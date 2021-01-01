« previous next »
Fuck the Tories

I think electoral reform needs a thread of it's own, but I have to say - what do people actually mean when they say an elected upper chamber?

I've heard that phrase many times but nobody seems to have defined it, or how it would work. Are we talking about a US-style system, with Senators? What kind of powers would they have? How many would be elected? When? How Often?

Elections cost money; campaigning is expensive. We all know which party has the most resources. We all know how gullible the British people are. Do we want to risk having a Tory dominated upper chamber cock-blocking a Labour government for five years? What constitutes effective oversight?  The current government is rotten to the core, after all.

What happens to the existing appointees? Are they reduced to ceremonial titles, with no power, or outright stripped? I'm sure there's some very capable people still in the upper chamber - experienced politicians, scientists, experts in various fields of national security, the economy, diplomats etc.

I'm not sure the British people as a whole will be enamoured by yet more elections being tossed at them to vote in. The brain drain perpetrated by Johnson in the Commons, replacing capable people with idiotic zealots and borderline fascists, leaves the HoL - maybe - as a last bastion of some common sense. As I recall, the battled hard against May's Brexit shambles.

How do we weed out the vagrants and keep the capables?
And which house would have precedence with them now both being elected. What happens if one House, say, has a majority for a party that had the death pelanty in it's manifesto, while the other House has a majority for a party that was against the death pelanty in it's manifesto?
How do we weed out the vagrants and keep the capables?

How do we weed out the vagrants and keep the capables?
I think last time, when Blair weeded the hereditaries down to 93(ish) members, the HoL selected the ones to remain (democratically) based on their supposed usefulness.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:36:27 am
Its no different to the HoC which is full of MPs waiting to fail and party hacks

Perhaps so. Which is why the country should consider something radical and new. The House of Lords - keep the name if you like - could be 'elected' by lottery - ie on the jury service principle. Two hundred people, chosen at random, who MUST serve for 12 months. They will have no powers of legislation, no veto, but will be a revising chamber with powers to delay and amend legislation. I say a new principle, but it's also an ancient one that has origins in classical Greece.

We'd also be able to test the theory - which is respectable and a bit exciting - that ordinary folk, when charged with serious responsibility and forced into an environment where they properly debate issues (ie listen as well as talk) do rise to the occasion and discover things about themselves - ie they learn. Anyone who has done jury service will recognise this. Idiots are in a definite minority and they are quickly isolated and shamed into upping their game.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:48:42 am
I think electoral reform needs a thread of it's own, but I have to say - what do people actually mean when they say an elected upper chamber?

I've heard that phrase many times but nobody seems to have defined it, or how it would work. Are we talking about a US-style system, with Senators? What kind of powers would they have? How many would be elected? When? How Often?

Elections cost money; campaigning is expensive. We all know which party has the most resources. We all know how gullible the British people are. Do we want to risk having a Tory dominated upper chamber cock-blocking a Labour government for five years? What constitutes effective oversight?  The current government is rotten to the core, after all.

What happens to the existing appointees? Are they reduced to ceremonial titles, with no power, or outright stripped? I'm sure there's some very capable people still in the upper chamber - experienced politicians, scientists, experts in various fields of national security, the economy, diplomats etc.

I'm not sure the British people as a whole will be enamoured by yet more elections being tossed at them to vote in. The brain drain perpetrated by Johnson in the Commons, replacing capable people with idiotic zealots and borderline fascists, leaves the HoL - maybe - as a last bastion of some common sense. As I recall, the battled hard against May's Brexit shambles.

How do we weed out the vagrants and keep the capables?

Start by removing anyone who bought their honour from the Tories or was nominated by Bunter.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:09:20 am
Perhaps so. Which is why the country should consider something radical and new. The House of Lords - keep the name if you like - could be 'elected' by lottery - ie on the jury service principle. Two hundred people, chosen at random, who MUST serve for 12 months. They will have no powers of legislation, no veto, but will be a revising chamber with powers to delay and amend legislation. I say a new principle, but it's also an ancient one that has origins in classical Greece.

We'd also be able to test the theory - which is respectable and a bit exciting - that ordinary folk, when charged with serious responsibility and forced into an environment where they properly debate issues (ie listen as well as talk) do rise to the occasion and discover things about themselves - ie they learn. Anyone who has done jury service will recognise this. Idiots are in a definite minority and they are quickly isolated and shamed into upping their game.


Great idea that Yorky
