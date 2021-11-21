« previous next »
Fuck the Tories

TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24360 on: Today at 07:00:07 pm
Circa1892:
Did they do them?
No!

Thats the twist!

Only tories do this shit.
TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24361 on: Today at 07:02:00 pm


:lmao (if true)
Yorkykopite

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24362 on: Today at 07:11:02 pm
There's a sort of end of empire insanity and gluttony to all of this. Like Mussolini's Salo Republic. The regime is coming to an end and everyone in it is trying to feather their own nest and line their own pockets. Corruption everywhere. All the sexual scandals too. It's the Conservative party, so it's not as spectacular or imaginative as Salo, but it's still fat, disgusting men behaving squalidly.

Labour needs to abolish the House of Lords in its second term, and to introduce an elected second chamber. I know there are some exemplary peers but it should never be a retirement home for the likes of Rees Mogg and Dorries.
west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24363 on: Today at 07:17:00 pm
So Dorries isnt getting a peerage, and shes spat her dummy out and resigned immediately?

Also the parliamentary hairdresser has been given some kind of title, why the fuck is there a parliamentary hairdresser FFS ?!?!
TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24364 on: Today at 07:19:26 pm
west_london_red:
So Dorries isnt getting a peerage, and shes spat her dummy out and resigned immediately?

Also the parliamentary hairdresser has been given some kind of title, why the fuck is there a parliamentary hairdresser FFS ?!?!
No, she IS getting a peerage.  But has to resign before she can be offered it formally
Yorkykopite

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24365 on: Today at 07:21:37 pm
west_london_red:
So Dorries isnt getting a peerage, and shes spat her dummy out and resigned immediately?

Also the parliamentary hairdresser has been given some kind of title, why the fuck is there a parliamentary hairdresser FFS ?!?!

The only acceptable would be Sweeney Todd.
Wabaloolah

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24366 on: Today at 07:22:08 pm
PaulF:
I'm more capitalist than most in here. But I'm not voting for the Tory party unless it has a massive overhaul.
why would you vote for them if it has a massive overhaul? Fuck em
McSquared

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24367 on: Today at 07:33:31 pm
Dorries 😂😂 imagine sucking johnson cock and just getting discarded by the wayside at the end of it
