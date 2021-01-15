I'll be amazed if they are allowed to make amendments on this issue, it's not like a bill that is being brought before parliament.



The fact that Johnson doesn't want it to get to a vote speaks volumes I think.



If I were an opposition member I would ensure that someone says Nay when the motion is read out as that will then force a vote in the lobbying chambers



You may well be right but that's what was said on TV so I assume it is likely. Parliament will back the report but some Tory MPs will put forward amendments. I assume that means accepting Johnson mislead Parliament but arguing the punishment is to severe. poor Johnson is being punished for Brexit.They will no doubt say they respect the Committee one second and then call them a Kangaroo court the next. I don't expect any amendment to pass, it's more about some Tory MPs believing their only hope of keeping their seat is showing loyalty to Johnson. fact is many are doomed no matter what.Maybe this will make them think twice, they are not used to this sort of scrutiny.Bren Bassitlaw torn to pieces by Victoria Derbyshire. this is well worth watching.