Fuck the Tories

west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24560 on: Yesterday at 01:35:24 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 10:13:50 am

Great idea that Yorky

Think 12 months is too short but other than that its not a bad idea at all.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24561 on: Yesterday at 01:47:27 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:50:02 pm
Good post.  I agree. We need people like myself, who have depth and breadth of knowledg across many issues  ;D
Where did you get this knowledge from.?  :)

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:03:43 pm
I think that's fair, but this assembly I'm proposing would have access to the best expert advice - pretty much like a jury is guided, on points of law, by a trial judge.

I don't think the Love Island question, as posed by PaulF, would be too much of a worry. I say this because the same person can act like a sage in one context and a moron is an entirely different one. We all do this, more or less, depending on the quality of the arena. If we're being asked to 'play up' (as on jury service) we do. If invited to 'play down' (as in, say Love Island, we do that too). It's why in a representative democracy the quality of the political parties really matters. Parties that "play up" to the best in people, as the Labour party has done since 1900 I think, do make better governments than parties which appeal to the worst of emotions (the Tories, historically).

My own feeling, despite admittedly considerable evidence against it, is that most British people do value parliamentary democracy and, if asked to take a DIRECT part in it, would therefore "play up." And responsibility does make people more judicious (*patronising alert").*

*It's for the exact same reason that I've long believed, as a democratic socialist, in industrial democracy and some form of workers' control.
Yeah, experts sitting alongside members of the public might work, not sure if pointing out guidance like a judge is the best option, was thinking more of back and forth debate to help them understand what can go wrong with the law being proposed but that's for debate.
I think there has to be some sort of screening on who is invited on these assembly's etc. they should want to do it in the first place for one. people get forced to do jury duty.
My experience of Jury Duty is similar to Docs except for all the members of the jury. Judge very impressive. Barristers not very good. 1 in particular did more harm then good. a few members of the jury never gave much imput, the thing that annoyed me/horrified me the most was how many went off to the pub at dinner time. laughing on the way out down the stairs out of the court one day, saying they never heard a word in the afternoon as they were falling alseep, drinking on jury duty should be against the law,  it wasn't a complicated case and a guilty verdict was a formality.
Same with the commons, am convinced the ERG came out the bar pissed in one of the evening Brexit debates and votes. drinking in the Commons needs to be stopped.
RedSince86

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24562 on: Yesterday at 03:22:57 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FEOay4ESjC4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FEOay4ESjC4</a>
gazzalfc

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24563 on: Yesterday at 05:59:55 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:22:57 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FEOay4ESjC4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FEOay4ESjC4</a>

30 minutes without asking a question or taking a call. Must be a new record for him   ;D

sheepfest

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24564 on: Yesterday at 06:18:34 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:22:57 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FEOay4ESjC4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FEOay4ESjC4</a>
Morning off tomorrow and already looking forward to catching up with this, along with a pot of freshly brewed coffee.
TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24565 on: Yesterday at 06:30:19 pm
Rats in a sack carry on fighting

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65876723
PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24566 on: Yesterday at 07:20:22 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:30:19 pm
Rats in a sack carry on fighting

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65876723
I forgot it was sunaks resignation that torpedoed Boris as a pm.
TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24567 on: Yesterday at 07:58:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:20:22 pm
I forgot it was sunaks resignation that torpedoed Boris as a pm.

All a gift for LDs and Labour.  Question is how much more damage will the country endure this side of an election
PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24568 on: Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm
If Boris starts a breakaway party ( ie figurehead) I wonder if he takes a fair number of life long Tories with him.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24569 on: Yesterday at 11:33:39 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm
If Boris starts a breakaway party ( ie figurehead) I wonder if he takes a fair number of life long Tories with him.
Hope he takes them all with him to some commune in the Cotswolds where they all commit suicide.
TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24570 on: Today at 06:53:51 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm
If Boris starts a breakaway party ( ie figurehead) I wonder if he takes a fair number of life long Tories with him.
He wont.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24571 on: Today at 07:21:45 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:53:51 am
He wont.
Of course he won't - as that would involve doin' stuff.
PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24572 on: Today at 07:26:54 am
That's why I said figurehead....
Essentialy though, could he split the Tory party?
Frottage splintered it, he could crack it
Although, given the way he flip flops it'd be really hard to know what his new party is about .

In other news , Nadine dorries laying into sunak 😃
