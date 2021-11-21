While all the focus is on this c*nt, the country is still falling apart, food is still going up, you can't get eggs (thanks you Brexiteer c*nts for taking us back to the 1940's) and the NHS is in shreds.



Talking to a friend of mine, she's a mature student, she's doing a degree to move up the scales in childcare in the NHS. She has to do a placement on a kids ward in a hospital as part of this, she does a week, 37.5hrs unpaid and she said she'd hate to have a kid in hospital right now, they are so badly understaffed, the staff are stressed beyond breaking point. She said she can cope when a nurse loses it with her, she just accepts she's having a hard day, but the 18yr olds on placement are in tears as they can't cope and are leaving the course.