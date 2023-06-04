« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories  (Read 921294 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,479
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24240 on: June 4, 2023, 05:05:49 pm »

'Sunak under fire as stupid Eat Out to Help Out scheme to be focus of Covid inquiry':-

Leading scientist attacks prime minister as criticism mounts of government approach to science during the crisis

Rishi Sunak is facing a barrage of criticism in the run-up to the official Covid-19 inquiry as a leading scientist attacks his spectacularly stupid Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which is believed to have caused a sudden rise in cases of the virus.

www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jun/03/sunak-under-fire-as-stupid-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme-to-be-focus-of-covid-inquiry





'Speaking to the Observer, Prof John Edmunds of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who was a member of the Sage committee of advisers to ministers and who has submitted written evidence to the inquiry, said the controversial Eat Out to Help Out scheme  which gave people discounts for eating in restaurants and pubs  was never discussed with scientists.

If we had [been consulted], I would have been clear what I thought about it, said Edmunds. As far as I am concerned, it was a spectacularly stupid idea and an obscene way to spend public money.

Eat Out to Help Out was launched in August 2020. It allowed diners to claim 50% off more than 160m meals at a cost to the Treasury of about £850m. In the process, it also drove new Covid-19 infections up by between 8 and 17%, according to a study carried out by Thiemo Fetzer, an economist at the University of Warwick, a few weeks later.'


^ from https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1665090949993701376 - which is also well worth a look through...

« Last Edit: June 4, 2023, 05:11:23 pm by oojason »
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24241 on: June 4, 2023, 07:55:07 pm »
^ and not to forget Johnson doubling down on Govt refusal to invoke a circuit breaker in Sept 2020 as infections climbed, preferring to shout captain hindsight at Starmer across the commons.

Result - tens of thousands of deaths through winter 20/21.

Cant imagine why they dont want to release info for the inquiry
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,494
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24242 on: June 4, 2023, 10:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on June  4, 2023, 10:27:25 am
Not to mention tens of billions of covid fraud that they are not even going to go after. Labour need to make a song and dance about going after that money come election time.
Disagree there. I suspect it will be really hard to claw much of it back. The fraudsters will have spunked it away. I'm fine with jail time for them. But that costs the tax payer even more
 Fwiw I think everyone involved knew money would go AWOL, but it was considered better to go with a fast from perfect system than let huge numbers of business fail whilst trying to perfect the system.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,742
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24243 on: June 5, 2023, 12:46:19 am »
Funny how everything is now 'Fair and reasonable' is now the Tory tag line

NHS pay - fair and reasonable
Train workers pay - fair and reasonable
Housing people claiming asylum in shared accommodation - fair and reasonable

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,494
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24244 on: June 5, 2023, 08:10:39 am »
Which would be fair and reasonable if indeed those things were at a fair and reasonable level. Which obviously millions don't think they are or they wouldn't be striking

Came in to post the paper headline I saw yesterday was about how starmer wants to rob the middle classes to give handouts to the poor (might have been immigrants and disabled people and LGBT). Pretty sure it was the daily mail or Sunday equivalent if it has a different name. Unfortunately that will hit home with its readership. I don't know why they don't just change their logo to a swastika and be done with it.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,337
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24245 on: June 5, 2023, 11:30:29 am »
These morons really have had enough of experts.
Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,233
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24246 on: June 5, 2023, 04:29:45 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65814126

Tory MP in aggravated racist abuse shocker...
Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,172
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24247 on: June 5, 2023, 05:29:59 pm »
Quote from: boots on June  5, 2023, 04:29:45 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65814126

Tory MP in aggravated racist abuse shocker...



Ah yes, Colonel Bob Gammon. Voted against same-sex marriage, rabid brexiter (obviously), tried to influence a judge in the Charlie Elphicke scandal, has suggested that US teachers should be armed to combat school shootings, uses public money to employ his wife as an assistant, argued against Covid health measures, and thinks not being able to call women 'totty' is a sign of too much political correctness.

Stand up bloke, obviously! Oh yeah, he's not losing the whip.
« Last Edit: June 5, 2023, 06:00:18 pm by Riquende »
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24248 on: June 5, 2023, 10:34:30 pm »
Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,233
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24249 on: Yesterday at 09:34:57 am »
This country needs a fucking revolution. French style.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24250 on: Yesterday at 09:45:10 am »
What's this £1000 a year bill we're facing to pay for Labours Eco Plan that the Heil has splashed across its front page then?

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,211
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24251 on: Yesterday at 10:09:59 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:45:10 am
What's this £1000 a year bill we're facing to pay for Labours Eco Plan that the Heil has splashed across its front page then?



They're trying to claim that interest rates will go up, adding £83 a month to a £200,000 mortgage - basically scare mongering shite from the Nazi press.
Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24252 on: Yesterday at 10:51:50 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:09:59 am
They're trying to claim that interest rates will go up, adding £83 a month to a £200,000 mortgage - basically scare mongering shite from the Nazi press.

As opposed to, you know, the £230 per month my mortgage has gone up due to the Tories and Bank of England's absolute incompetence? How fucking stupid do they think people are
Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,233
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24253 on: Yesterday at 11:28:03 am »
People still buy the mail and the s*n. Thats how stupid people are. Do not underestimate the sheer fucking stupidity of people in this country. Theyve all got stockholm syndrome.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24254 on: Yesterday at 11:46:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:09:59 am
They're trying to claim that interest rates will go up, adding £83 a month to a £200,000 mortgage - basically scare mongering shite from the Nazi press.

Ah ok cheers Rob but what are Labours eco plans that'll cause the increase?
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,058
  • The first five yards........
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24255 on: Yesterday at 11:52:48 am »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 11:28:03 am
People still buy the mail and the s*n. Thats how stupid people are. Do not underestimate the sheer fucking stupidity of people in this country. Theyve all got stockholm syndrome.

There are one or two brilliant individuals who haven't got the syndrome and are able to point it out.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24256 on: Yesterday at 12:00:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:46:57 am
Ah ok cheers Rob but what are Labours eco plans that'll cause the increase?

I think they are claiming that the investment Labour will put into green energy policies is unfunded.

Remember when Truss announced unfunded tax cuts, it caused an increase un interest rates.

They are trying to conflate the two issues by saying the unfunded green policies will also cause the Bank of England to increase interests rates.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,494
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24257 on: Yesterday at 12:14:01 pm »
I've bookmarked an article (admittedly in the Torygraph) suggesting Truss' proposals were based around a set of economic circumstances that we are now in. And that in these conditions her plans made sense (well more than they did at the time).
But the spooked markets didn't see it that way.
I must read it and see if it's just Tory propaganda, or if there's something in it.

(And by circumstances now, I don't think they meant high inflation , high interest rates)
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24258 on: Yesterday at 12:25:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:14:01 pm
I've bookmarked an article (admittedly in the Torygraph) suggesting Truss' proposals were based around a set of economic circumstances that we are now in. And that in these conditions her plans made sense (well more than they did at the time).
But the spooked markets didn't see it that way.
I must read it and see if it's just Tory propaganda, or if there's something in it.

(And by circumstances now, I don't think they meant high inflation , high interest rates)
The proposal to pursue growth rather than never-ending austerity was broadly a good one.  I hope the next government adopt something similar.

Truss and Kwarteng's approach seemed doom to fail in any scenario though as it was disproportionately targeted at higher earners that in many cases would just offshore even more money (scrapping 45% tax band for people earning over £150k, scrapping bankers' bonuses, scrapping the proposed increase in corporation tax, doubling stamp duty relief to £250k and some other housing tax policies aimed at very expensive properties etc.).  Growth for anyone else was reliant on the evidentially flawed theory of trickle-down economics.

Hopefully Labour find a way to grow the economy via trickle-up economics but I expect they're realistically going to spend five years just firefighting the mess they inherit and trying to undo some of the more damaging Tory policies.
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,111
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24259 on: Yesterday at 01:19:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:25:36 pm
The proposal to pursue growth rather than never-ending austerity was broadly a good one.  I hope the next government adopt something similar.

Truss and Kwarteng's approach seemed doom to fail in any scenario though as it was disproportionately targeted at higher earners that in many cases would just offshore even more money (scrapping 45% tax band for people earning over £150k, scrapping bankers' bonuses, scrapping the proposed increase in corporation tax, doubling stamp duty relief to £250k and some other housing tax policies aimed at very expensive properties etc.).  Growth for anyone else was reliant on the evidentially flawed theory of trickle-down economics.

Hopefully Labour find a way to grow the economy via trickle-up economics but I expect they're realistically going to spend five years just firefighting the mess they inherit and trying to undo some of the more damaging Tory policies.

akin to the scorched earth policy strategy mentioned in the war thread
Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,076
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24260 on: Today at 11:37:58 am »
New poll gives Labour a 140 majority.   The attack dogs in the rag papers will be upping the ante soon
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24261 on: Today at 11:54:47 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:37:58 am
New poll gives Labour a 140 majority.   The attack dogs in the rag papers will be upping the ante soon
Which pollsters?

It's interesting that YouGov - which generally polls favourably for the Tories - still only shows a very small recovery from the lows of Truss's reign; 15% expecting some kind of Tory government compared to 9% at the lowest ebb of Truss.  A year ago that was 27% and and 18 months ago it was 44%.

The equivalent for Labour across those timeframes:
18 months ago: 7% (Tory: 44%)
A year ago: 13% (Tory: 27%)
Truss reign: 44% (Tory: 9%)
Latest: 29% (Tory: 15%)

It's a steadying of the ship from Sunak but still lagging way behind even the death throes of Johnson's period.

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/trackers/who-do-people-think-will-win-the-next-election (the chart is a bit crappy as some of the numbers just drop off the tooltip but you can just about make it out)

Their voting intention tracker (https://docs.cdn.yougov.com/jr5xhtl4lx/YG%20trackers%20-%20Voting%20Intention%20since%20GE%202019_W.pdf) doesn't show much of a recovery either; 19% true blue voters at Truss's lowest and 25% now.  They do have Labour stuck in the low 40%s though compared to 50%s during the Truss reign.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,631
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24262 on: Today at 12:01:28 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:54:47 am
Which pollsters?


Labour on course for landslide election victory, megapoll suggests

Starmers party is 12% ahead of Sunaks Tories, survey based on new constituency boundaries suggests

Quote
Keir Starmer is on course to clinch a landslide majority of 140 for Labour at the next UK general election, the first modelling based on a megapoll of new constituency boundaries suggests.

With the Conservatives still suffering from a large polling deficit, Labours support was found to be at about 35%  12% ahead of Rishi Sunaks party.

The results were revealed in an analysis of polling known as multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP), and will boost Starmers hopes of victory as the long campaign in the run-up to the next election progresses.

Prof Sir John Curtice said since the sleaze scandals that engulfed Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Liz Trusss mini-budget, there had been a very substantial drop in support for the Tories. Though Sunak had sought to steady the party, Curtice said there had been only a bit of a narrowing of Labours lead.

The general election poses a headache to pollsters and campaign strategists, as constituency boundaries are being redrawn for the first time in several election cycles.

In the first MRP based on the new boundaries, conducted by FocalData and presented by the Best For Britain campaign group, Labours potential success was said to be under varying degrees of risk.

If the Reform party  the reincarnation of the Brexit party  repeats the tactic used in 2019, of standing aside in Tory marginals, Labours seats would still be at a healthy 401, leaving the Conservatives on 202.

Another scenario has Labour winning 370 seats to the Tories 232, based on redistributing undecided voters by their education profile.

If both were combined, under what was billed as Labours worst-case scenario, the model predicts a hung parliament  with the party about a dozen seats short of a majority, with 316, leaving the Tories at 286.

The poll of 10,140 voters was undertaken between 20 April and 9 May.

Labour is projected to be on course for a major comeback in Scotland. Best for Britain said the poll showed the SNP was bleeding voters to dont knows, meaning Labour was likely to pick up as many as 31 seats.

Luke Tryl, the UK director of the More in Common group, said there was the potential for quite a large Labour victory  but cautioned the party should not be complacent because it could merely be winning by default.

He added Labours support remained quite soft and that the party that would win the next election was the one that could best convince people that its OK to turn on the six oclock news and not be worried.

In focus groups, Tryl said voters found Sunak to be competent and credited him for the furlough scheme, adding that he was outperforming his party. An emerging theme from the focus groups is is he strong enough? And thats exacerbated by the constant returns to the stage of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jun/07/labour-landslide-election-victory-poll-keir-starmer-rishi-sunak-conservatives-constituency-boundaries
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,989
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24263 on: Today at 12:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:01:28 pm
Labour on course for landslide election victory, megapoll suggests

Starmers party is 12% ahead of Sunaks Tories, survey based on new constituency boundaries suggests

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jun/07/labour-landslide-election-victory-poll-keir-starmer-rishi-sunak-conservatives-constituency-boundaries

A 140 seat landslide on 35% of the vote? As funny as it might be, that kind of result would be a democratic travesty.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,940
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24264 on: Today at 12:18:45 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:16:29 pm
A 140 seat landslide on 35% of the vote? As funny as it might be, that kind of result would be a democratic travesty.
That's our system though. If there was ten candidates in every constituency, you could win every seat in the House with eleven percent of the vote.
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,989
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24265 on: Today at 12:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:18:45 pm
That's our system though. If there was ten candidates in every constituency, you could win every seat in the House with eleven percent of the vote.

Yep, it's a terrible system.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,494
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24266 on: Today at 12:31:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:25:36 pm
The proposal to pursue growth rather than never-ending austerity was broadly a good one.  I hope the next government adopt something similar.

Truss and Kwarteng's approach seemed doom to fail in any scenario though as it was disproportionately targeted at higher earners that in many cases would just offshore even more money (scrapping 45% tax band for people earning over £150k, scrapping bankers' bonuses, scrapping the proposed increase in corporation tax, doubling stamp duty relief to £250k and some other housing tax policies aimed at very expensive properties etc.).  Growth for anyone else was reliant on the evidentially flawed theory of trickle-down economics.

Hopefully Labour find a way to grow the economy via trickle-up economics but I expect they're realistically going to spend five years just firefighting the mess they inherit and trying to undo some of the more damaging Tory policies.

Agree with this. Not sure how much you have to earn \ tax before offshoring income outweighs the tax take.  I suspect something like a £100K is the point at which we are looking at people that aren't PAYE and therefore have that option. And maybe £150K before it becomes worth the effort.  It feels like the balance has tipped in that there are very few people to target, but they have all the money and will switch \ probably have done.

Do you know of any examples where trickle up has been seen to work? Do you think it's idealogical the Tories don't want to go that route, or that they just don't believe it will work.  I guess it depends if we believe all Tories just want to line the pockets of the uber rich, or if there are enough of them that do accept that there is wealth inequality, but aren't motivated to try and address it.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,631
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24267 on: Today at 12:39:01 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:16:29 pm
A 140 seat landslide on 35% of the vote? As funny as it might be, that kind of result would be a democratic travesty.

Shocking, isn't it.

Just shows you how broken the system is.  If Labour had more decency, they'd change the voting system.
Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,172
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24268 on: Today at 12:41:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:31:39 pm
Do you know of any examples where trickle up has been seen to work?

Isn't 'trickle up' just a natural occurance anyway? If you can boost things in a way that gives the 'working classes' more disposable income, then it will still float upwards to company bosses, directors & owners as it sloshes round the economy - they just get less (comparitively) and it takes longer, helping more people along the way.

Unless you're talking about some sort of post-revolution state in which the owners of capital and the 'higher ups' have been forcibly removed.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,337
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24269 on: Today at 12:42:15 pm »
Sunak's job was never winning the next election. It was about preventing a rout turning into an apocalypse.

A 140 majority for Labour would be amazing, but the Tories will still have something left to build on. They were left with less than 200 seats in two elections against Blair and will have still managed to cling onto power longer than the last Labour government by the time of the next election.
Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,460
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24270 on: Today at 12:43:05 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:16:29 pm
A 140 seat landslide on 35% of the vote? As funny as it might be, that kind of result would be a democratic travesty.

And terrible for the country.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,631
Re: Fuck the Tories
« Reply #24271 on: Today at 12:44:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:31:39 pm


Do you know of any examples where trickle up has been seen to work? Do you think it's idealogical the Tories don't want to go that route, or that they just don't believe it will work.  I guess it depends if we believe all Tories just want to line the pockets of the uber rich, or if there are enough of them that do accept that there is wealth inequality, but aren't motivated to try and address it.

I often wonder if you're a parody account.
