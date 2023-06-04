The proposal to pursue growth rather than never-ending austerity was broadly a good one. I hope the next government adopt something similar.



Truss and Kwarteng's approach seemed doom to fail in any scenario though as it was disproportionately targeted at higher earners that in many cases would just offshore even more money (scrapping 45% tax band for people earning over £150k, scrapping bankers' bonuses, scrapping the proposed increase in corporation tax, doubling stamp duty relief to £250k and some other housing tax policies aimed at very expensive properties etc.). Growth for anyone else was reliant on the evidentially flawed theory of trickle-down economics.



Hopefully Labour find a way to grow the economy via trickle-up economics but I expect they're realistically going to spend five years just firefighting the mess they inherit and trying to undo some of the more damaging Tory policies.



Agree with this. Not sure how much you have to earn \ tax before offshoring income outweighs the tax take. I suspect something like a £100K is the point at which we are looking at people that aren't PAYE and therefore have that option. And maybe £150K before it becomes worth the effort. It feels like the balance has tipped in that there are very few people to target, but they have all the money and will switch \ probably have done.Do you know of any examples where trickle up has been seen to work? Do you think it's idealogical the Tories don't want to go that route, or that they just don't believe it will work. I guess it depends if we believe all Tories just want to line the pockets of the uber rich, or if there are enough of them that do accept that there is wealth inequality, but aren't motivated to try and address it.