Fuck the Tories

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24240 on: Yesterday at 05:05:49 pm

'Sunak under fire as stupid Eat Out to Help Out scheme to be focus of Covid inquiry':-

Leading scientist attacks prime minister as criticism mounts of government approach to science during the crisis

Rishi Sunak is facing a barrage of criticism in the run-up to the official Covid-19 inquiry as a leading scientist attacks his spectacularly stupid Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which is believed to have caused a sudden rise in cases of the virus.

www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jun/03/sunak-under-fire-as-stupid-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme-to-be-focus-of-covid-inquiry





'Speaking to the Observer, Prof John Edmunds of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who was a member of the Sage committee of advisers to ministers and who has submitted written evidence to the inquiry, said the controversial Eat Out to Help Out scheme  which gave people discounts for eating in restaurants and pubs  was never discussed with scientists.

If we had [been consulted], I would have been clear what I thought about it, said Edmunds. As far as I am concerned, it was a spectacularly stupid idea and an obscene way to spend public money.

Eat Out to Help Out was launched in August 2020. It allowed diners to claim 50% off more than 160m meals at a cost to the Treasury of about £850m. In the process, it also drove new Covid-19 infections up by between 8 and 17%, according to a study carried out by Thiemo Fetzer, an economist at the University of Warwick, a few weeks later.'


^ from https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1665090949993701376 - which is also well worth a look through...

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24241 on: Yesterday at 07:55:07 pm
^ and not to forget Johnson doubling down on Govt refusal to invoke a circuit breaker in Sept 2020 as infections climbed, preferring to shout captain hindsight at Starmer across the commons.

Result - tens of thousands of deaths through winter 20/21.

Cant imagine why they dont want to release info for the inquiry
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24242 on: Yesterday at 10:28:49 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:27:25 am
Not to mention tens of billions of covid fraud that they are not even going to go after. Labour need to make a song and dance about going after that money come election time.
Disagree there. I suspect it will be really hard to claw much of it back. The fraudsters will have spunked it away. I'm fine with jail time for them. But that costs the tax payer even more
 Fwiw I think everyone involved knew money would go AWOL, but it was considered better to go with a fast from perfect system than let huge numbers of business fail whilst trying to perfect the system.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24243 on: Today at 12:46:19 am
Funny how everything is now 'Fair and reasonable' is now the Tory tag line

NHS pay - fair and reasonable
Train workers pay - fair and reasonable
Housing people claiming asylum in shared accommodation - fair and reasonable

Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24244 on: Today at 08:10:39 am
Which would be fair and reasonable if indeed those things were at a fair and reasonable level. Which obviously millions don't think they are or they wouldn't be striking

Came in to post the paper headline I saw yesterday was about how starmer wants to rob the middle classes to give handouts to the poor (might have been immigrants and disabled people and LGBT). Pretty sure it was the daily mail or Sunday equivalent if it has a different name. Unfortunately that will hit home with its readership. I don't know why they don't just change their logo to a swastika and be done with it.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24245 on: Today at 11:30:29 am
These morons really have had enough of experts.
Re: Fuck the Tories
Reply #24246 on: Today at 04:29:45 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65814126

Tory MP in aggravated racist abuse shocker...
