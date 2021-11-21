« previous next »
Fuck the Tories

Johnson is a nasty c*nt and will bring others down with him.

Sounds like they had one big piss up during covid.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:40:39 pm
And for calling it a kangaroo court?

That one made the committee hopping mad.
Loads of MPs will be found guilty of contempt of parliament here.


Absurdly stupid some of them
The live BBC coverage has found some right ones: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-65876914

Quote from: Book shop owner and Conservative voter Carole McMillan
From my point of view I like him and they need to let it go. But thats my opinion. I think hes the best of the bunch. I think hes been stitched up rotten. They all lie.

Even one they found that was damning of Johnson the politician still thinks Johnson the man is admirable
Quote from: Market stall holder and Conservative voter Mario Sergiou
As nice a person as he is - hes got a great character - hes not an MP.  He should stick to playing around outside Parliament.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:05:15 am
Johnson gets out of a car around the corner from where the press are waiting then pretends to run.
He's been caught out a few times doing it.
That would usually beggar belief.
wouldnt surprise me if his agent was lining him up for both i'm a celebrity get me out of here and strictly come dancing

..then presenting who wants to be a millionaire

sad thing though - the press and media and public would LOVE that
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:06:41 pm
wouldnt surprise me if his agent was lining him up for both i'm a celebrity get me out of here and strictly come dancing

..then presenting who wants to be a millionaire

sad thing though - the press and media and public would LOVE that
Can you imagine him guest hosting HIGNFY tomorrow? What are the odds?
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 02:08:29 pm
Can you imagine him guest hosting HIGNFY tomorrow? What are the odds?

thing is - it would be watched by millions
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:06:41 pm
wouldnt surprise me if his agent was lining him up for both i'm a celebrity get me out of here and strictly come dancing

..then presenting who wants to be a millionaire

sad thing though - the press and media and public would LOVE that

I'd love them to miss a trapdoor spider or a taipan snake and the c*nt to get bitten and die
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:40:30 pm
I'd love them to miss a trapdoor spider or a taipan snake and the c*nt to get bitten and die
Let him arrive in true BoJo spirit by jumping out of a plane and parachuting in, except replace his parachute with a comedically oversized pair of underpants.  It's how he'd want to go.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:49:11 pm
Let him arrive in true BoJo spirit by jumping out of a plane and parachuting in, except replace his parachute with a comedically oversized pair of underpants.  It's how he'd want to go.

They'd have to be Union Jack ones ;)
Quote from: 24/007 on Yesterday at 10:15:14 am
BBC saying outright that Bojo lied. Like it's news  :o :lmao

Calling Boris a liar was "a big statement" according to Laura Kuenssberg. Surprised she didn't get offered a place in the Lords too.
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 07:11:36 pm
Calling Boris a liar was "a big statement" according to Laura Kuenssberg. Surprised she didn't get offered a place in the Lords too.
AFAIK. It was in Parliament. Speaker always tears into any MP who calls another MP a liar. must have let it go. 
Quote
Sir James Duddridge MP (Con) tweeted sarcastically : "Why not go the full way, put Boris in the stocks and provide rotten food to throw at him?"

From your Twitter feed to God's ears hopefully.
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 07:23:18 pm
From your Twitter feed to God's ears hopefully.

Fuck that, waste of good compost, fertiliser or biomass fuel, just hang the c*nt instead.
Thatcher was way before my time so never really understood why her death was celebrated so widely. Now I truly understand. When this fat c*nt kicks the bucket, very few people will mourn.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:21:19 pm
Thatcher was way before my time so never really understood why her death was celebrated so widely. Now I truly understand. When this fat c*nt kicks the bucket, very few people will mourn.

Seriously, they are not in the same league. Johnson is a self-entitled, bumbling, clownish man-child, Thatcher was a cold, calculating and evil witch.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:12:23 pm
Seriously, they are not in the same league. Johnson is a self-entitled, bumbling, clownish man-child, Thatcher was a cold, calculating and evil witch.

And Thatcher was chillingly competent. Johnson isnt.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm
And Thatcher was chillingly competent. Johnson isnt.

And she did at least have to work to get to where she did. Johnson has had it all handed to him.
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:36:37 pm
And she did at least have to work to get to where she did. Johnson has had it all handed to him.

Marrying the millionaire Denis Thatcher no doubt helped.  ;D
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:44:21 pm
Marrying the millionaire Denis Thatcher no doubt helped.  ;D

True! But I meant more in terms of politics. Johnson has just fallen into one big job after another, never had to prove himself at anything.
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm
True! But I meant more in terms of politics. Johnson has just fallen into one big job after another, never had to prove himself at anything.

Like stealing milk?
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 10:56:11 pm
Like stealing milk?

He wouldn't even be able to manage that.
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 10:56:11 pm
Like stealing milk?

He'd get the cow pregnant.
Is Mondays vote to agree with the report just for Tories or all MPs
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:30:03 am
Is Mondays vote to agree with the report just for Tories or all MPs

All MPs, and I'm pretty sure Mordaunt announced it should be a free vote, IE the whips won't be getting their party members to vote one way or the other.

Probably see a fair few Tory absentions rather than voting against the report.
While all the focus is on this c*nt, the country is still falling apart, food is still going up, you can't get eggs (thanks you Brexiteer c*nts for taking us back to the 1940's) and the NHS is in shreds.

Talking to a friend of mine, she's a mature student, she's doing a degree to move up the scales in childcare in the NHS. She has to do a placement on a kids ward in a hospital as part of this, she does a week, 37.5hrs unpaid and she said she'd hate to have a kid in hospital right now, they are so badly understaffed, the staff are stressed beyond breaking point. She said she can cope when a nurse loses it with her, she just accepts she's having a hard day, but the 18yr olds on placement are in tears as they can't cope and are leaving the course.
johnson is no doubt a nasty narcissistic (never heard that term used against a uk politician so often) lying untrustworthy fool

but...

name me one other tory politician who has had as much likeability (just threw up in my mouth) with the people on both sides of the voting

one tory mp said something like they've lost their biggest election weapon - that mp was right! ...for now

so you can see why they're so upset (aw diddums) because they have nothing else
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:50:01 am
All MPs, and I'm pretty sure Mordaunt announced it should be a free vote, IE the whips won't be getting their party members to vote one way or the other.

Probably see a fair few Tory absentions rather than voting against the report.

I actually thought Sunak might whip them to vote in favour of the report, but yeah hes probably more likely 'busy' that day.
Johnson is the 'new columnist' for the Daily Mail says Politico. 'Very high six figure sum for a weekly column'

I mean everyone could have guessed

He's expected to use it as a platform to attack Rishi!

Brace yourself for more Tory palava.... That's more important to them than your energy bills, that's more important than the time an ambulance takes to get to your house, that's more important than your entire life
