« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 618 619 620 621 622 [623]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 943299 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24880 on: Yesterday at 10:45:12 pm »
Ooops. Wonder what Starmers first question will be tomorrow, assuming
Sunak turns up of course.

Carol Vorderman
@carolvorders
BREAKING
@RishiSunak
 IS A LIAR and set a precedent making us the taxpayers pay the £250,000 bill for Johnson's lawyers in his "Parliamentary Inquiry". This has never been done before.

Absolute thieving, lying, gaslighting, bunch of corrupt PARLIAMENTARY PIRATES 😡 😡

Karl Turner MP
@KarlTurnerMP
·
1h
BREAKING: Cabinet Office cannot name any previous Minister or former Minister that has ever had legal bill paid by taxpayers for Parliamentary Inquiry. ⁦@RishiSunak⁩ set a precedent forcing British taxpayer to pay Johnsons 250K lawyers bill. 👇 https://questions-statements.parliament.uk/written-questions/detail/2023-06-15/189774
https://twitter.com/carolvorders/status/1671258993472442371






Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,568
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24881 on: Yesterday at 10:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 07:03:40 pm
Nah, I think this line was taken by a couple of Tories in the debate yesterday: it wor the vindictive lefties in Labour & SNP who hounded Boris out of power... absolutely astonishing narrative line, but one that some of them will now stick to (and probably believe is true, so little grasp of truth do some of them have left). The other line, of course, is to blame it all on advisors and civil servants. Because that's how leadership works for this bunch. Blame downwards, credit upwards.

It's like half the fucking cabinet never resigned, innit? ::)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24882 on: Today at 07:43:06 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:45:12 pm
Absolute thieving, lying, gaslighting, bunch of corrupt PARLIAMENTARY PIRATES 😡 😡


I agree with Vorders' sentiment here obviously, but 'Parliamentary Pirates' makes them sound cool.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,682
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24883 on: Today at 07:51:28 am »
Inflation unchanged from last month at 8.7%, the Tories might have to actually pull their finger out and do something, because whatever they are or arnt doing now isnt working.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,228
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24884 on: Today at 08:25:46 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:51:28 am
Inflation unchanged from last month at 8.7%, the Tories might have to actually pull their finger out and do something, because whatever they are or arnt doing now isnt working.

No doubt they will blame the Covid bailout and wage rises. Might as well gear up for 10% interest rates.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24885 on: Today at 08:38:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:25:46 am
No doubt they will blame the Covid bailout and wage rises. Might as well gear up for 10% interest rates.

You re-mortgaged  recently right, did you do 2 or 5 years?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,805
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24886 on: Today at 08:46:10 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:51:28 am
Inflation unchanged from last month at 8.7%, the Tories might have to actually pull their finger out and do something, because whatever they are or arnt doing now isnt working.

And it typical tory fashion they have already come out and say they are going to do fuck all and that giving out any help at all will make things worse
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,228
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24887 on: Today at 09:14:46 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:38:17 am
You re-mortgaged  recently right, did you do 2 or 5 years?

2 years.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,682
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24888 on: Today at 09:28:39 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:46:10 am
And it typical tory fashion they have already come out and say they are going to do fuck all and that giving out any help at all will make things worse

I dont think government help is necessarily a good thing for anyone other then the most vulnerable (whose going to pay for it, whats going to be cut to pay for it, do middle class people deserve help paying their mortgage) the issue is they have been trying the same thing for over a year now with interest rate rises and its not working. Inflation is being caused by a lack of supply rather then excess demand so raising rates isnt going to help, and secondly could be counterproductive, making borrowing more expensive and investment less attractive will hinder greater supply and make matters worse.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:19 am by west_london_red »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24889 on: Today at 09:39:20 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:28:39 am
I dont think government help is necessarily a good thing for anyone other then the most vulnerable (whose going to pay for it, whats going to be cut to pay for it, do middle class people deserve help paying their mortgage) the issue is they have been trying the same thing for over a year now with interest rate rises and its not working. Inflation is being caused by a lack of supply rather then excess demand so raising rates isnt going to help, and secondly could be counterproductive, making borrowing more expensive and investment less attractive will hinder greater supply and make matters worse.

Government intervention might halt a house market crash.  Weather thats a good or bad thing is open to opinion
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24890 on: Today at 09:41:56 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:28:39 am
I dont think government help is necessarily a good thing for anyone other then the most vulnerable (whose going to pay for it, whats going to be cut to pay for it, do middle class people deserve help paying their mortgage) the issue is they have been trying the same thing for over a year now with interest rate rises and its not working. Inflation is being caused by a lack of supply rather then excess demand so raising rates isnt going to help, and secondly could be counterproductive, making borrowing more expensive and investment less attractive will hinder greater supply and make matters worse.

Lets be honest, when most of them are out on their arses after the next general election, they'll need a new grift to keep the money rolling in.....and who's to say buying reclaimed property from all those people who have defaulted wont be the grift they go for.  Why should they help the common man?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,682
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24891 on: Today at 09:42:36 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:39:20 am
Government intervention might halt a house market crash.  Weather thats a good or bad thing is open to opinion

Id call it a long overdue correction rather then a crash
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24892 on: Today at 09:43:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:42:36 am
Id call it a long overdue correction rather then a crash

I guess it depends on how much they go down
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24893 on: Today at 09:56:07 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:43:43 am
I guess it depends on how much they go down
I think in most cases it won't be by much.  The demand for the housing is still there and the supply is still choked, it's just more difficult for the average person to fund the mortgage payments with rates going up.

Property "investors" will hoover up a greater proportion of homes and cash in on the rise in rents.  As they will primarily be buying with cash then the fluctuations in mortgage rates are immaterial.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,805
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24894 on: Today at 10:01:57 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:28:39 am
I dont think government help is necessarily a good thing for anyone other then the most vulnerable (whose going to pay for it, whats going to be cut to pay for it, do middle class people deserve help paying their mortgage) the issue is they have been trying the same thing for over a year now with interest rate rises and its not working. Inflation is being caused by a lack of supply rather then excess demand so raising rates isnt going to help, and secondly could be counterproductive, making borrowing more expensive and investment less attractive will hinder greater supply and make matters worse.

What they should be doing is piling pressure on the banks to cut their margins, increase savings rates and cut their interest rates closer to the bank of Englands interest rate. Making savings rates more attractive gets money out of the economy whilst seeing some reward in the long term

This should be on top of trying to get lenders to allow for penalties that dont hurt a borrowers credit rating in the long term. Let borrowers weather this storm by taking payment holidays, move to interest only repayments or increasing mortgage lengths temporarily  without risk to a persons credit rating. That wouldn't hurt the banks in the long term and help borrowers weather the pain until inflation comes down
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,682
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24895 on: Today at 10:03:03 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:56:07 am
I think in most cases it won't be by much.  The demand for the housing is still there and the supply is still choked, it's just more difficult for the average person to fund the mortgage payments with rates going up.

Property "investors" will hoover up a greater proportion of homes and cash in on the rise in rents.  As they will primarily be buying with cash then the fluctuations in mortgage rates are immaterial.

Id usually agree with you in that I dont think house prices will go down that much, they always throw around huge numbers but what happens in reality isnt as bad, but this does feel slightly different in that inflation really isnt moving at all and the government and BoE seem completely clueless as to what to do other then keep cranking up interest rates, literally the very definition of insanity.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,682
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24896 on: Today at 10:07:14 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:01:57 am
What they should be doing is piling pressure on the banks to cut their margins, increase savings rates and cut their interest rates closer to the bank of Englands interest rate. Making savings rates more attractive gets money out of the economy whilst seeing some reward in the long term

This should be on top of trying to get lenders to allow for penalties that dont hurt a borrowers credit rating in the long term. Let borrowers weather this storm by taking payment holidays, move to interest only repayments or increasing mortgage lengths temporarily  without risk to a persons credit rating. That wouldn't hurt the banks in the long term and help borrowers weather the pain until inflation comes down

Sorry, I think in my head when people say government help they mean the government actually given them money to pay their mortgages rather then what your suggesting which is completely sensible steps that could be taken, but would be taken by banks rather then by the government itself unless it legislated for what youve suggested.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24897 on: Today at 10:19:41 am »
I think as rishi has said they won't help out. That they almost certainly will.

Also, on a technical note, has there been an enquiry into a PM before? Just wondering if it's the only taxpayer funded one, because it is the only one.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,805
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24898 on: Today at 10:31:51 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:07:14 am
Sorry, I think in my head when people say government help they mean the government actually given them money to pay their mortgages rather then what your suggesting which is completely sensible steps that could be taken, but would be taken by banks rather then by the government itself unless it legislated for what youve suggested.

I don't think it would even take legislation. It would be directions to the Financial Conduct Authority to encourage these factors in. It even sounds very 'tory' because it involves the banks making more money in the long term
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 618 619 620 621 622 [623]   Go Up
« previous next »
 