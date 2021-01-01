« previous next »
Fuck the Tories

Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 10:30:23 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:21:53 am
...

Turning on each other
Howling at the moon.  I'm not sure who she's trying to convince or if it's just theatrics to help her land her next grift.

Also worth noting that she couldn't even be bothered to turn up and cast her vote yesterday.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 10:34:55 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:30:23 am
Howling at the moon.  I'm not sure who she's trying to convince or if it's just theatrics to help her land her next grift.

Also worth noting that she couldn't even be bothered to turn up and cast her vote yesterday.

Between the ungrateful turncoat Tories and the Looney left, Tofu munching wokerati, subverting democracy, it wasnt worth her time 
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 10:35:55 am
Fuck the fucking tories
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 10:37:34 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:17:38 am
As I said earlier, they don't even have a hatch, they are sealed in using 7 bolts that are tightened externally, its something a bunch of kids would make, not so called professionals.

Typical from the Daily Heil though to cover up corruption and law breaking in this manner

Absolutely frightening mate. I'd love to ride a working submarine - I believe there are tourist ones that operate in shallow waters around Europe and the US - but I wouldn't set foot in a machine like that if you held a gun to my head. I'd rather have the bullet.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 10:39:27 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:21:53 am


Turning on each other

I don't think she understands what the term "democracy" is about. She is, I think, too used to be told how to vote by whips, rather than using her own faculties.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 10:43:24 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:13:27 am
Does him being a billionaire make him more important? The headline should be "Bunch of fucking idiots with more money than sense goes missing gawping at a gravesite"

Might sound harsh, but no sympathy for this lot. Reading a write up from a writer who went on it, he said the sub looked cobbled together, they get bolted in from outside, so once in you can't get out, the controller was from an X Box and the ballast was scaffold pipes. The waiver you sign mentions death 3 times on page one, what kind of fucking idiot then says "oh that sounds like a good idea?"
Well theyre all as good as dead (if not already actually dead).

Theres no Jason Statham to save them in the real world.

But each of them is someones brother or sister, mother or father, its not pleasant
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 10:54:27 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:21:53 am


Turning on each other

She didnt turn up to vote.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 10:54:50 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:43:24 am
Well theyre all as good as dead (if not already actually dead).

Theres no Jason Statham to save them in the real world.

But each of them is someones brother or sister, mother or father, its not pleasant

Its the proportionality of it all that i think gets peoples backs up.

Some choose to put themselves in the face of danger are revered, others escaping persecution and actual danger are reviled.

Its the world we live in.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 10:58:38 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:43:24 am
Well theyre all as good as dead (if not already actually dead).

Theres no Jason Statham to save them in the real world.

But each of them is someones brother or sister, mother or father, its not pleasant

They combine rich tourists with research.  I think the $250,000 tickets help to fund the operation and the research trips.

The world's leading expert on the titanic wreck site, is on board, apparently.


Ironically, I watched a bit of the Kursk film the other day, and read all about it on Wiki afterwards.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 10:59:48 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:54:50 am
Its the proportionality of it all that i think gets peoples backs up.

Some choose to put themselves in the face of danger are revered, others escaping persecution and actual danger are reviled.

Its the world we live in.

It's a lot to do with privilege and class.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 11:00:05 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:21:53 am


Turning on each other
I watched a tv report given by Jenkins not long after we voted to leave.
She was sat down 1 on 1 with a teenager who asked her a question on leaving the EU. I remember it well as she was clueless. shocking ay MP could be so ignorant. she answered like a 6yr old in one of those tv shows were they ask children adult questions and got hilarious answers.
Question was something like, how will we trade with the EU when we leave.
Answer was something like. we trade with the EU now so when we leave we will carry on trading with the EU and even then she struggled to find the right words. gave the Girl a little smile and asked her if he understood as if she had given her a complicated reply. young girl nodded along and that was the end of the interview.
Ive searched for the interview a few times but never found it.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 11:10:17 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:54:27 am
She didnt turn up to vote.

In fairness to her that is consistent with what she said in her tweet - ie that she would boycott the vote so as not to legitimise the decision.

The result of that of course is that she'd rather de-legitimise parliament. A very strange decision for an MP. Especially one who pretends to support democracy. 
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 11:20:04 am
Can we get bojo to do a photo opp in the sub? Maybe with some of his closest allies?
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 11:37:20 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:43:24 am
Well theyre all as good as dead (if not already actually dead).

Theres no Jason Statham to save them in the real world.

But each of them is someones brother or sister, mother or father, its not pleasant

Its not pleasant, but the people who now have to put their lives at risk to go and try and rescue people in a sub that is downright dangerous also fall into the same category. Even if its floating on the surface intact they are all dead unless found in time, as there is no way out of the sub.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 11:38:37 am
This little clip of the guys who run the sub operation makes me suspect that it's fallen apart or something.  They literally use a video game controller.

https://twitter.com/FnpMarieOH/status/1670931677013524487
