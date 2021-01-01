



Turning on each other



I watched a tv report given by Jenkins not long after we voted to leave.She was sat down 1 on 1 with a teenager who asked her a question on leaving the EU. I remember it well as she was clueless. shocking ay MP could be so ignorant. she answered like a 6yr old in one of those tv shows were they ask children adult questions and got hilarious answers.Question was something like, how will we trade with the EU when we leave.Answer was something like. we trade with the EU now so when we leave we will carry on trading with the EU and even then she struggled to find the right words. gave the Girl a little smile and asked her if he understood as if she had given her a complicated reply. young girl nodded along and that was the end of the interview.Ive searched for the interview a few times but never found it.