medicine as the BoE.

I didnt know that,  I would have thought mortgaged homeowners would be high on the Tories target list.
Surely no ones winning an election on votes from anti immigration transphobes, are they ?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24909 on: Today at 12:02:20 pm »
One guarantee in all of this is that Sunak and his wife arent losing money.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24910 on: Today at 12:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:57:29 am
I didnt know that,  I would have thought mortgaged homeowners would be high on the Tories target list.
Surely no ones winning an election on votes from anti immigration transphobes, are they ?

Yup, Hunt has repeatedly said we need to stay the course on rate rises.

As for the election, I dont think the Tories saw any of this coming, the market they worship would fix everything like it always does I still wouldnt discount a small tax give away before the election as a last desperate attempt to win the election but any tax cut will pale into insignificance compared to the rate rises people will have to swallow. Also dont forget the Tory core vote, a lot of them will be mortgage free and have money in the bank so the rate rises might actually be good for them.
