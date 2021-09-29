« previous next »
Fuck the Tories

What a surprise as Johnsons honours list set to be approved by Sunak

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/boris-honours-list-set-to-be-approved/
^ at least Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove  who is tipped for a knighthood  is one of those expected to miss out
Nadine Dorries gets her peerage though  ::)

I'd forgotten about Liz Truss - her list is next apparently  :no
It's a farce, tear the whole thing down, why do most of these people get these anyway?, what exactly have they done that demands they be "honoured" in any way?
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 12:33:59 pm
Easiest way to look a it (generalisations incoming)

Super rich - give them money and they are already spending as much as they can so it goes into bank accounts or maybe investments so benefits no one

Rich - give them money and they take an extra holiday but not a major change in how much is going back into the economy as they are already at a point of saving some of their money

Middle income - now we are talking. They can afford the mortgage and live a good life but they can now buy the extra luxury that they wanted or a slightly more expensive car. Either way we are going to start moving the needle on money into the economy which flows upward, creates jobs by need of greater production etc

Lower income - DING! DING! DING! No more heating or eating, reduces needs for benefits - giving them money pumps almost all of it back into the economy, increases demand more than any other economic group which therefore increases jobs as more people are needed to produce, transport, pack etc whatever the products are.

Trickle up is inherently better for all than trickle down and the logic is pretty easy to follow as to why

This is why RAWK is great. Someone should stick that on a bus.

Tories have no interest in society or the people. They just want to stuff themselves and their mates so full of money that they can't move.

Whenever I've played a game and I've beaten it and had unlimited everything, I get bored. Not these people. They have as much as they can? They want more.

It's not just ideological. It's inherent in your character.

Tories are worse than that though - they don't just want it all themselves, they want others not to have it all.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:54:28 pm
It's a farce, tear the whole thing down, why do most of these people get these anyway?, what exactly have they done that demands they be "honoured" in any way?
Gone through the correct division lobby when they didn't want to, and occasionally worse,
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:15:39 pm
What a surprise as Johnsons honours list set to be approved by Sunak

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/boris-honours-list-set-to-be-approved/
Johnson was always going to put forward a list of utter twats but the good news seems to be the prospect of another couple of by-elections:

Quote
[Nigel] Adams and [Alister] Jack are expected to wait until the end of this parliament to collect them but [Nadine] Dorries and [Alok] Sharma will stand down to take their seats in the upper house in the coming weeks. This will trigger by-elections in their respective constituencies of Mid-Bedfordshire and Reading West. The former is a safe Tory seat with a 24,664 majority while the latter is a marginal with a majority of 4,117. Labours 16-point poll lead and the experience of the Tiverton and North Shropshire by-elections suggest that the Tories could lose both seats. This, coupled with worse-than-expected losses for the Conservatives in last months local elections, will be a worry for the party.
A couple of Johnson loyalists in Dorries and Sharma taking the opportunity to cause trouble for Sunak.

Labour should be confident of taking Reading West.  It would seemingly need some very coordinated tactical voting to oust the Tories in Mid-Bedfordshire given that it's always been Tory since 1931 and is one of the safest Tory seats (those country folk apparently adore Dorries...).

Nigel Adams is also from a really safe seat but I reckon Labour would have fancied their chances of taking Jack's Dumfries & Galloway seat.  It's a shame they're such good Tories that they're going to delay taking their honours.
Dorries standing down with immediate effect. Would like to say good riddance but no doubt we will still frequently hear her pearls of wisdom.
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 04:08:09 pm
Dorries standing down with immediate effect. Would like to say good riddance but no doubt we will still frequently hear her pearls of wisdom.
"This deal gives us no voice, no votes, no MEPs, no commissioner".  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:18:57 pm
"This deal gives us no voice, no votes, no MEPs, no commissioner".  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
I had missed that (or forgotten it). Had to look it up. She's dumb as fuck.

https://www.theneweuropean.co.uk/brexit-news-nadine-dorries-on-sky-news-talking-about-theresa-may-35734/
