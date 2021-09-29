e':-A timeline of alleged lockdown parties and UK deaths, what Covid rules were in place at the time and what Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said'The Partygate scandal has been thrown back into the spotlight after Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson quit as an MP in anger at an investigation which found he misled parliament over lockdown-breaking events in Downing Street.The Commons privileges committee recommended a suspension from parliament for more than 10 days, prompting the former prime minister to claim he had been driven out.Last month Johnson was referred to the police over new allegations he broke lockdown rules with gatherings at Chequers. On Wednesday, the Guardian revealed that he and his wife, Carrie Johnson, hosted a close friend who helped plan their wedding at the grace-and-favour mansion.Previously, Johnson and the then-chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were among 83 people to have been fined by the Metropolitan police over gatherings held while Covid restrictions were in place.The scandal ultimately led to Johnson resigning as prime minister, despite his initial claims that all guidance was followed completely in No 10. His departure as an MP may signal the end of his political career.With more than 220,000 Covid deaths to date, the Guardian plots the UK death toll against dates on which the staff parties are alleged to have occurred, as well as other alleged breaches of lockdown rules and Johnsons comments on the gatherings.'