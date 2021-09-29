« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 922215 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24280 on: Yesterday at 04:23:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:11:12 pm
I'm more capitalist than most in here. But I'm not voting for the Tory party unless it has a massive overhaul.

So, never?

The Tories aren't changing, and any changes they claim they will make will be lies. The damage they've wrought is going to be felt for generations.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24281 on: Yesterday at 05:53:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:11:12 pm
I'm more capitalist than most in here. But I'm not voting for the Tory party unless it has a massive overhaul.

So reading between the lines, you've voted Tory before and would again under certain conditions?

I think it was probably a fair shout from spen to be honest.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24282 on: Yesterday at 05:56:53 pm »
Oh my days

This interview on AI is an absolute car crash
https://twitter.com/skynews/status/1666482749278937109?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


How to scare the living shit out of people rather than reassuring them.  I thought hed be a safer pair of hands than Johnson, but this is laughably inept.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24283 on: Yesterday at 06:01:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:56:53 pm
Oh my days

This interview on AI is an absolute car crash
https://twitter.com/skynews/status/1666482749278937109?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


How to scare the living shit out of people rather than reassuring them.  I thought hed be a safer pair of hands than Johnson, but this is laughably inept.

I fucking hate him..and I mean seriously fucking hate him
I expected nothing less from Johnson but this weird looking fucker is on another level
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24284 on: Yesterday at 06:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 06:01:35 pm
I fucking hate him..and I mean seriously fucking hate him
I expected nothing less from Johnson but this weird looking fucker is on another level
Its incredibly shit.  How to stoke up panic when you dont need to.

He just needed to say he wasnt an expert and we had the top people on it, weve got it, it wont be a issue.  Instead he mentions nuclear war, and repeats the phrase guard rails about 15:times

Get rid.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24285 on: Yesterday at 06:09:24 pm »
REgardless of how much you disagree with Paul's politics - he always engages in good faith and I think it's actually good for the thread to have someone asking questions and making points from a different perspective - it helps the rest of us to polish our arguments.

Otherwise this thread really just becomes a place where someone points out something shit the Tories have done and we all just agree how shit they are and how we need to get rid.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24286 on: Yesterday at 08:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:09:24 pm
REgardless of how much you disagree with Paul's politics - he always engages in good faith and I think it's actually good for the thread to have someone asking questions and making points from a different perspective - it helps the rest of us to polish our arguments.

Otherwise this thread really just becomes a place where someone points out something shit the Tories have done and we all just agree how shit they are and how we need to get rid.

Nah f*ck that, anyone who would ever consider voting tory has absolutely no business associating themselves with Liverpool or the football club.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24287 on: Yesterday at 08:48:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:56:53 pm
Oh my days

This interview on AI is an absolute car crash
https://twitter.com/skynews/status/1666482749278937109?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


How to scare the living shit out of people rather than reassuring them.  I thought hed be a safer pair of hands than Johnson, but this is laughably inept.

The speed of advancement in the AI space can be difficult to fathom for most other than experts in the field.  There are a lot of unknowns around the impacts.  What doesnt help is the PM revealing his ignorance by resorting to scaremongering. 

Notwithstanding that, given its covid effort, the most incapable government of invoking sufficient safeguards is this one.  Still, therell be plenty excuses and opportunities to dish out contracts.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24288 on: Yesterday at 08:54:26 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:53:27 pm
So reading between the lines, you've voted Tory before and would again under certain conditions?

I think it was probably a fair shout from spen to be honest.
Not denying either of those.
That said Ive voted labour too, so not quite sure where you pigeon hole me .
As I've grown older Ive become more aware of the failings of the Tory party and quite how unbelievable some of the 'top' Tories are and until that is dealt with I'm not even looking at them.
The economy always bubbles up near the top of the election battles, even if people don't grasp what's going on, they know how they feel, they know if things are getting worse and it's fine to throw out phrases like trickle up economics, but unless I can point to examples of it working I'm not going to convince others that voting for a tax and spend party is going to work .
I think in my defence if the bank of England or another body was purely responsible for the economics and other policies were left to parties, I'd happily say I'll never vote Tory but our system is too interwined. And to an extent economics and politics are always muddied together.

* I'm not denying trickle up economics, just I've never looked in detail for it. Probably haven't looked at trickle down enough. Too many lay views on why it clearly doesn't work, when we know we have stupidly wealthy people hiding their money offshore, clearly it's not going to trickle down.  In my capitalist view of the world we do need to encourage investment and growth though so  that needs to be considered. It's not black and white and I love rawk for the breadth of knowledge that comes to these discussions .
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24289 on: Yesterday at 09:22:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:54:26 pm
Not denying either of those.
That said Ive voted labour too, so not quite sure where you pigeon hole me .
As I've grown older Ive become more aware of the failings of the Tory party and quite how unbelievable some of the 'top' Tories are and until that is dealt with I'm not even looking at them.
The economy always bubbles up near the top of the election battles, even if people don't grasp what's going on, they know how they feel, they know if things are getting worse and it's fine to throw out phrases like trickle up economics, but unless I can point to examples of it working I'm not going to convince others that voting for a tax and spend party is going to work .
I think in my defence if the bank of England or another body was purely responsible for the economics and other policies were left to parties, I'd happily say I'll never vote Tory but our system is too interwined. And to an extent economics and politics are always muddied together.

* I'm not denying trickle up economics, just I've never looked in detail for it. Probably haven't looked at trickle down enough. Too many lay views on why it clearly doesn't work, when we know we have stupidly wealthy people hiding their money offshore, clearly it's not going to trickle down.  In my capitalist view of the world we do need to encourage investment and growth though so  that needs to be considered. It's not black and white and I love rawk for the breadth of knowledge that comes to these discussions .
If you want to give a good example of Tickle up policy Paul then look at the way the NHS disputes have been handled by the Torys.
Giving those NHS workers a decent rise wouldn't have brought inflation as they obviously don't produce or sell goods. they would have spent the extra money on goods etc which would have meant more sales. money trickling up for profits and growth.
It's not about giving everyone big wage rises, it's about choosing were to invest the money. infrastructure etc wont bring inflation but it will bring more money into workers pockets.
A few Tory MPs embarrassed themselves when they argued wage rises to the NHS workers will bring inflation.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24290 on: Yesterday at 09:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:09:24 pm
REgardless of how much you disagree with Paul's politics - he always engages in good faith and I think it's actually good for the thread to have someone asking questions and making points from a different perspective - it helps the rest of us to polish our arguments.

Otherwise this thread really just becomes a place where someone points out something shit the Tories have done and we all just agree how shit they are and how we need to get rid.
Agreed. Some prefer echo chambers - I, for one, do not.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24291 on: Yesterday at 09:32:27 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:22:01 pm
If you want to give a good example of Tickle up policy Paul then look at the way the NHS disputes have been handled by the Torys.
Giving those NHS workers a decent rise wouldn't have brought inflation as they obviously don't produce or sell goods. they would have spent the extra money on goods etc which would have meant more sales. money trickling up for profits and growth.
It's not about giving everyone big wage rises, it's about choosing were to invest the money. infrastructure etc wont bring inflation but it will bring more money into workers pockets.
A few Tory MPs embarrassed themselves when they argued wage rises to the NHS workers will bring inflation.



Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24292 on: Yesterday at 09:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:09:24 pm
REgardless of how much you disagree with Paul's politics - he always engages in good faith and I think it's actually good for the thread to have someone asking questions and making points from a different perspective - it helps the rest of us to polish our arguments.

Otherwise this thread really just becomes a place where someone points out something shit the Tories have done and we all just agree how shit they are and how we need to get rid.

I agree.  It's good to have differing opinions.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24293 on: Yesterday at 09:41:42 pm »
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24294 on: Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:22:01 pm
If you want to give a good example of Tickle up policy Paul then look at the way the NHS disputes have been handled by the Torys.
Giving those NHS workers a decent rise wouldn't have brought inflation as they obviously don't produce or sell goods. they would have spent the extra money on goods etc which would have meant more sales. money trickling up for profits and growth.
It's not about giving everyone big wage rises, it's about choosing were to invest the money. infrastructure etc wont bring inflation but it will bring more money into workers pockets.
A few Tory MPs embarrassed themselves when they argued wage rises to the NHS workers will bring inflation.

So, with my argumentative hat on. Paying NHS employees more, puts more money in their pockets, which increases demand , which may well pull up prices.
My realistic hat says the extra money in their pockets means they can afford to eat and heat their homes and just about cover their rent.   I am not so Tory as to argue we shouldn't increase public sector salaries. I also, realistically expect that if they got decent payrises, the inflationary effect would be negligble.

Also , and I apologise for pedantry, this is not an example of it working.  We've not seen the pay rise, we haven't seen the impact and therefore we can't say it works.  And I know I could easily argue post a pay rise that their are other confounding variables.  I'm more looking for a country that has deliberately swayed away from capitalist \ trickle down policies to a more even distribution of wealth and a demonstration that wealth trickles up. Which I think Thaddeus has helped me with in that I need to go find countries with a decent sized middle class.  Arguably we don't want trickle up economics. Why do we want to move money 'up' ? That policy is as anti-socialist as trickle down.  Though if money does flow up AND puts more money in at the bottom, then everyone's happy?

Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24295 on: Yesterday at 10:13:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm
So, with my argumentative hat on. Paying NHS employees more, puts more money in their pockets, which increases demand , which may well pull up prices.
My realistic hat says the extra money in their pockets means they can afford to eat and heat their homes and just about cover their rent.   I am not so Tory as to argue we shouldn't increase public sector salaries. I also, realistically expect that if they got decent payrises, the inflationary effect would be negligble.

Also , and I apologise for pedantry, this is not an example of it working.  We've not seen the pay rise, we haven't seen the impact and therefore we can't say it works.  And I know I could easily argue post a pay rise that their are other confounding variables.  I'm more looking for a country that has deliberately swayed away from capitalist \ trickle down policies to a more even distribution of wealth and a demonstration that wealth trickles up. Which I think Thaddeus has helped me with in that I need to go find countries with a decent sized middle class.  Arguably we don't want trickle up economics. Why do we want to move money 'up' ? That policy is as anti-socialist as trickle down.  Though if money does flow up AND puts more money in at the bottom, then everyone's happy?


Dont agree on NHS wages.

Manufacturing wages drive inflation mucus more than pubic sector wages.  They do this because this cost increases the cost of production and therefore increases the cost to the customer.

This doesnt happen for public services, so pay rises are much less inflationary. 

The average uk pay rise is about 6.5% or so this year, so paying pubic servants less seems perverse.  Plus, telling them that theres no money and because inflation is low they dont need a pay rise and then telling them the exact opposite when inflation is high is probably going to lead to severe staffing shortages
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24296 on: Yesterday at 10:13:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm
So, with my argumentative hat on. Paying NHS employees more, puts more money in their pockets, which increases demand , which may well pull up prices.
My realistic hat says the extra money in their pockets means they can afford to eat and heat their homes and just about cover their rent.   I am not so Tory as to argue we shouldn't increase public sector salaries. I also, realistically expect that if they got decent payrises, the inflationary effect would be negligble.

Also , and I apologise for pedantry, this is not an example of it working.  We've not seen the pay rise, we haven't seen the impact and therefore we can't say it works.  And I know I could easily argue post a pay rise that their are other confounding variables.  I'm more looking for a country that has deliberately swayed away from capitalist \ trickle down policies to a more even distribution of wealth and a demonstration that wealth trickles up. Which I think Thaddeus has helped me with in that I need to go find countries with a decent sized middle class.  Arguably we don't want trickle up economics. Why do we want to move money 'up' ? That policy is as anti-socialist as trickle down.  Though if money does flow up AND puts more money in at the bottom, then everyone's happy?
I think your over complicating it Paul.
The only time prices go up due to people buying more goods in the shops is when theres a shortage of those goods. the most common reason by far is the added cost to produce those goods, wage rises in this case. the NHS workers don't produce goods to sell so it couldn't bring inflation.
Trickle up policys are nothing new, it's just a expression I wouldn't use but others are so explaining what I believe it is.
F. D Roosevelts infrastructure policys to get the economy going after the great depression nearly 100ys ago could be classed as Trickle up policys.
Trickle down policys depends on one simple assumption, company's who make large profits will pass some of those profits onto their workers in wage rises.
If you believe this has been happening then you will have to show me the proof.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24297 on: Yesterday at 11:05:16 pm »
Agree with you both that wage restraint in the public sector to avoid inflation seems disingenuous by the govnt at best.. just being overly argumentative I think .
Infrastructure spend like the Hoover dam seems like a win win for sure. Hadn't thought of it in terms of trickle up. HS2 probably falls into this bracket. Broadband roll out too. East west and northern trains might well be better investment too. I know governments of all colours seem to be London centric. It's be interesting to see why HS2 is seen as better value than investment in the North.  It doesnt feel like trains should make all that much difference to economic output but they seem to. Definitely improve the life of the passengers to have a decent service.

--edit-- while I'm being picky. Tepid, the scenarios you paint aren't likely to cause severe staffing shortages. They are almost certain too 😃
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24298 on: Yesterday at 11:42:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:05:16 pm
Agree with you both that wage restraint in the public sector to avoid inflation seems disingenuous by the govnt at best.. just being overly argumentative I think .
Infrastructure spend like the Hoover dam seems like a win win for sure. Hadn't thought of it in terms of trickle up. HS2 probably falls into this bracket. Broadband roll out too. East west and northern trains might well be better investment too. I know governments of all colours seem to be London centric. It's be interesting to see why HS2 is seen as better value than investment in the North.  It doesnt feel like trains should make all that much difference to economic output but they seem to. Definitely improve the life of the passengers to have a decent service.

--edit-- while I'm being picky. Tepid, the scenarios you paint aren't likely to cause severe staffing shortages. They are almost certain too 😃
It makes more sense than Trickle down economy.  :)  we wouldn't need Unions if Trickle down worked.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24299 on: Today at 12:48:40 am »
Why would a traditional tory even vote for them this time around? Both the tax burden and net migration are through the roof!
