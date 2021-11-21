« previous next »
Fuck the Tories

Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 10:13:50 am

Great idea that Yorky

Think 12 months is too short but other than that its not a bad idea at all.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:50:02 pm
Good post.  I agree. We need people like myself, who have depth and breadth of knowledg across many issues  ;D
I think that's fair, but this assembly I'm proposing would have access to the best expert advice - pretty much like a jury is guided, on points of law, by a trial judge.

I don't think the Love Island question, as posed by PaulF, would be too much of a worry. I say this because the same person can act like a sage in one context and a moron is an entirely different one. We all do this, more or less, depending on the quality of the arena. If we're being asked to 'play up' (as on jury service) we do. If invited to 'play down' (as in, say Love Island, we do that too). It's why in a representative democracy the quality of the political parties really matters. Parties that "play up" to the best in people, as the Labour party has done since 1900 I think, do make better governments than parties which appeal to the worst of emotions (the Tories, historically).

My own feeling, despite admittedly considerable evidence against it, is that most British people do value parliamentary democracy and, if asked to take a DIRECT part in it, would therefore "play up." And responsibility does make people more judicious (*patronising alert").*

*It's for the exact same reason that I've long believed, as a democratic socialist, in industrial democracy and some form of workers' control.
Yeah, experts sitting alongside members of the public might work, not sure if pointing out guidance like a judge is the best option, was thinking more of back and forth debate to help them understand what can go wrong with the law being proposed but that's for debate.
I think there has to be some sort of screening on who is invited on these assembly's etc. they should want to do it in the first place for one. people get forced to do jury duty.
My experience of Jury Duty is similar to Docs except for all the members of the jury. Judge very impressive. Barristers not very good. 1 in particular did more harm then good. a few members of the jury never gave much imput, the thing that annoyed me/horrified me the most was how many went off to the pub at dinner time. laughing on the way out down the stairs out of the court one day, saying they never heard a word in the afternoon as they were falling alseep, drinking on jury duty should be against the law,  it wasn't a complicated case and a guilty verdict was a formality.
Same with the commons, am convinced the ERG came out the bar pissed in one of the evening Brexit debates and votes. drinking in the Commons needs to be stopped.
Re: Fuck the Tories
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FEOay4ESjC4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FEOay4ESjC4</a>
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:22:57 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FEOay4ESjC4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FEOay4ESjC4</a>

30 minutes without asking a question or taking a call. Must be a new record for him   ;D

Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:22:57 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FEOay4ESjC4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FEOay4ESjC4</a>
Morning off tomorrow and already looking forward to catching up with this, along with a pot of freshly brewed coffee.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Rats in a sack carry on fighting

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65876723
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:30:19 pm
Rats in a sack carry on fighting

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65876723
I forgot it was sunaks resignation that torpedoed Boris as a pm.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:20:22 pm
I forgot it was sunaks resignation that torpedoed Boris as a pm.

All a gift for LDs and Labour.  Question is how much more damage will the country endure this side of an election
Re: Fuck the Tories
If Boris starts a breakaway party ( ie figurehead) I wonder if he takes a fair number of life long Tories with him.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm
If Boris starts a breakaway party ( ie figurehead) I wonder if he takes a fair number of life long Tories with him.
Hope he takes them all with him to some commune in the Cotswolds where they all commit suicide.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm
If Boris starts a breakaway party ( ie figurehead) I wonder if he takes a fair number of life long Tories with him.
He wont.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:53:51 am
He wont.
Of course he won't - as that would involve doin' stuff.
Re: Fuck the Tories
That's why I said figurehead....
Essentialy though, could he split the Tory party?
Frottage splintered it, he could crack it
Although, given the way he flip flops it'd be really hard to know what his new party is about .

In other news , Nadine dorries laying into sunak 😃
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:26:54 am
That's why I said figurehead....
Essentialy though, could he split the Tory party?
Frottage splintered it, he could crack it
Although, given the way he flip flops it'd be really hard to know what his new party is about .

In other news , Nadine dorries laying into sunak 😃

Easier for Bozo to team up with Frottage and then deftly usurp him. Nige has done all the work Bozo wouldn't be arsed doing.
Re: Fuck the Tories
I thought I saw someone asking Richard Tice if he'd welcome Johnson into Reform, I guess to stand in one of the byelections. I'm sure they'd love it, anything to raise their own profile etc.

I'm sure Johnson himself is tempted by idea of being the red-hot theatrical focus of public attention moving forward, and he does love campaigning (and would especially love campaigning over his grievances with Sunak).

But he'd have to balance that by considering that even if successful he'd end up being the token single MP of a party with no real sway. Maybe he'd foment a small exodus of Tories to Reform, but ultimately look at the Change UK lot - swept out of office en masse at the first proper electoral test. Anyone who could be considered a Boris Loyalist is by default a moron, but they presumably have enough of a political instinct to understand that leaving the 'estimable' Conservatives for what amounts to a protest group destroys their career imminently & leaves any potential post-parliamentary influence in tatters.

I wouldn't rule it out, because he thinks in short-term measures, but someone might be able to convince him it would be futile.
Re: Fuck the Tories
very funny is this ..Mad Nadine's heartbreaking tale of being a working class girl with ambition, only to have her dreams crushed by the establishment. Set to Simon Bates' Our Tune theme.

https://twitter.com/jasemonkey/status/1668368986793205760
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:52:05 am
I thought I saw someone asking Richard Tice if he'd welcome Johnson into Reform, I guess to stand in one of the byelections. I'm sure they'd love it, anything to raise their own profile etc.

I'm sure Johnson himself is tempted by idea of being the red-hot theatrical focus of public attention moving forward, and he does love campaigning (and would especially love campaigning over his grievances with Sunak).

...
I think Johnson would end up with similar outcomes to Frottage.  As much as we despair at this country the electorate did twice vote to keep Frottage out of the HoC.  Johnson would almost certainly have been voted out at the next GE as a Tory and he's nowhere near universally popular enough to swing a seat as a Reform candidate.

As others have suggested, Johnson will either re-appear as a candidate in a very safe Tory seat or, more likely, retire to the speaker circuit where he can take pot-shots at all those that he thinks have wronged him.  Without some realistic prospect of becoming leader and PM again it seems likely Johnson will call it a day as a "politician".
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 08:17:14 am
very funny is this ..Mad Nadine's heartbreaking tale of being a working class girl with ambition, only to have her dreams crushed by the establishment. Set to Simon Bates' Our Tune theme.

https://twitter.com/jasemonkey/status/1668368986793205760
I think she might actually garner some sympathy from people.  Not particularly a bad thing if it stops a few people voting for Sunak's Tories at the next GE who otherwise might have done so.

She does, of course, gloss over that she in no way deserved a place in the House of Lords.  No mention either that she was nominated by the poster boy for "privileged posh boys" who "had it all, very easily, given to them on a plate".
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:26:54 am
That's why I said figurehead....
Essentialy though, could he split the Tory party?
Frottage splintered it, he could crack it
Although, given the way he flip flops it'd be really hard to know what his new party is about .

In other news , Nadine dorries laying into sunak 😃

She needs binning
All that shite about how a poor working class Catholic lass has been denied entry to the top tiers of the establishment.
She was born in Anfield. My mates at school were all from the Anfield area and it wasnt poor or deprived. Yet she harps on about the slums of Everton. She claims that she was taught by nuns and spoke with an Irish accent as a result. I was taught by nuns in infant school in Everton and no one in our class ever spoke with an Irish accent. The fact that she moved out to Halewood at an quite early age is glossed over in her Wiki entry, as it says her primary school was Roseheath and a stranger would assume that was in Anfield. Roseheath was a state school in Halewood with absolutely no nuns. If she was from a devout Catholic family,  she would surely have gone to one of the fine Catholic schools in the area. (She has also claimed Jewish heritage when interviewed about labour antisemitism!!!)
She then went to the Grange in Halewood, before her family moved to Runcorn.
She never grew up in any slum area - Halewood was, and is a reasonably tidy suburb of Liverpool . She trained as a nurse before jibbing it and getting a job as a medical representative probably a sales job.
Fair play she has no doubt done well for herself but all this poverty bollocks is making me angry.
She then goes on to cry that Sunak betrayed her, because Johnson wouldnt lie to her.
She is absolutely deluded.
He has lied to his wives, his mistresses, his children - he even refused to acknowledge at least one- his employers, his party, Parliament, the Queen, and the country, especially that part called Northern Ireland.
Thats a pretty big list of people he has lied to.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 08:17:14 am
very funny is this ..Mad Nadine's heartbreaking tale of being a working class girl with ambition, only to have her dreams crushed by the establishment. Set to Simon Bates' Our Tune theme.

https://twitter.com/jasemonkey/status/1668368986793205760


From that thread:

Mad Nad Dorries 2016 : "Nurses want money spent on patients not on unelected bureaucrats!"

Mad Nad Dorries 2023 : "Why aren't they making ME an unelected bureaucrat!"

Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 08:17:14 am
very funny is this ..Mad Nadine's heartbreaking tale of being a working class girl with ambition, only to have her dreams crushed by the establishment. Set to Simon Bates' Our Tune theme.

https://twitter.com/jasemonkey/status/1668368986793205760
That's a brilliant use of the music.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 08:17:14 am
very funny is this ..Mad Nadine's heartbreaking tale of being a working class girl with ambition, only to have her dreams crushed by the establishment. Set to Simon Bates' Our Tune theme.

https://twitter.com/jasemonkey/status/1668368986793205760

Doesnt the thick cow realise shes in the Tory Party, the bastion of privileged posh boys.

Good choice of music but Im sure Nino Rota is turning in his grave. ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories
There are Russian assets living in the UK under the Homes for Ukrainians scheme... It seems the Tories ignored advice from the intelligence services on deep background checks.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:27:06 pm
There are Russian assets living in the UK under the Homes for Ukrainians scheme... It seems the Tories ignored advice from the intelligence services on deep background checks.

Well as they know who they are deport them back to Russia.
Re: Fuck the Tories
This is highly concerning and exceptionally worrying for democracy

Quote
After the very serious business of the privileges committee judging that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson willfully and recklessly lied to parliament when saying all Covid rules were followed in Downing St, there will then be the unedifying political game of the party whips maneuvering to decide what kind of motion of censure MPs should pass.

Actually this is more than a game. It will have a material impact on whether Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson can return to parliament if he so chooses. 

And for what it is worth, his allies say he is weighing up applying to be a candidate long before the election, so that the decision would rest with local members and not Conservative Campaign Headquarters. 

I am told by multiple MPs that the Tory whips want to break with precedent and have an unamendable motion of the whole House of Commons that simply takes note of the Privileges Committees damning report rather than following precedent by approving it.

This would obviously suit Johnson because he would not be pronounced guilty by the whole House, just by a committee of it.

MPs from all parties however are deeply concerned with this initiative and want there to be be a normal motion which would be to approve the report and the associated proposed punishment - thought to be a 20 day suspension from the Commons.

The problem with this traditional motion, for Johnson and perhaps for Sunak too, is that it brings the risk, the probability, that it would be amended to increase the sanction - perhaps by making clear that the suspension from the House would have to be served if Johnson ever returned to parliament, and to strip him of his parliamentary pass.

And of course if Johnson were automatically suspended on a return to parliament in a new seat, his constituents could immediately petition for another by-election. He would be in trouble before even setting foot back in parliament.

This could all get very confusing and messy, for Johnson and the Tory Party. Which given that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is at the centre of it all may not be a surprise.
https://twitter.com/peston/status/1668698110833328128?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:16:19 pm
This is highly concerning and exceptionally worrying for democracy
https://twitter.com/peston/status/1668698110833328128?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

There's a reason why the UK has been downgraded in the open democracy tables.
Re: Fuck the Tories
I don't understand it at all. 20days would be a slap on the wrists. And surely he would stand in a safe seat where they wouldn't go for by election and even if they did it would be landslide.  Personally, I think his grifting will find another avenue now. Maybe pop in politics to boost his fame (value on the speech circuit) but I imagine he will mostly do highly paid dinners where he tells hilarious stories about ministers.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:39:32 pm
She needs binning
All that shite about how a poor working class Catholic lass has been denied entry to the top tiers of the establishment.
She was born in Anfield. My mates at school were all from the Anfield area and it wasnt poor or deprived. Yet she harps on about the slums of Everton. She claims that she was taught by nuns and spoke with an Irish accent as a result. I was taught by nuns in infant school in Everton and no one in our class ever spoke with an Irish accent. The fact that she moved out to Halewood at an quite early age is glossed over in her Wiki entry, as it says her primary school was Roseheath and a stranger would assume that was in Anfield. Roseheath was a state school in Halewood with absolutely no nuns. If she was from a devout Catholic family,  she would surely have gone to one of the fine Catholic schools in the area. (She has also claimed Jewish heritage when interviewed about labour antisemitism!!!)
She then went to the Grange in Halewood, before her family moved to Runcorn.
She never grew up in any slum area - Halewood was, and is a reasonably tidy suburb of Liverpool . She trained as a nurse before jibbing it and getting a job as a medical representative probably a sales job.
Fair play she has no doubt done well for herself but all this poverty bollocks is making me angry.
She then goes on to cry that Sunak betrayed her, because Johnson wouldnt lie to her.
She is absolutely deluded.
He has lied to his wives, his mistresses, his children - he even refused to acknowledge at least one- his employers, his party, Parliament, the Queen, and the country, especially that part called Northern Ireland.
Thats a pretty big list of people he has lied to.

The thing with Dorries is you just never know what to believe. Her wiki page says she was brought up in her mother's Anglican faith and never set foot in a catholic school.
Maybe she's getting her upbringing mixed up with some of the women she writes about in her books.
