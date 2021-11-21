They did hammer Labour for it, back in 2008. Even got that well meaning idiot Ed to "apologise" for it, when it was just as much a global issue back then as it is now.



I dont think its as simple as that, todays issues with mortgages and the cost of living aint because of Truss its a deeper seated issue, whatever happens internationally we seem to come out of it worse then similar countries since 2010. Every country has had to deal with covid, Ukraine and inflation and we always seem to take more of a bettering from them than comparable countries.



That's exactly what I mean, the Torys lay all blame for the debt on Labour and voters got really angry. the economy was going off course, it happens, we used to have budgets every few yrs to bring the economy back on course, you never hear the phrase mentioned these days ( I think we called them "Corrective budgets "every 3 or 4 yrs.) and Labour was doing that when the 2008 crash hit.What annoys me was the Torys doubled Labours debt in a few yrs yet nobody mentioned it so the public weren't bothered, the same furious people who voted Labour out over the debt over 13 yrs of government weren't arsed when the Torys doubled it in a few years. at least Labour improved the NHS +Services. they Torys doubled the debt while chopping all services so who does the better job?It proves voters are given opinions, the Torys dictate what the issues at elections will be, they anger the voters to get them out to vote for them. voters may think they have formed opinions on these issues but the fact is the Torys wound them up and gave them these opinions in the first place.The Torys will try to argue Truss budget is consigned to history, it has had no effect on where we are today, that's boll...it is that easy. no problems before her budget, everything's gone to shit since.