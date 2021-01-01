And for calling it a kangaroo court?
From my point of view I like him and they need to let it go. But thats my opinion. I think hes the best of the bunch. I think hes been stitched up rotten. They all lie.
As nice a person as he is - hes got a great character - hes not an MP. He should stick to playing around outside Parliament.
Johnson gets out of a car around the corner from where the press are waiting then pretends to run. He's been caught out a few times doing it.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
wouldnt surprise me if his agent was lining him up for both i'm a celebrity get me out of here and strictly come dancing..then presenting who wants to be a millionairesad thing though - the press and media and public would LOVE that
Can you imagine him guest hosting HIGNFY tomorrow? What are the odds?
I'd love them to miss a trapdoor spider or a taipan snake and the c*nt to get bitten and die
Let him arrive in true BoJo spirit by jumping out of a plane and parachuting in, except replace his parachute with a comedically oversized pair of underpants. It's how he'd want to go.
BBC saying outright that Bojo lied. Like it's news
Calling Boris a liar was "a big statement" according to Laura Kuenssberg. Surprised she didn't get offered a place in the Lords too.
Sir James Duddridge MP (Con) tweeted sarcastically : "Why not go the full way, put Boris in the stocks and provide rotten food to throw at him?"
From your Twitter feed to God's ears hopefully.
