Nah, I think this line was taken by a couple of Tories in the debate yesterday: it wor the vindictive lefties in Labour & SNP who hounded Boris out of power... absolutely astonishing narrative line, but one that some of them will now stick to (and probably believe is true, so little grasp of truth do some of them have left). The other line, of course, is to blame it all on advisors and civil servants. Because that's how leadership works for this bunch. Blame downwards, credit upwards.
Absolute thieving, lying, gaslighting, bunch of corrupt PARLIAMENTARY PIRATES 😡 😡
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Inflation unchanged from last month at 8.7%, the Tories might have to actually pull their finger out and do something, because whatever they are or arnt doing now isnt working.
No doubt they will blame the Covid bailout and wage rises. Might as well gear up for 10% interest rates.
You re-mortgaged recently right, did you do 2 or 5 years?
And it typical tory fashion they have already come out and say they are going to do fuck all and that giving out any help at all will make things worse
I dont think government help is necessarily a good thing for anyone other then the most vulnerable (whose going to pay for it, whats going to be cut to pay for it, do middle class people deserve help paying their mortgage) the issue is they have been trying the same thing for over a year now with interest rate rises and its not working. Inflation is being caused by a lack of supply rather then excess demand so raising rates isnt going to help, and secondly could be counterproductive, making borrowing more expensive and investment less attractive will hinder greater supply and make matters worse.
I dont think government help is necessarily a good thing for anyone other then the most vulnerable (whose going to pay for it, whats going to be cut to pay for it, do middle class people deserve help paying their mortgage) the issue is they have been trying the same thing for over a year now with interest rate rises and its not working. Inflation is being caused by a lack of supply rather then excess demand so raising rates isnt going to help, and secondly could be counterproductive, making borrowing more expensive and investment less attractive will hinder greater supply and make matters worse.
Government intervention might halt a house market crash. Weather thats a good or bad thing is open to opinion
Id call it a long overdue correction rather then a crash
I guess it depends on how much they go down
I think in most cases it won't be by much. The demand for the housing is still there and the supply is still choked, it's just more difficult for the average person to fund the mortgage payments with rates going up.Property "investors" will hoover up a greater proportion of homes and cash in on the rise in rents. As they will primarily be buying with cash then the fluctuations in mortgage rates are immaterial.
What they should be doing is piling pressure on the banks to cut their margins, increase savings rates and cut their interest rates closer to the bank of Englands interest rate. Making savings rates more attractive gets money out of the economy whilst seeing some reward in the long termThis should be on top of trying to get lenders to allow for penalties that dont hurt a borrowers credit rating in the long term. Let borrowers weather this storm by taking payment holidays, move to interest only repayments or increasing mortgage lengths temporarily without risk to a persons credit rating. That wouldn't hurt the banks in the long term and help borrowers weather the pain until inflation comes down
Sorry, I think in my head when people say government help they mean the government actually given them money to pay their mortgages rather then what your suggesting which is completely sensible steps that could be taken, but would be taken by banks rather then by the government itself unless it legislated for what youve suggested.
Lets be honest, when most of them are out on their arses after the next general election, they'll need a new grift to keep the money rolling in.....and who's to say buying reclaimed property from all those people who have defaulted wont be the grift they go for. Why should they help the common man?
They wont give money for mortgages
no chance
Because the whole point of the BoE rate rises is to reduce inflation by taking money out of the economy. By pumping it back in again youre literally counteracting that.
Can governments lean on BoE over interest rates, cos the plan to bring down inflation isnt working .I feel like I'd like to hoof Gordon Brown right in the sack,
They wont give money for mortgages
no chance
Because the whole point of the BoE rate rises is to reduce inflation by taking money out of the economy. By pumping it back in again youre literally counteracting that.
Yup, but inflation isnt being caused by too much money in the economy, its a lack of supply which these muppets at the BoE and government dont seem to be recognising or they do but are either unable or unwilling to to do anything about.Causing a recession will reduce demand and cause inflation to fall, but if supply doesnt increase, when demand eventually returns well end up in exactly the same place again.
Plus, Sunak is a cowardly flip flopper who is desperate for validation. The closer it gets to the election the more panicked he will get about appeasing voters and trying to bribe them. They're all a gang of short term thinking, economic dunces.
Can governments lean on BoE over interest rates, cos the plan to bring down inflation isnt working .I feel like I'd like to hoof Gordon Brown right in the sack,
They probably can although it might spook the market as they seem to prize the independence of the BoE highly but the problem is Hunt is prescribing exactly the same medicine as the BoE.
I didnt know that, I would have thought mortgaged homeowners would be high on the Tories target list.Surely no ones winning an election on votes from anti immigration transphobes, are they ?
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.05]