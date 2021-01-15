« previous next »
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24680 on: Today at 01:53:30 pm
Johnson resigning to spend more time with his ill gotten money
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24681 on: Today at 03:42:50 pm
Can his resignation be refused? Imagine if they forced him to complete his suspension.  ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24682 on: Today at 04:03:41 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:04:52 am
johnson is no doubt a nasty narcissistic (never heard that term used against a uk politician so often) lying untrustworthy fool

but...

name me one other tory politician who has had as much likeability (just threw up in my mouth) with the people on both sides of the voting

one tory mp said something like they've lost their biggest election weapon - that mp was right! ...for now

so you can see why they're so upset (aw diddums) because they have nothing else
Thatcher was popular with a wide range of voters too unbelievably, of course she was helped by a split in the left vote thanks to the SDP but you cannot deny her popularity at the time.

I hated the c*nt
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24683 on: Today at 04:06:06 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:55:02 am
Look out for the amendments. the Committees report will be backed. many Tory abstentions as mentioned. I imagine there will be a high Torys vote against the severity of the punishment. 90 days is just revenge for Brexit blah blah blah.
I hope Labour+ Tory MPs hit back on this one hard, the publics confidence in all MPs is shattered. they are all liars, watching QT last 2 weeks, audience clapping the All as bad as each other, this hurts ALL Labour MPs. left and right it doesn't matter. it will be a tragedy if it becomes more widespread, the likes of Johnson +Redwood etc would be over the moon if that happened, it would put the Torys back in the ballgame for decades. 
Of course MPs bend the truth, they backtrack, they should be changing their opinions when circumstances change, they should be changing their opinion when others convince them they are wrong with sound arguments but they are not all the same.

I'll be amazed if they are allowed to make amendments on this issue, it's not like a bill that is being brought before parliament.

The fact that Johnson doesn't want it to get to a vote speaks volumes I think.

If I were an opposition member I would ensure that someone says Nay when the motion is read out as that will then force a vote in the lobbying chambers
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24684 on: Today at 06:36:27 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:36:37 pm
And she did at least have to work to get to where she did. Johnson has had it all handed to him.

She married a millionaire, heir to the Burmah oil fortune. That helped.

And when she died she had been asset stripped by her son to avoid inheritance tax.
She died virtually penniless. Her hotel room and her nurse were paid for by a donor.

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24685 on: Today at 07:57:00 pm
Taxpayer robbing continues then.  Nothing to see

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1669690272190431232?
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24686 on: Today at 09:10:02 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:36:27 pm
She married a millionaire, heir to the Burmah oil fortune. That helped.

And when she died she had been asset stripped by her son to avoid inheritance tax.
She died virtually penniless. Her hotel room and her nurse were paid for by a donor.



Presumably that was still a grift....
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24687 on: Today at 09:12:35 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:36:27 pm
She married a millionaire, heir to the Burmah oil fortune. That helped.

And when she died she had been asset stripped by her son to avoid inheritance tax.
She died virtually penniless. Her hotel room and her nurse were paid for by a donor.


my dad always used to refuse to get petrol from one of their petrol stations because Denis Thatcher had shares in it
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24688 on: Today at 10:16:36 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:06:06 pm
I'll be amazed if they are allowed to make amendments on this issue, it's not like a bill that is being brought before parliament.

The fact that Johnson doesn't want it to get to a vote speaks volumes I think.

If I were an opposition member I would ensure that someone says Nay when the motion is read out as that will then force a vote in the lobbying chambers
You may well be right but that's what was said on TV so I assume it is likely. Parliament will back the report but some Tory MPs will put forward amendments. I assume that means accepting Johnson mislead Parliament but arguing the punishment is to severe. poor Johnson is being punished for Brexit.
They will no doubt say they respect the Committee one second and then call them a Kangaroo court the next. I don't expect any amendment to pass, it's more about some Tory MPs believing their only hope of keeping their seat is showing loyalty to Johnson. fact is many are doomed no matter what.

Maybe this will make them think twice, they are not used to this sort of scrutiny. 
Bren Bassitlaw torn to pieces by Victoria Derbyshire. this is well worth watching.
https://twitter.com/mikoh123/status/1669478216111620097
