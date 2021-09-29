« previous next »
Fuck the Tories

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24400 on: Today at 08:42:56 pm
He's not headed to St Pancras right now is he? He could be in Flitwick tonight making his case to the local Tories to stand in for Nadine... in a much safer seat.

According to the Guardian's summary, he said It is very sad to be leaving parliament - at least for now - but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias

Would be mad, but then he did fly back from holiday to have a tilt at the leadership just a few months after being removed by his own MPs, so who the hell knows how his mind works when it comes to opportunism.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24401 on: Today at 08:47:10 pm
Rumours another Tory MP might resign tonight too..!


By the way, the Lib Dems brought the recall act to parliament


This is on Nick Clegg
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24402 on: Today at 08:48:20 pm
Taking a leaf out of the Trump playbook isn't he.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24403 on: Today at 08:48:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:47:10 pm
Rumours another Tory MP might resign tonight too..!


By the way, the Lib Dems brought the recall act to parliament


This is on Nick Clegg

Well, I agree with Nick.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24404 on: Today at 08:50:28 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:11:20 pm
I knew you'd pull something out the bag  :-*
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24405 on: Today at 08:59:53 pm
A couple of things


This is an absolute car crash in every possible way for Sunak. It might tear to Tory party apart.  It really might.
Given that, I reckon theres a great chance the election is earlier than predicted now.

I also wonder if Johnson might try for a run at returning to becoming MP for Henley. Utterly safe and coming up at the next election
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24406 on: Today at 09:04:55 pm
Well you have a few drinks in the garden and leave your phone charging and then hear cheering from the neighbours shouting out the clown has gone.

Let the rats run away while we turn our attention to attempt to fix our sinking ship.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24407 on: Today at 09:05:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:37:49 pm
the others havent resigned yet

I imagine they will have a few days


By the way folks, the outrage over Johnsons resignation list. Does anyone remember such outrage over Blair or Browns resignation honours?

Yes and the outrage over Wilsons went on for decades.

Almost as bad as American Presidents resignation pardons given a bunch of con men a free pass.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24408 on: Today at 09:06:58 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24409 on: Today at 09:07:58 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:59:53 pm
A couple of things


This is an absolute car crash in every possible way for Sunak. It might tear to Tory party apart.  It really might.
Given that, I reckon theres a great chance the election is earlier than predicted now.

I also wonder if Johnson might try for a run at returning to becoming MP for Henley. Utterly safe and coming up at the next election
He will 100% be planning some sort of comeback. Maybe not as a Conservative.
