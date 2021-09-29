« previous next »
Fuck the Tories

Hedley Lamarr

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24800 on: Today at 07:25:43 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:22:47 pm
This is all a bit dry, I was expecting more fireworks. Why are there only a handful of people in the house on both sides?

It's essentially a done thing unless Conservatives divide the house and then Johnson finds out exactly how much support he has. 
oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24801 on: Today at 07:33:03 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:15:46 pm
So. I've just stuck on Parliament TV. This Nick Fletcher guy's an exiting fellow.
He's reading from the "How to be a Tory MP for dummies " book

Number 1. for all occasions when under attack. "Time to Move On"

It did impress people in the past, words of wisdom. it's time to move on.
He is doomed at the next election and he knows it. desperate stuff but it won't save him.
sheepfest

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24802 on: Today at 07:35:36 pm
Don't think that last Tory will be getting a christmas card from the clown and co.
Elmo!

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24803 on: Today at 07:36:16 pm
Stephen Timms absolutely nailing Johnson there, and batting off the rather desperate Iraq dossier whataboutery from the Tory with ease.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24804 on: Today at 07:36:57 pm
Think this will pass with a nod to be honest.  Few fringe weirdos I guess.
sheepfest

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24805 on: Today at 07:48:18 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:36:57 pm
Think this will pass with a nod to be honest.  Few fringe weirdos I guess.
Wish a couple from the opposition would shout out nay to force a vote but won't hold my breath though.
So Howard Philips

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24806 on: Today at 07:51:05 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:15:46 pm
So. I've just stuck on Parliament TV. This Nick Fletcher guy's an exiting fellow.

At times I thought he was speaking Esperanto or Polare due to the gibberish pouring out of his gob.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24807 on: Today at 07:54:21 pm
This woman is absolutely fantastic.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24808 on: Today at 08:11:47 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:51:05 pm
At times I thought he was speaking Esperanto or Polare due to the gibberish pouring out of his gob.
;D
sheepfest

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24809 on: Today at 09:31:03 pm
Well well a division and now a vote.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24810 on: Today at 09:37:02 pm
Some excellent speeches, from all sides, today. Good material to offer those who claim that "they're all the same" or "none of them care about anything but themselves" and so on. Plenty of decent people within parliament, but the institutions have been shown to be highly vulnerable to the truly corrupt, just as those of the United States have been by Trump.

Who forced the division, I wonder? Glad we get a vote, in any case. It's utterly shameful from Sunak and co. to avoid this issue, and some of the contributions from Tories and their associates were downright insane, banging on about the evils of lockdown, the Iraq war, and just about anything they could get their mad teeth into.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24811 on: Today at 09:38:31 pm
who opposed to make it go to vote

guessing Mogg and the MP for Grimsby?
Libertine

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24812 on: Today at 09:46:31 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:38:31 pm
who opposed to make it go to vote

guessing Mogg and the MP for Grimsby?

A Labour whip apparently.
sheepfest

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24813 on: Today at 09:46:33 pm
No worries bojo you can visit parliament in the summer recess with the tourists.
TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24814 on: Today at 09:48:35 pm
354 endorsed with 7 against
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24815 on: Today at 09:52:37 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:46:31 pm
A Labour whip apparently.

Alan Campbell  ;D
KillieRed

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24816 on: Today at 09:57:16 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:48:35 pm
354 endorsed with 7 against

Big Bozo support there. Of course hundreds of his supporters abstained 🙄🤔
thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24817 on: Today at 09:57:54 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:48:35 pm
354 endorsed with 7 against
Nearly 300 didn't vote, excusable for many who probably had no other reason to be in Westminster but inexcusable for any members of the current government.

Johnson only being backed by around 1% of MPs (or 2% of those that voted) is as damning as can be.
