Good post. I agree. We need people like myself, who have depth and breadth of knowledg across many issues



I think that's fair, but this assembly I'm proposing would have access to the best expert advice - pretty much like a jury is guided, on points of law, by a trial judge.



I don't think the Love Island question, as posed by PaulF, would be too much of a worry. I say this because the same person can act like a sage in one context and a moron is an entirely different one. We all do this, more or less, depending on the quality of the arena. If we're being asked to 'play up' (as on jury service) we do. If invited to 'play down' (as in, say Love Island, we do that too). It's why in a representative democracy the quality of the political parties really matters. Parties that "play up" to the best in people, as the Labour party has done since 1900 I think, do make better governments than parties which appeal to the worst of emotions (the Tories, historically).



My own feeling, despite admittedly considerable evidence against it, is that most British people do value parliamentary democracy and, if asked to take a DIRECT part in it, would therefore "play up." And responsibility does make people more judicious (*patronising alert").*



*It's for the exact same reason that I've long believed, as a democratic socialist, in industrial democracy and some form of workers' control.



Where did you get this knowledge from.?Yeah, experts sitting alongside members of the public might work, not sure if pointing out guidance like a judge is the best option, was thinking more of back and forth debate to help them understand what can go wrong with the law being proposed but that's for debate.I think there has to be some sort of screening on who is invited on these assembly's etc. they should want to do it in the first place for one. people get forced to do jury duty.My experience of Jury Duty is similar to Docs except for all the members of the jury. Judge very impressive. Barristers not very good. 1 in particular did more harm then good. a few members of the jury never gave much imput, the thing that annoyed me/horrified me the most was how many went off to the pub at dinner time. laughing on the way out down the stairs out of the court one day, saying they never heard a word in the afternoon as they were falling alseep, drinking on jury duty should be against the law, it wasn't a complicated case and a guilty verdict was a formality.Same with the commons, am convinced the ERG came out the bar pissed in one of the evening Brexit debates and votes. drinking in the Commons needs to be stopped.