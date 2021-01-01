'Sunak under fire as stupid Eat Out to Help Out scheme to be focus of Covid inquiry
':-Leading scientist attacks prime minister as criticism mounts of government approach to science during the crisis
Rishi Sunak is facing a barrage of criticism in the run-up to the official Covid-19 inquiry as a leading scientist attacks his spectacularly stupid Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which is believed to have caused a sudden rise in cases of the virus.www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jun/03/sunak-under-fire-as-stupid-eat-out-to-help-out-scheme-to-be-focus-of-covid-inquiry
'Speaking to the Observer, Prof John Edmunds of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who was a member of the Sage committee of advisers to ministers and who has submitted written evidence to the inquiry, said the controversial Eat Out to Help Out scheme which gave people discounts for eating in restaurants and pubs was never discussed with scientists.
If we had [been consulted], I would have been clear what I thought about it, said Edmunds. As far as I am concerned, it was a spectacularly stupid idea and an obscene way to spend public money.
Eat Out to Help Out was launched in August 2020. It allowed diners to claim 50% off more than 160m meals at a cost to the Treasury of about £850m. In the process, it also drove new Covid-19 infections up by between 8 and 17%, according to a study carried out by Thiemo Fetzer, an economist at the University of Warwick, a few weeks later.'
