And it typical tory fashion they have already come out and say they are going to do fuck all and that giving out any help at all will make things worse



I dont think government help is necessarily a good thing for anyone other then the most vulnerable (whose going to pay for it, whats going to be cut to pay for it, do middle class people deserve help paying their mortgage) the issue is they have been trying the same thing for over a year now with interest rate rises and its not working. Inflation is being caused by a lack of supply rather then excess demand so raising rates isnt going to help, and secondly could be counterproductive, making borrowing more expensive and investment less attractive will hinder greater supply and make matters worse.