He's not headed to St Pancras right now is he? He could be in Flitwick tonight making his case to the local Tories to stand in for Nadine... in a much safer seat.



According to the Guardian's summary, he said It is very sad to be leaving parliament - at least for now - but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias



Would be mad, but then he did fly back from holiday to have a tilt at the leadership just a few months after being removed by his own MPs, so who the hell knows how his mind works when it comes to opportunism.