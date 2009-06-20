« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories

TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories
June 10, 2023, 09:27:54 pm
As long as Labour holds its nerve, this (hopefully) could see the Tories out for a generation, ie similar to when Blair won 3 in a row.
Jake

Re: Fuck the Tories
June 10, 2023, 09:41:13 pm
The opposing parties absolutely have to work together to tactically take these three seats. Labour will be too pig headed I fear
Yorkykopite

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 12:26:00 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 10, 2023, 06:08:15 pm


I mean the Mail is always delusional. But this is parallel universe shit.

Absolute delusional lunacy

Oswald  Mosley. That's all folks need to know.
Wabaloolah

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 01:41:32 am
Quote from: Libertine on June 10, 2023, 04:17:40 pm
Not that safe:

@BritainElects
How Selby & Ainsty would vote if an election was held today -- Britain Predicts

CON: 40.5% (-19.8)
LAB: 38.5% (+13.9)

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1667515900537307136

They'll still likely cling on. The other two should be close though.


Lovely to see another eruption of Tory infighting. Johnson doing his best to cause trouble for Sunak, but Sunak is so pathetic and weak he willingly accepts that "honours" list.
I doubt they cling on in a by-election, loads of the Tory vote will just stay at home.
Wabaloolah

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 01:45:05 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 10, 2023, 06:08:15 pm


I mean the Mail is always delusional. But this is parallel universe shit.

Absolute delusional lunacy
it's like the guy can do no wrong, I don't get it. He's a serial liar, a serial adulterer, he's been sacked from more jobs than I've had hot dinners and yet nothing is ever his fault!

I mean come on, even the Daily Mail can't be that fucking gullible, can they?
reddebs

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 06:35:36 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:45:05 am
it's like the guy can do no wrong, I don't get it. He's a serial liar, a serial adulterer, he's been sacked from more jobs than I've had hot dinners and yet nothing is ever his fault!

I mean come on, even the Daily Mail can't be that fucking gullible, can they?

There's been a couple of callers on LBC recently that are that gullible.  Maybe not the best example but nevertheless plenty still think he should still be PM.
PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 08:10:01 am
Surely he's out of the running for PM? But then I'd say that for trump and he's going again. MP is too much work for him and not enough reward. to be honest I was slightly surprised he's still an MP.  Would be interesting to know if he actually does anything for his constituents.  Probably a fair question of any PM.surely they are too busy? Do they normally parachute in a deputy to effectively do their constituency job?
Riquende

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 08:23:41 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:10:01 am
Surely he's out of the running for PM?

I think in UK politics it's a case of never say never, if you'd have asked about his prospects of ever being PM in the first place back when he was building his persona during his first stint in the Commons you'd have found few takers. Some people have that remarkable political cunning to grab any opportunity, and combined with his ability to debase himself in public without apparent repercussions it gives him a lot more opportunities to take.

That said, he's 59 in a week's time. If we assume that Labour take power when he's 60 years old and manage to get two election cycles in before there's a serious Tory challenge again, then he'd have to wait around looking for the leadership when approaching 70. So unless he's going to try and wedge himself into a safe seat and try to oust Sunak ahead of 2024/5 then I think he's probably gone.

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:10:01 am
Probably a fair question of any PM.surely they are too busy? Do they normally parachute in a deputy to effectively do their constituency job?

I guess they all have a team of people to deal with minor stuff, sorting out details and just getting the MP to sign off on something or turn up for a photo op nearby. Some of those teams must be bigger and work harder than others, and there will be a 'chief of staff' who is a de facto deputy. But yeah, it must be a nightmare having a local MP who only has eyes on high office with no regard for their constituents, especially if it's an uber-safe seat so there's no prospect of kicking them out. I've never had cause to deal with my local MP but my mum has, and he was able to intercede with HMRC on her behalf after she got letters demanding tax to be paid on my late dad's business which had been wound up 3 years before. I'd have never even have thought to do that, but it was all sorted in a month (said MP is a Tory BTW, no idea if an opposition MP has the same clout).

Circa1892

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 08:47:42 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:10:01 am
Surely he's out of the running for PM? But then I'd say that for trump and he's going again. MP is too much work for him and not enough reward. to be honest I was slightly surprised he's still an MP.  Would be interesting to know if he actually does anything for his constituents.  Probably a fair question of any PM.surely they are too busy? Do they normally parachute in a deputy to effectively do their constituency job?

They dont. I think thats an absolute joke in our system. I feel that there should be a system where Ministers have replacements as local MPs. Same for the speaker and LOTO.
west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 08:56:57 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:10:01 am
Surely he's out of the running for PM? But then I'd say that for trump and he's going again. MP is too much work for him and not enough reward. to be honest I was slightly surprised he's still an MP.  Would be interesting to know if he actually does anything for his constituents.  Probably a fair question of any PM.surely they are too busy? Do they normally parachute in a deputy to effectively do their constituency job?

If theres even the slightest possibility of Johnson becoming PM again hell go for it but at the same time hes a fucking lazy shit and I cant see him ever wanting to become LOTO because its soo much graft. So his only realistic hope is the next Labour government lasts only one term and the Tories are back in power in 6 or 7 years time, he then finds himself a nice safe seat and starts making manoeuvres. But as I said yesterday, whoever is Tory leader has to accept that Johnson will try and overthrow them.
Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 09:16:34 am
Like Trump, Bozo wants the prestige and authority of the top job, but doesn't actually want to do anything when he gets it. All the power, none of the responsibility. Just because. That's all. Just because.

Just because he should have it. Just because it's his by righ. Just because it's his whim. Just because he wants it. So he can put his feet up, be worshipped, throw parties, and get sucked off by anyone desperate to bask in the reflected glory of what it is to be Bozo.
TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 11:33:41 am
This is on the current prime ministers twitter feed



Why? Why would you post this dreadful picture?

Make yourself look small, insignificant and playing second fiddle.  Theyre rubbish at EVERYTHING!
Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 11:37:33 am
Has Biden just farted or something?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 11:45:34 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:37:33 am
Has Biden just farted or something?
About to. He's inviting the photographer to pull his finger.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 11:47:34 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:45:34 am
About to. He's inviting the photographer to pull his finger.
;D
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 11:49:00 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:33:41 am
This is on the current prime ministers twitter feed



Why? Why would you post this dreadful picture?

Make yourself look small, insignificant and playing second fiddle.  Theyre rubbish at EVERYTHING!
Just goes to prove that they are successful only because their parents/ancestors were successful and old boy networks. All the resources available to them and - as you say - they fuck up everything.
PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 11:51:37 am
At the foot of the BBC news feed is the Sunday times front cover. Headline seems to be that Johnsons rebellion has fallen flat.
west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 12:39:38 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:51:37 am
At the foot of the BBC news feed is the Sunday times front cover. Headline seems to be that Johnsons rebellion has fallen flat.

Was always going to happen. The Brexit card doesnt have the same pull it used to, even most Leavers have had enough of Brexit, the rebellion to the EU deal a couple of months back that Johnson tried to stoke up was a non-event, and without Brexit theres nothing to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, hes just a fat fucking clown whose served his purpose because he got Brexit done.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 01:04:07 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:45:34 am
About to. He's inviting the photographer to pull his finger.

:lmao
jambutty

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 01:40:40 pm
From across the pond:

All this talk about bi-elections in the UK is carrying woke too far.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 02:31:11 pm
If Johnson somehow manages to stand for election, probably in some new constituency, Labour and the LibDems should come to an agreement whereby neither of them put up a candidate.
Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 02:36:57 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:31:11 pm
If Johnson somehow manages to stand for election, probably in some new constituency, Labour and the LibDems should come to an agreement whereby neither of them put up a candidate.

Why?  Unless it's a seat with an unassailable majority?  That's probably the kind of seat he'll be looking for, and plenty of Tory knuckle draggers will only be too happy to have him as their MP.

I wouldn't mind one of Labour or the Lib-Dems stepping aside to give the other a fighting chance in the seat, or even having an independent stand. But I can't imagine Bozo himself being bothered if the opposition boycott an election in protest at him being a tw@t.

Elmo!

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 02:37:42 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:36:57 pm
Why?  Unless it's a seat with an unassailable majority?  That's probably the kind of seat he'll be looking for, and plenty of Tory knuckle draggers will only be too happy to have him as their MP.

I wouldn't mind one of Labour or the Lib-Dems stepping aside to give the other a fighting chance in the seat, or even having an independent stand. But I can't imagine Bozo himself being bothered if the opposition boycott an election in protest at him being a tw@t.

To allow Count Binface a clear run at it, obviously.  ;)
Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 02:44:02 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:36:57 pm
Why?  Unless it's a seat with an unassailable majority?  That's probably the kind of seat he'll be looking for, and plenty of Tory knuckle draggers will only be too happy to have him as their MP.

I wouldn't mind one of Labour or the Lib-Dems stepping aside to give the other a fighting chance in the seat, or even having an independent stand. But I can't imagine Bozo himself being bothered if the opposition boycott an election in protest at him being a tw@t.


So that the tumour in the tory party can irrupt again.
Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 02:44:22 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:37:42 pm
To allow Count Binface a clear run at it, obviously.  ;)

I think you mean Lord Buckethead? ;D



He'll probably go after Dorries' seat. It's highly unlikely to fall in the impending by-election, unless the Tory vote stays at home. And if it does fall, would Bozo feel confident of winning it back? His presence might motivate the local party - unless they're pissed off at him for stabbing Naddy in the back.
Online Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24505 on: Yesterday at 02:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:44:02 pm
So that the tumour in the tory party can irrupt again.

Like I said, Boris will pick a seat he knows he can win, so it'll be irrelevant as to whether the opposition stand against him or not. He shouldn't be given a free run though.
Elmo!

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 02:56:37 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:44:22 pm
I think you mean Lord Buckethead? ;D



He'll probably go after Dorries' seat. It's highly unlikely to fall in the impending by-election, unless the Tory vote stays at home. And if it does fall, would Bozo feel confident of winning it back? His presence might motivate the local party - unless they're pissed off at him for stabbing Naddy in the back.

No, Lord Buckethead needs to drop out as well, we all know Count Binface is the only one that can beat the Tories.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 03:01:24 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:56:37 pm
No, Lord Buckethead needs to drop out as well, we all know Count Binface is the only one that can beat the Tories.
Trouble with Count Binface is  people may misread the ballot paper and think they are voting for Johnson.
Yorkykopite

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 03:01:31 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:45:05 am
it's like the guy can do no wrong, I don't get it. He's a serial liar, a serial adulterer, he's been sacked from more jobs than I've had hot dinners and yet nothing is ever his fault!

I mean come on, even the Daily Mail can't be that fucking gullible, can they?

The Daily Mail isn't gullible. Its editors and its owner know what a crook he is. It's their readers who are gullible.

The newspaper must hold them in such contempt.
Ray K

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 03:14:48 pm
Tell us, did Nadine Dorris resign her seat because she was told that she was about to be appointed to the Lords, and it turns out not so much? And now that she hasn't, she's pissed with Sunak so she'll go ahead with quitting just cos it'll hurt Sunak to lose the by-election? Is that it in a nutshell?
Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 03:18:42 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:14:48 pm
Tell us, did Nadine Dorris resign her seat because she was told that she was about to be appointed to the Lords, and it turns out not so much? And now that she hasn't, she's pissed with Sunak so she'll go ahead with quitting just cos it'll hurt Sunak to lose the by-election? Is that it in a nutshell?
Mmmm.....Yep.
Ray K

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 03:21:06 pm
Robinred

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 03:40:48 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:01:31 pm
The Daily Mail isn't gullible. Its editors and its owner know what a crook he is. It's their readers who are gullible.

The newspaper must hold them in such contempt.

I agree. The level of contempt is illustrated in the description of the opposition as Sir Keirs radicals. In its way its a small thing, but is also perhaps a reminder of how toxic the run-up to the next election is likely to be when the right wing media goes full throttle.
TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 10:35:53 pm
As long (and as shameless) as Johnsons resignation honours list was, it shouldve included 8 others who appear to have been removed.

https://news.sky.com/story/rishi-sunak-did-not-intervene-in-johnsons-honours-list-cabinet-minister-grant-shapps-insists-12900268
PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 07:05:51 am
You do have to wonder how improper they must be given the nature of those that made the list ! Clearly sleeping in the hoc doesn't rule one out of a peerage.
KillieRed

Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 07:38:43 am
There are 776 unelected peers in the Lords. They just keep pumping out more and more to get their snouts in the trough and ensure compliance when necessary. The whole thing needs getting rid of and replaced by something more accountable and representative of everyone.
So Howard Philips

Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 08:26:12 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 07:38:43 am
There are 776 unelected peers in the Lords. They just keep pumping out more and more to get their snouts in the trough and ensure compliance when necessary. The whole thing needs getting rid of and replaced by something more accountable and representative of everyone.

Agree wholeheartedly with abolition of HoL and replacement by an elected second chamber but, sadly, the elected replacements will consist of failed MPs and other party hacks.
Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 08:33:03 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:35:53 pm
As long (and as shameless) as Johnsons resignation honours list was, it shouldve included 8 others who appear to have been removed.

https://news.sky.com/story/rishi-sunak-did-not-intervene-in-johnsons-honours-list-cabinet-minister-grant-shapps-insists-12900268

Like I said, I read that Stanley Johnson and Dorries were removed.  Not sure on the others.
