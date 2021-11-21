There's a sort of end of empire insanity and gluttony to all of this. Like Mussolini's Salo Republic. The regime is coming to an end and everyone in it is trying to feather their own nest and line their own pockets. Corruption everywhere. All the sexual scandals too. It's the Conservative party, so it's not as spectacular or imaginative as Salo, but it's still fat, disgusting men behaving squalidly.



Labour needs to abolish the House of Lords in its second term, and to introduce an elected second chamber. I know there are some exemplary peers but it should never be a retirement home for the likes of Rees Mogg and Dorries.