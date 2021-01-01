« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 612 613 614 615 616 [617]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 934099 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,734
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24640 on: Today at 12:57:58 pm »
Johnson is a nasty c*nt and will bring others down with him.

Sounds like they had one big piss up during covid.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,102
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24641 on: Today at 01:07:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:40:39 pm
And for calling it a kangaroo court?

That one made the committee hopping mad.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,992
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24642 on: Today at 01:12:10 pm »
Loads of MPs will be found guilty of contempt of parliament here.


Absurdly stupid some of them
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24643 on: Today at 01:30:25 pm »
The live BBC coverage has found some right ones: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-65876914

Quote from: Book shop owner and Conservative voter Carole McMillan
From my point of view I like him and they need to let it go. But thats my opinion. I think hes the best of the bunch. I think hes been stitched up rotten. They all lie.

Even one they found that was damning of Johnson the politician still thinks Johnson the man is admirable
Quote from: Market stall holder and Conservative voter Mario Sergiou
As nice a person as he is - hes got a great character - hes not an MP.  He should stick to playing around outside Parliament.
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,517
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24644 on: Today at 02:01:09 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:05:15 am
Johnson gets out of a car around the corner from where the press are waiting then pretends to run.
He's been caught out a few times doing it.
That would usually beggar belief.
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,199
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24645 on: Today at 02:06:41 pm »
wouldnt surprise me if his agent was lining him up for both i'm a celebrity get me out of here and strictly come dancing

..then presenting who wants to be a millionaire

sad thing though - the press and media and public would LOVE that
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline tray fenny

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,517
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24646 on: Today at 02:08:29 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:06:41 pm
wouldnt surprise me if his agent was lining him up for both i'm a celebrity get me out of here and strictly come dancing

..then presenting who wants to be a millionaire

sad thing though - the press and media and public would LOVE that
Can you imagine him guest hosting HIGNFY tomorrow? What are the odds?
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,199
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24647 on: Today at 02:11:22 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 02:08:29 pm
Can you imagine him guest hosting HIGNFY tomorrow? What are the odds?

thing is - it would be watched by millions
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,408
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24648 on: Today at 02:40:30 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:06:41 pm
wouldnt surprise me if his agent was lining him up for both i'm a celebrity get me out of here and strictly come dancing

..then presenting who wants to be a millionaire

sad thing though - the press and media and public would LOVE that

I'd love them to miss a trapdoor spider or a taipan snake and the c*nt to get bitten and die
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24649 on: Today at 02:49:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:40:30 pm
I'd love them to miss a trapdoor spider or a taipan snake and the c*nt to get bitten and die
Let him arrive in true BoJo spirit by jumping out of a plane and parachuting in, except replace his parachute with a comedically oversized pair of underpants.  It's how he'd want to go.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,408
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24650 on: Today at 02:52:43 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:49:11 pm
Let him arrive in true BoJo spirit by jumping out of a plane and parachuting in, except replace his parachute with a comedically oversized pair of underpants.  It's how he'd want to go.

They'd have to be Union Jack ones ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,564
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24651 on: Today at 07:11:36 pm »
Quote from: 24/007 on Today at 10:15:14 am
BBC saying outright that Bojo lied. Like it's news  :o :lmao

Calling Boris a liar was "a big statement" according to Laura Kuenssberg. Surprised she didn't get offered a place in the Lords too.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24652 on: Today at 07:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 07:11:36 pm
Calling Boris a liar was "a big statement" according to Laura Kuenssberg. Surprised she didn't get offered a place in the Lords too.
AFAIK. It was in Parliament. Speaker always tears into any MP who calls another MP a liar. must have let it go. 
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,564
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24653 on: Today at 07:23:18 pm »
Quote
Sir James Duddridge MP (Con) tweeted sarcastically : "Why not go the full way, put Boris in the stocks and provide rotten food to throw at him?"

From your Twitter feed to God's ears hopefully.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,408
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24654 on: Today at 07:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 07:23:18 pm
From your Twitter feed to God's ears hopefully.

Fuck that, waste of good compost, fertiliser or biomass fuel, just hang the c*nt instead.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,524
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24655 on: Today at 08:21:19 pm »
Thatcher was way before my time so never really understood why her death was celebrated so widely. Now I truly understand. When this fat c*nt kicks the bucket, very few people will mourn.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 612 613 614 615 616 [617]   Go Up
« previous next »
 