« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 616 617 618 619 620 [621]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 941144 times)

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24800 on: Yesterday at 07:25:43 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 07:22:47 pm
This is all a bit dry, I was expecting more fireworks. Why are there only a handful of people in the house on both sides?

It's essentially a done thing unless Conservatives divide the house and then Johnson finds out exactly how much support he has. 
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24801 on: Yesterday at 07:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:15:46 pm
So. I've just stuck on Parliament TV. This Nick Fletcher guy's an exiting fellow.
He's reading from the "How to be a Tory MP for dummies " book

Number 1. for all occasions when under attack. "Time to Move On"

It did impress people in the past, words of wisdom. it's time to move on.
He is doomed at the next election and he knows it. desperate stuff but it won't save him.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
  • JFT 97
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24802 on: Yesterday at 07:35:36 pm »
Don't think that last Tory will be getting a christmas card from the clown and co.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,111
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24803 on: Yesterday at 07:36:16 pm »
Stephen Timms absolutely nailing Johnson there, and batting off the rather desperate Iraq dossier whataboutery from the Tory with ease.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24804 on: Yesterday at 07:36:57 pm »
Think this will pass with a nod to be honest.  Few fringe weirdos I guess.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
  • JFT 97
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24805 on: Yesterday at 07:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:36:57 pm
Think this will pass with a nod to be honest.  Few fringe weirdos I guess.
Wish a couple from the opposition would shout out nay to force a vote but won't hold my breath though.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,963
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24806 on: Yesterday at 07:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:15:46 pm
So. I've just stuck on Parliament TV. This Nick Fletcher guy's an exiting fellow.

At times I thought he was speaking Esperanto or Polare due to the gibberish pouring out of his gob.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24807 on: Yesterday at 07:54:21 pm »
This woman is absolutely fantastic.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24808 on: Yesterday at 08:11:47 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:51:05 pm
At times I thought he was speaking Esperanto or Polare due to the gibberish pouring out of his gob.
;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
  • JFT 97
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24809 on: Yesterday at 09:31:03 pm »
Well well a division and now a vote.
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24810 on: Yesterday at 09:37:02 pm »
Some excellent speeches, from all sides, today. Good material to offer those who claim that "they're all the same" or "none of them care about anything but themselves" and so on. Plenty of decent people within parliament, but the institutions have been shown to be highly vulnerable to the truly corrupt, just as those of the United States have been by Trump.

Who forced the division, I wonder? Glad we get a vote, in any case. It's utterly shameful from Sunak and co. to avoid this issue, and some of the contributions from Tories and their associates were downright insane, banging on about the evils of lockdown, the Iraq war, and just about anything they could get their mad teeth into.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24811 on: Yesterday at 09:38:31 pm »
who opposed to make it go to vote

guessing Mogg and the MP for Grimsby?
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,946
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24812 on: Yesterday at 09:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:38:31 pm
who opposed to make it go to vote

guessing Mogg and the MP for Grimsby?

A Labour whip apparently.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
  • JFT 97
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24813 on: Yesterday at 09:46:33 pm »
No worries bojo you can visit parliament in the summer recess with the tourists.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24814 on: Yesterday at 09:48:35 pm »
354 endorsed with 7 against
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24815 on: Yesterday at 09:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 09:46:31 pm
A Labour whip apparently.

Alan Campbell  ;D
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,530
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24816 on: Yesterday at 09:57:16 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:48:35 pm
354 endorsed with 7 against

Big Bozo support there. Of course hundreds of his supporters abstained 🙄🤔
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24817 on: Yesterday at 09:57:54 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:48:35 pm
354 endorsed with 7 against
Nearly 300 didn't vote, excusable for many who probably had no other reason to be in Westminster but inexcusable for any members of the current government.

Johnson only being backed by around 1% of MPs (or 2% of those that voted) is as damning as can be.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,054
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24818 on: Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm »
118 tories voted for the motion


I may not agree with them on very much at all, but at least those MPs have shown some understanding of the need for standards on public life
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,212
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24819 on: Yesterday at 10:16:56 pm »
Who knew there was a fucking Yank Republican bitch as an MP in the Tory party.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,054
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24820 on: Yesterday at 10:21:31 pm »
Quote
The Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Chancellor, Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary all abstained on the Johnson vote.

There you go folks

Sunaks fresh start and honest politics. Cant even fucking vote for this motion.  Disgraceful.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,627
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24821 on: Yesterday at 10:25:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm
118 tories voted for the motion


I may not agree with them on very much at all, but at least those MPs have shown some understanding of the need for standards on public life

Shame about the 225 cowards who hid in the cupboard.  I have more respect for the 7 who voted against it.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24822 on: Yesterday at 10:54:34 pm »
Rees-Mogg and Lia Nici seemingly didn't bother to vote after all their bluster in the debate, although one name is missing from the list so maybe one of them did:
- Bill Cash
- Nick Fletcher
- Adam Holloway
- Karl McCartney
- Joy Morrissey
- Heather Wheeler

Only six members of the cabinet voted but those few did all at least vote to endorse the findings of the report.  Sunak looks a prat for dodging the whole thing.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,530
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24823 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm »
Sunak is so weak, and such a coward.

His resignation sparked Johnson's downfall. Hard to understand why he would shy away from this vote. Like he gives a fuck about Boris. If the loons in his own party give him shit, Sunak could just up and quit any time he likes. Let's see them scrabble around for leader #4 in the parliament with barely 18 months to the next election.

Show some balls, Rishi!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24824 on: Yesterday at 11:13:24 pm »
Sunak is toast.

No idea why he didn't vote for this, if his "legacy" is meant to be appearing to restore some integrity to the office.

I get the impression he's a total patsy though. Nothing about him suggests he has even one vertebra, never mind a whole spine.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,033
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24825 on: Yesterday at 11:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm
Sunak is so weak, and such a coward.

Never forget that the only reason he was made Chancellor in the first place was because he was willing to accept Johnson imposing advisors on him, something that his predecessor, Sajid Javid, wouldn't countenance.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,686
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24826 on: Today at 06:27:07 am »
Dont really get the point of Sunak.

Hes a coward but also like, what does he want from this? All hes done since starting is drone on about maths
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24827 on: Today at 06:57:01 am »
Had GMB on to hear commentary about last night and the half hour period from 0630-0700 has been devoted to the missing sub story because a British billionaire is one of the 5 folk missing.

Nothing at all about last night shenanigans in the commons.  Still waffling on about the sub.  Cynics will say the order has gone out from Govt to avoid the commons story.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 616 617 618 619 620 [621]   Go Up
« previous next »
 