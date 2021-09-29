Easiest way to look a it (generalisations incoming)



Super rich - give them money and they are already spending as much as they can so it goes into bank accounts or maybe investments so benefits no one



Rich - give them money and they take an extra holiday but not a major change in how much is going back into the economy as they are already at a point of saving some of their money



Middle income - now we are talking. They can afford the mortgage and live a good life but they can now buy the extra luxury that they wanted or a slightly more expensive car. Either way we are going to start moving the needle on money into the economy which flows upward, creates jobs by need of greater production etc



Lower income - DING! DING! DING! No more heating or eating, reduces needs for benefits - giving them money pumps almost all of it back into the economy, increases demand more than any other economic group which therefore increases jobs as more people are needed to produce, transport, pack etc whatever the products are.



Trickle up is inherently better for all than trickle down and the logic is pretty easy to follow as to why



This is why RAWK is great. Someone should stick that on a bus.Tories have no interest in society or the people. They just want to stuff themselves and their mates so full of money that they can't move.Whenever I've played a game and I've beaten it and had unlimited everything, I get bored. Not these people. They have as much as they can? They want more.It's not just ideological. It's inherent in your character.Tories are worse than that though - they don't just want it all themselves, they want others not to have it all.