Fuck the Tories

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,459
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Fuck the Tories
Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm
He's a complete piece of shit, if only this was the last we would hear of him, but you know he will be stirring up trouble anyway he can.

I hope people are calling out the bullshit in his statement.

The committee had a majority of Tory MPs

He wasn't hounded out in some witchhunt, if the Committee voted for a longer suspension, Parliament (with a large Tory majority) still had to endorse that.

If Parliament did support a longer suspension, a significant number of the people of his constituency still would have to support a recall petition to force a byelection.

And even if that happened he could still run again.

Hardly being undemocratically dragged from Parliament.

More a case of jumping ship and hoping he can stir up some trouble for Sunak and get a safe seat for the next GE.
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,646
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 12:41:50 am
He wont stand at the next GE, hell sit out the mauling the Tories take at the next GE, and then stand in a by-election when a Tory in a safe seat resigns or kicks it after the GE but at the same time whoever the Tory leader is at the time will know that ultimately letting Johnson join in the parliamentary party will be the end of their own leadership because its only a matter of time before he starts plotting.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,690
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 12:47:08 am
The Mail fan club has responded in the way only they could. How Boris could have been some kind of national hero.

Well, news for them, he had the job and he wasn't
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 12:50:42 am
Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
  • JFT 97
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 01:15:42 am
As per usual with the shite mail headlines it is all about bojo thinking what is best for me. What is best for me in the next 3 seconds.



Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,141
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 07:49:40 am
all those people who voted for him

all those people who trusted him

all those people who defended him

all those people -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_8mduTEvnU0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_8mduTEvnU0</a>
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 08:03:57 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:49:40 am
all those people who voted for him

all those people who trusted him

all those people who defended him

all those people -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_8mduTEvnU0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_8mduTEvnU0</a>

Charlatan from the outset, even before Brexit and manipulation of social media, wasnt he sacked a few times before all that?  Exact same traits as Trump in the US.  Wouldnt be surprised to see Putin dosh behind both.

And its not over. Got the joys of AI incoming ahead of the 2024 elections, even if this sack of shit cant partake directly.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,866
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 08:14:34 am
I actually wish he died when he had that blag Covid used for sympathy from the public.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,963
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 10:37:38 am
Priti Patel refers to Johnson as a "political Titan" - she almost got that right.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,092
  • The first five yards........
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 11:20:03 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:37:38 am
Priti Patel refers to Johnson as a "political Titan" - she almost got that right.

Political Titian?
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,963
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 11:23:08 am
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,386
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 11:23:23 am
Polititican
Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,712
  • JFT96.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 12:37:28 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:14:34 am
I actually wish he died when he had that blag Covid used for sympathy from the public.

I said it at the time and got some abuse for it, but I think it is rather obvious now that he wasn't nearly as ill as they portrayed. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if he never really had Covid at all. We were told he was seriously/critically ill, yet he waltzed out of hospital only a couple of days later like he'd been in to get some stiches removed? Come on.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,889
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 12:49:17 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:20:03 am
Political Titian?
More sketchy, but quite oily
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,386
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 12:56:07 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:37:28 pm
I said it at the time and got some abuse for it, but I think it is rather obvious now that he wasn't nearly as ill as they portrayed. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if he never really had Covid at all. We were told he was seriously/critically ill, yet he waltzed out of hospital only a couple of days later like he'd been in to get some stiches removed? Come on.

the media was always going to go OTT with his Covid though, as he was the PM. I agree that he milked it, but he's such a fool even he might not have realised how serious his situation was.
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 01:08:05 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:37:28 pm
I said it at the time and got some abuse for it, but I think it is rather obvious now that he wasn't nearly as ill as they portrayed. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if he never really had Covid at all. We were told he was seriously/critically ill, yet he waltzed out of hospital only a couple of days later like he'd been in to get some stiches removed? Come on.



Trump pulled that one too.  Bodies piling high? Dont look there, look here, at me.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,889
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 01:54:31 pm
Nigel Adams gone too

Very very safe Tory seat though
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,963
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 02:21:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:49:17 pm
More sketchy, but quite oily
More of a cartoon character.
Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,615
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 02:25:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:54:31 pm
Nigel Adams gone too

Very very safe Tory seat though

It is a 20k majority but Im not sure anything is truly safe. Selby (different boundaries admittedly) was Labour from 1997 to 2010.

We need more to resign, help the steady drip of bad news and kill any chance of a Tory recovery.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,573
  • Truthiness
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 02:55:45 pm
@lewis_goodall
NEW: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson ally Nigel Adams has resigned as an MP.

A third by-election now in Selby and Ainsty.

This is now clearly part of a concerted effort to destabilise Rishi Sunak and his government.

The bizarre thing about this is that all it can do is wound Sunak and the party overall. Resigning reduces the prospect of Sunaks removal. There are fewer MPs to write letters. Theres no alternative candidate. No clear alternative strategy. Apparently, just bloodlust.
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,141
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 02:58:19 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:37:28 pm
I said it at the time and got some abuse for it, but I think it is rather obvious now that he wasn't nearly as ill as they portrayed. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if he never really had Covid at all. We were told he was seriously/critically ill, yet he waltzed out of hospital only a couple of days later like he'd been in to get some stiches removed? Come on.

but you're forgetting that the idiot was still shaking hands and doing all the stuff he wasn't supposed to in an arrogant manner that befits his bestie trump, that the resulting 'pm gets covid' shocker would not be implausible

the degree of his affliction was media-manipulated though to benefit his image
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,963
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 03:03:48 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:58:19 pm
but you're forgetting that the idiot was still shaking hands and doing all the stuff he wasn't supposed to in an arrogant manner that befits his bestie trump, that the resulting 'pm gets covid' shocker would not be implausible

the degree of his affliction was media-manipulated though to benefit his image
Did his two nurses both return to NZ?
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,386
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 03:09:38 pm
It used to be that an MP couldn't just up and resign like this. I guess the rules have changed though.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,096
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 03:14:39 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:09:38 pm
It used to be that an MP couldn't just up and resign like this. I guess the rules have changed though.

We're going to have a fair few Stewards of the Chiltern Hundreds and Manor of Northsteads.
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,014
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 03:17:14 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:09:38 pm
It used to be that an MP couldn't just up and resign like this. I guess the rules have changed though.

MPs still can't technically resign - what actually happens is that they're appointed to some bullshit antiquated title - holding one of those titles then automatically disqualifies them from being an MP. That's been the case for hundreds of years though, the rules haven't changed.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,963
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Today at 03:23:41 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:17:14 pm
MPs still can't technically resign - what actually happens is that they're appointed to some bullshit antiquated title - holding one of those titles then automatically disqualifies them from being an MP. That's been the case for hundreds of years though, the rules haven't changed.
Will that place ever grow up.
