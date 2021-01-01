Not to mention tens of billions of covid fraud that they are not even going to go after. Labour need to make a song and dance about going after that money come election time.



Disagree there. I suspect it will be really hard to claw much of it back. The fraudsters will have spunked it away. I'm fine with jail time for them. But that costs the tax payer even moreFwiw I think everyone involved knew money would go AWOL, but it was considered better to go with a fast from perfect system than let huge numbers of business fail whilst trying to perfect the system.