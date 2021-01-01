I think electoral reform needs a thread of it's own, but I have to say - what do people actually mean when they say an elected upper chamber?



I've heard that phrase many times but nobody seems to have defined it, or how it would work. Are we talking about a US-style system, with Senators? What kind of powers would they have? How many would be elected? When? How Often?



Elections cost money; campaigning is expensive. We all know which party has the most resources. We all know how gullible the British people are. Do we want to risk having a Tory dominated upper chamber cock-blocking a Labour government for five years? What constitutes effective oversight? The current government is rotten to the core, after all.



What happens to the existing appointees? Are they reduced to ceremonial titles, with no power, or outright stripped? I'm sure there's some very capable people still in the upper chamber - experienced politicians, scientists, experts in various fields of national security, the economy, diplomats etc.



I'm not sure the British people as a whole will be enamoured by yet more elections being tossed at them to vote in. The brain drain perpetrated by Johnson in the Commons, replacing capable people with idiotic zealots and borderline fascists, leaves the HoL - maybe - as a last bastion of some common sense. As I recall, the battled hard against May's Brexit shambles.



How do we weed out the vagrants and keep the capables?