So reading between the lines, you've voted Tory before and would again under certain conditions?



I think it was probably a fair shout from spen to be honest.



Not denying either of those.That said Ive voted labour too, so not quite sure where you pigeon hole me .As I've grown older Ive become more aware of the failings of the Tory party and quite how unbelievable some of the 'top' Tories are and until that is dealt with I'm not even looking at them.The economy always bubbles up near the top of the election battles, even if people don't grasp what's going on, they know how they feel, they know if things are getting worse and it's fine to throw out phrases like trickle up economics, but unless I can point to examples of it working I'm not going to convince others that voting for a tax and spend party is going to work .I think in my defence if the bank of England or another body was purely responsible for the economics and other policies were left to parties, I'd happily say I'll never vote Tory but our system is too interwined. And to an extent economics and politics are always muddied together.* I'm not denying trickle up economics, just I've never looked in detail for it. Probably haven't looked at trickle down enough. Too many lay views on why it clearly doesn't work, when we know we have stupidly wealthy people hiding their money offshore, clearly it's not going to trickle down. In my capitalist view of the world we do need to encourage investment and growth though so that needs to be considered. It's not black and white and I love rawk for the breadth of knowledge that comes to these discussions .