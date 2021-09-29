« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24400 on: Today at 08:42:56 pm
He's not headed to St Pancras right now is he? He could be in Flitwick tonight making his case to the local Tories to stand in for Nadine... in a much safer seat.

According to the Guardian's summary, he said It is very sad to be leaving parliament - at least for now - but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias

Would be mad, but then he did fly back from holiday to have a tilt at the leadership just a few months after being removed by his own MPs, so who the hell knows how his mind works when it comes to opportunism.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24401 on: Today at 08:47:10 pm
Rumours another Tory MP might resign tonight too..!


By the way, the Lib Dems brought the recall act to parliament


This is on Nick Clegg
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24402 on: Today at 08:48:20 pm
Taking a leaf out of the Trump playbook isn't he.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24403 on: Today at 08:48:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:47:10 pm
Rumours another Tory MP might resign tonight too..!


By the way, the Lib Dems brought the recall act to parliament


This is on Nick Clegg

Well, I agree with Nick.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24404 on: Today at 08:50:28 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:11:20 pm
I knew you'd pull something out the bag  :-*
;D
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24405 on: Today at 08:59:53 pm
A couple of things


This is an absolute car crash in every possible way for Sunak. It might tear to Tory party apart.  It really might.
Given that, I reckon theres a great chance the election is earlier than predicted now.

I also wonder if Johnson might try for a run at returning to becoming MP for Henley. Utterly safe and coming up at the next election
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24406 on: Today at 09:04:55 pm
Well you have a few drinks in the garden and leave your phone charging and then hear cheering from the neighbours shouting out the clown has gone.

Let the rats run away while we turn our attention to attempt to fix our sinking ship.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24407 on: Today at 09:05:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:37:49 pm
the others havent resigned yet

I imagine they will have a few days


By the way folks, the outrage over Johnsons resignation list. Does anyone remember such outrage over Blair or Browns resignation honours?

Yes and the outrage over Wilsons went on for decades.

Almost as bad as American Presidents resignation pardons given a bunch of con men a free pass.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24408 on: Today at 09:06:58 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24409 on: Today at 09:07:58 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:59:53 pm
A couple of things


This is an absolute car crash in every possible way for Sunak. It might tear to Tory party apart.  It really might.
Given that, I reckon theres a great chance the election is earlier than predicted now.

I also wonder if Johnson might try for a run at returning to becoming MP for Henley. Utterly safe and coming up at the next election
He will 100% be planning some sort of comeback. Maybe not as a Conservative.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24410 on: Today at 09:12:14 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:23:33 pm
I have no feelings of joy or glee from the serial liar Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson resigning as an MP, only bitter fucking anger. Deep, deep resentment about the c*nt and what he's done to this country which he'll gain enormously from.
It's not often we condone horrible things to happen to someone on this site but I hope this c*nts life is shattered in some way rather than see his take his MP's pension and earn millions from suckers willing to pay the absolute twat.
What a self-centred, lying, useless fucking failure of a c*nt he is. Fuck off forever and suffer you absolute gobshite.

edit - and I'll add he's probably resigned due to pure laziness, he's a lazy fat c*nt who doesn't want to do the work of an MP for his constituents. Too much hard work for no reward being a back-bencher. He's one horrible, lazy, selfish gobshite. I fucking hate him.

Not on your christmas card list then?
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24411 on: Today at 09:12:56 pm
Self pitying prick.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24412 on: Today at 09:13:45 pm
^^^What John said.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24413 on: Today at 09:17:38 pm

'Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson stepping down as MP with immediate effect and says he is bewildered and appalled at being forced out  live':-

Former prime minister to be suspended for 10 days and will not stand again in Uxbridge and South Ruislip

www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2023/jun/09/conservatives-labour-rishi-sunak-keir-starmer-boris-johnson-honours-uk-politics-news





'Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson resigns as MP with immediate effect over Partygate report':-

Committee found former prime minister had misled the House of Commons and recommended lengthy suspension

www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jun/09/boris-johnson-resigns-as-mp-with-immediate-effect-over-partygate-report



'It is sad to be leaving  for now: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons resignation statement in full':-

Former PM says he is standing down as an MP and says he has been driven out of parliament

www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jun/09/it-is-sad-to-be-leaving-for-now-boris-johnsons-resignation-statement-in-full

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24414 on: Today at 09:22:49 pm
Jacob Rees Mogg always stoops lower than youd think even for him.

Honestly if ever a man deserved to be hit by a truck.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24415 on: Today at 09:40:26 pm

'How No 10s alleged parties took place as UK Covid death toll rose  interactive':-

A timeline of alleged lockdown parties and UK deaths, what Covid rules were in place at the time and what Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said

www.theguardian.com/world/ng-interactive/2022/jan/14/how-no-10s-alleged-parties-took-place-as-uk-covid-death-toll-rose-interactive


'The Partygate scandal has been thrown back into the spotlight after Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson quit as an MP in anger at an investigation which found he misled parliament over lockdown-breaking events in Downing Street.

The Commons privileges committee recommended a suspension from parliament for more than 10 days, prompting the former prime minister to claim he had been driven out.

Last month Johnson was referred to the police over new allegations he broke lockdown rules with gatherings at Chequers. On Wednesday, the Guardian revealed that he and his wife, Carrie Johnson, hosted a close friend who helped plan their wedding at the grace-and-favour mansion.

Previously, Johnson and the then-chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were among 83 people to have been fined by the Metropolitan police over gatherings held while Covid restrictions were in place.

The scandal ultimately led to Johnson resigning as prime minister, despite his initial claims that all guidance was followed completely in No 10. His departure as an MP may signal the end of his political career.

With more than 220,000 Covid deaths to date, the Guardian plots the UK death toll against dates on which the staff parties are alleged to have occurred, as well as other alleged breaches of lockdown rules and Johnsons comments on the gatherings.'
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24416 on: Today at 09:42:01 pm
Should call for a no confidence vote, then smirk as all the Tories are forced to vote lockstep to keep this crippled government hanging on for dear life. Some of them might even look embarrassed over it. That said, they're Tories so probably not.

Better yet, can't we just have another 40 Tory MPs resign, please?
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24417 on: Today at 09:42:43 pm
Knew there was more to Dorries standing down than met the eye.

The c*nt should fuck off to Ukraine and act as a human shield. I have nothing but contempt for the bloke.

He says he didn't lie, you know full well that he did. He's a disgrace, fuck off you utter guttersnipe
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24418 on: Today at 09:43:03 pm
Fuck off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and fuck the Tories.
Good riddance.
The fucking lot of them should swing.

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24419 on: Today at 09:43:32 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:42:01 pm
Should call for a no confidence vote, then smirk as all the Tories are forced to vote lockstep to keep this crippled government hanging on for dear life. Some of them might even look embarrassed over it. That said, they're Tories so probably not.

Better yet, can't we just have another 40 Tory MPs resign, please?
complete waste of time but wouldn't surprise me
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24420 on: Today at 09:44:51 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24421 on: Today at 09:45:59 pm
He's probably trying to do his damndest to stop the Privileges Committee report from being published, c*nt of a bloke
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24422 on: Today at 09:51:35 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24423 on: Today at 09:51:51 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:45:59 pm
He's probably trying to do his damndest to stop the Privileges Committee report from being published, c*nt of a bloke
It continues whether  or not you are still a member of the house.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24424 on: Today at 09:56:13 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24425 on: Today at 09:59:08 pm
All this talk about leaving parliament for now

He had an opportunity to re-run for PM and either bottled it or couldnt he arsed. So hopefully will be the same if he has the chance to become an MP again
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24426 on: Today at 10:01:24 pm
Remember when mother Theresa died and no one noticed because of Princess Diana dying..


Today is a bit like that, but Ive no idea which way round
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24427 on: Today at 10:08:18 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 08:48:20 pm
Taking a leaf out of the Trump playbook isn't he.

Been two peas from same pod for years.  Good riddance with hopefully the orange one in jail incoming. 

Wheres yer Russian report Johnson?
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24428 on: Today at 10:14:27 pm
George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford here on twitter

Quote
What a lovely evening 🙂

:lmao
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24429 on: Today at 10:16:51 pm
How many current MPs did Johnson nominate in his honours list, was it just Rees Mogg and Patel? So are we looking at four by-elections?
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24430 on: Today at 10:19:38 pm
Heseltine on sky news, this finally hammers the final nail into the disaster of Brexit. Brexit is dead
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24431 on: Today at 10:24:06 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:16:51 pm
How many current MPs did Johnson nominate in his honours list, was it just Rees Mogg and Patel? So are we looking at four by-elections?

No, Rees Mogg and Patel were nominated for knighthoods, you can still stay as an MP if your a Sir or a Dame
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24432 on: Today at 10:25:40 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:19:38 pm
Heseltine on sky news, this finally hammers the final nail into the disaster of Brexit. Brexit is dead

I've got a lot of time for Heseltine, but Brexit is far from dead. Not until we're back in the EU, and that is a long ways off.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24433 on: Today at 10:34:04 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:19:38 pm
Heseltine on sky news, this finally hammers the final nail into the disaster of Brexit. Brexit is dead

If only that were true. We're a long, long way from that sadly.

It's why I've always maintained that Brexit was far worse for us than Trump was for Americans. They can get rid of Trump, we're stuck with Brexit for decades to come, maybe forever.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24434 on: Today at 10:38:30 pm
Johnson in his resignation letter was suggesting the party gate investigation was a Remainer plot to get rid of him even though the Tories on the Privileges Committee were Leavers so I wouldnt expect Brexit to be dead, quite the opposite in fact, it will the flag Johnson tries to rally the troops around.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24435 on: Today at 10:39:03 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:43:43 pm
Sunak removed her and Stanley.

ha ha  ;D
