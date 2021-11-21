« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 614 615 616 617 618 [619]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 938155 times)

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24720 on: Today at 01:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:44:09 pm
agree with all of that and then you had the irony of the Tories increasing interest rates to 15% when we crashed out of the ERM.

They never recovered from that, they can get away with anything but when you start hitting people in their pockets, that's when it long memories occur.

When you add mortgages to fuel bills, food prices and everything constantly going up, the electorate won't forget.
That's it. the worry and the pain of high bills you cant afford isn't forgotten. the Torys will no doubt say the effects of Truss budget are over, that's all in the past, this is a global problem. nahh. we shouldn't be so naive. they would hammer Labour over this if this had happened under a Labour government.
We all saw what happened. low interest rates and Mortgages. Pension funds sound.
Truss and Kwarteng come along with the Mickey Mouse budget and everything starts collapsing. think it was around 2 days later when the shit hit the fan.
Ive never known days like that. had to turn off the news as it was too stressful.
We have not recovered from it. that was the start. it cost us 10s of billions trying to save Pension funds etc.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:14:50 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24721 on: Today at 01:28:32 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:03:29 pm
That's it. the worry and the pain of high bills you cant afford isn't forgotten. the Torys will no doubt say the effects of Truss budget are over, that's all in the past, this is a global problem. nahh. we shouldn't be so naive. they would hammer Labour over this if this had happened under a Labour government.
We all saw what happened. low interest rates and Mortgages. Pension funds sound.
Truss and Kwarteng come along with the Mickey Mouse budget and everything starts collapsing. think it was around 2 days later when the shit hit the fan.
Ive never known days like that. had to turn off the news as it was too stressful.
We have not recovered from it. that was the start. it cost us 10s of billions trying to save Pension funds etc.

They did hammer Labour for it, back in 2008. Even got that well meaning idiot Ed to "apologise" for it, when it was just as much a global issue back then as it is now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,674
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24722 on: Today at 01:33:54 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:03:29 pm
That's it. the worry and the pain of high bills you cant afford isn't forgotten. the Torys will no doubt say the effects of Truss budget are over, that's all in the past, this is a global problem. nahh. we shouldn't be so naive. they would hammer Labour over this if this had happened under a Labour government.
We all saw what happened. low interest rates and Mortgages. Pension funds sound.
Truss and Kwarteng come along with the Mickey Mouse budget and everything starts collapsing. think it was around 2 days later when the shit hit the fan.
Ive never known days like that. had to turn off the news as it was too stressful.
We have not recovered from it. that was the start. it cost us 10s of billions trying to save Pension funds etc.

I dont think its as simple as that, todays issues with mortgages and the cost of living aint because of Truss its a deeper seated issue, whatever happens internationally we seem to come out of it worse then similar countries since 2010. Every country has had to deal with covid, Ukraine and inflation and we always seem to take more of a bettering from them than comparable countries.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,802
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24723 on: Today at 01:46:22 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:33:54 pm
I dont think its as simple as that, todays issues with mortgages and the cost of living aint because of Truss its a deeper seated issue, whatever happens internationally we seem to come out of it worse then similar countries since 2010. Every country has had to deal with covid, Ukraine and inflation and we always seem to take more of a bettering from them than comparable countries.
Brexit cough, devaluing of the pound cough, imports costing more cough...
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,802
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24724 on: Today at 01:49:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:03:29 pm
That's it. the worry and the pain of high bills you cant afford isn't forgotten. the Torys will no doubt say the effects of Truss budget are over, that's all in the past, this is a global problem. nahh. we shouldn't be so naive. they would hammer Labour over this if this had happened under a Labour government.
We all saw what happened. low interest rates and Mortgages. Pension funds sound.
Truss and Kwarteng come along with the Mickey Mouse budget and everything starts collapsing. think it was around 2 days later when the shit hit the fan.
Ive never known days like that. had to turn off the news as it was too stressful.
We have not recovered from it. that was the start. it cost us 10s of billions trying to save Pension funds etc.
100%, remember 2008, the Tories do, still mention it today, that genuinely was a global financial crisis, yet they blamed Gordon Brown for causing the whole thing. They still mention it today 15 years later.

This mess they can own
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24725 on: Today at 01:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:28:32 pm
They did hammer Labour for it, back in 2008. Even got that well meaning idiot Ed to "apologise" for it, when it was just as much a global issue back then as it is now.
That's exactly what I mean, the Torys lay all blame for the debt on Labour and voters got really angry. the economy was going off course, it happens, we used to have budgets every few yrs to bring the economy back on course, you never hear the phrase mentioned these days ( I think we called them "Corrective budgets "every 3 or 4 yrs.) and Labour was doing that when the 2008 crash hit.
What annoys me was the Torys doubled Labours debt in a few yrs yet nobody mentioned it so the public weren't bothered, the same furious people who voted Labour out over the debt over 13 yrs of government weren't arsed when the Torys doubled it in a few years. at least Labour improved the NHS +Services. they Torys doubled the debt while chopping all services so who does the better job?
It proves voters are given opinions, the Torys dictate what the issues at elections will be, they anger the voters to get them out to vote for them. voters may think they have formed opinions on these issues but the fact is the Torys wound them up and gave them these opinions in the first place.

Quote from: west_london_red ilink=topic=351223.msg18909709#msg18909709 date=1687091634
I dont think its as simple as that, todays issues with mortgages and the cost of living aint because of Truss its a deeper seated issue, whatever happens internationally we seem to come out of it worse then similar countries since 2010. Every country has had to deal with covid, Ukraine and inflation and we always seem to take more of a bettering from them than comparable countries.
The Torys will try to argue Truss budget is consigned to history, it has had no effect on where we are today, that's boll...
it is that easy. no problems before her budget, everything's gone to shit since.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:53:03 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,517
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24726 on: Today at 02:28:43 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:50:06 pm
That's exactly what I mean, the Torys lay all blame for the debt on Labour and voters got really angry. the economy was going off course, it happens, we used to have budgets every few yrs to bring the economy back on course, you never hear the phrase mentioned these days ( I think we called them "Corrective budgets "every 3 or 4 yrs.) and Labour was doing that when the 2008 crash hit.
What annoys me was the Torys doubled Labours debt in a few yrs yet nobody mentioned it so the public weren't bothered, the same furious people who voted Labour out over the debt over 13 yrs of government weren't arsed when the Torys doubled it in a few years. at least Labour improved the NHS +Services. they Torys doubled the debt while chopping all services so who does the better job?
It proves voters are given opinions, the Torys dictate what the issues at elections will be, they anger the voters to get them out to vote for them. voters may think they have formed opinions on these issues but the fact is the Torys wound them up and gave them these opinions in the first place.
 The Torys will try to argue Truss budget is consigned to history, it has had no effect on where we are today, that's boll...
it is that easy. no problems before her budget, everything's gone to shit since.

It's infuriating, innit? Years of austerity, councils picking over scraps, food banks rampant - and yet the national debt ballooned. And where did the money go? Into backhander money pits like the covid track and trace app and useless PPE, that's where. :butt
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24727 on: Today at 02:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:28:43 pm
It's infuriating, innit? Years of austerity, councils picking over scraps, food banks rampant - and yet the national debt ballooned. And where did the money go? Into backhander money pits like the covid track and trace app and useless PPE, that's where. :butt
It's the same with every Tory government. chopping many services are a false economy. we forget how these services came about in the first place.
The NHS is paying the price for it now, chopping a Social worker to save a couple of hundred, chopping someone who could check up on someone vulnerable every day or few days or so. how many do they see a week,? all those people are now forced to go elsewhere for care, Hospitals. can't leave hospital as theres nobody to check up on them. it's happened right across the board. all these services were brought in for a reason, a cheaper efficient way to run the country and help people. Torys come in and announce we will chop this and save £100 mill a year, big cheers. it ends up costing us 10 x more for a worse service. then theres all the corruption and fiddles. incompetence as well. stop the boats. etc
« Last Edit: Today at 02:49:00 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,943
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24728 on: Today at 03:46:20 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:59:06 pm
First covid party on vid as Tories laugh and joke about lockdown

https://twitter.com/DailyMirror/status/1670165963596001280?cxt=HHwWgMCzgYrGz60uAAAA

Every photo of that parade of dunces partying should be juxtaposed with a photo of QEII sitting alone at her husbands funeral.

Funny the way the DM just loves showing photos of Kates adorable children but seem to have deleted the funeral photo from their records?
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,278
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24729 on: Today at 04:11:38 pm »
My best mate has a son with Downs-syndrome and severe autism who is cared for in a home. He said his lad deteriorated during lockdown when his routine of seeing his parents was disturbed for a prolong period. The poor lad suffered while these c*nts were partying.
Absolute dogs-arses the lot of them.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24730 on: Today at 05:08:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:11:38 pm
My best mate has a son with Downs-syndrome and severe autism who is cared for in a home. He said his lad deteriorated during lockdown when his routine of seeing his parents was disturbed for a prolong period. The poor lad suffered while these c*nts were partying.
Absolute dogs-arses the lot of them.
Awful
There has been a story recently about parents with a daughter who was mentally unwell, the authorities said they would check on her as the parents weren't allowed. They didnt check. She took her own life.

My mortgage will go up £650 a month in August  :no

Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,038
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24731 on: Today at 05:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:08:27 pm
Awful
There has been a story recently about parents with a daughter who was mentally unwell, the authorities said they would check on her as the parents weren't allowed. They didnt check. She took her own life.

My mortgage will go up £650 a month in August  :no


Bloody hell.. thats brutalutterly brutal .  Im just lucky mine is fixed until the end of 2025 mins you, who knows where well be by then?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24732 on: Today at 05:14:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:10:33 pm
Bloody hell.. thats brutalutterly brutal .  Im just lucky mine is fixed until the end of 2025 mins you, who knows where well be by then?

If only I picked the 5 year fixed   :butt
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,038
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24733 on: Today at 05:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:14:56 pm
If only I picked the 5 year fixed   :butt
Its pure luck through really sorry for you and yours. I just hope that were near the peak of the interest rates.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24734 on: Today at 05:27:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:25:36 pm
Its pure luck through really sorry for you and yours. I just hope that were near the peak of the interest rates.

Me too Mate, Cheers
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24735 on: Today at 06:38:04 pm »
Just heard on the news that party with Piers Fletcher-Dervish didnt warrant any of the fines.

Its being re-looked at.
If it didnt attract fines at the time, someone must have been lying.

(sorry if this is old news)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 614 615 616 617 618 [619]   Go Up
« previous next »
 