Which would be fair and reasonable if indeed those things were at a fair and reasonable level. Which obviously millions don't think they are or they wouldn't be striking



Came in to post the paper headline I saw yesterday was about how starmer wants to rob the middle classes to give handouts to the poor (might have been immigrants and disabled people and LGBT). Pretty sure it was the daily mail or Sunday equivalent if it has a different name. Unfortunately that will hit home with its readership. I don't know why they don't just change their logo to a swastika and be done with it.