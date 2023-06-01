« previous next »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:45:09 pm
Ok..

Johnson has shared his messages from May 2021 when he got a new phone


Nothing before that date

No wonder he was so keen to share

can't we ask the chinese for his earlier messages  :wave

...or the russians
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:51:49 pm
can't we ask the chinese for his earlier messages  :wave

...or the russians
Turns out he still has the phone

Such a duplicitous  c*nt that man


Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:52:58 pm
Turns out he still has the phone

Such a duplicitous  c*nt that man



you couldn't make it up - pathetic
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:56:27 pm
you couldn't make it up - pathetic
Well the government are currently trying to use the ECHR to avoid having to hand over information to the .errrr.government enquiry

Those lefty lawyers eh?



Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:59:59 pm
Well the government are currently trying to use the ECHR to avoid having to hand over information to the .errrr.government enquiry

Those lefty lawyers eh?

human rights??????

it'd be funny if it wasn't deplorable
Anyone else think these WhatsApp messages will expose fishy Rishi and other cabinet ministers more than Boris?

It seems weird that they're so determined to stop them being seen.
I guess the issue is, these messages have been deleted but someone somewhere has a copy of the full exchange, so will be rather embarrassing for a host of people later down the line
What'sApp doesn't retain messages, does it? They're not stored in the ether someplace, regardless of whether they're deleted off phones?
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:18:20 pm
What'sApp doesn't retain messages, does it? They're not stored in the ether someplace, regardless of whether they're deleted off phones?

Depends on the user and how they've chosen for the messages to be archived, but they're held locally rather than central servers or cloud
Boris says he is more than happy to hand over WhatsApp messages to Dame Hallett
https://metro.co.uk/2023/06/01/boris-johnson-is-more-than-happy-to-hand-over-whatsapp-messages-18883767/
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:40:49 pm
Anyone else think these WhatsApp messages will expose fishy Rishi and other cabinet ministers more than Boris?

It seems weird that they're so determined to stop them being seen.

It may expose all sorts, from Brexit chat, the various covid messes and scams, and whatever other shenanigans the cabal got up to.
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 09:18:22 pm
Boris says he is more than happy to hand over WhatsApp messages to Dame Hallett
https://metro.co.uk/2023/06/01/boris-johnson-is-more-than-happy-to-hand-over-whatsapp-messages-18883767/

Waiting on him dropping his pre 2021 phone off directly then.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:18:20 pm
What'sApp doesn't retain messages, does it? They're not stored in the ether someplace, regardless of whether they're deleted off phones?
WhatsApp/Meta won't have copies of the messages, it's E2E encrypted so they never have access to them even during transit.

Most people back them up to the Cloud though, which means Google or whoever might have them.  It would be insane for a Government minister to do that though (but at the same time not surprising).

Everyone else in the chats would have them though.  I'd imagine Dom has a copy if they're desperate...
Is it correct that Johnson has agreed to provide the messages and its the government who are blocking that ?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:22:25 am
Is it correct that Johnson has agreed to provide the messages and its the government who are blocking that ?

So Boris doesn't want to really hand them over, Government says, give them to us as we'll stop the release..They think problem solved, that's my guess
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:28:44 am
So Boris doesn't want to really hand them over, Government says, give them to us as we'll stop the release..They think problem solved, that's my guess

Ta.

I listened to the News Agents  and they seemed to think BJ has agreed but the government haver shit the bed, but this didnt fit with what Id read.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:33:07 am
Ta.

I listened to the News Agents  and they seemed to think BJ has agreed but the government haver shit the bed, but this didnt fit with what Id read.

Probably just all covering each others backs, they're all scumbags so
I heard on the radio that Johnson - shock horror - is being a bit disingenuous and is only referring to his most recent ministerial phone. The important stuff is on an older phone which was replaced in 2021 due to 'security concerns'. This is not in the possession of the cabinet office so they can't hand it over...

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/covid-inquiry-boris-johnson-whatsapps-may-cabinet-office-2381389
I'm sure Cummings has the lot - probably kept them so he can read them when he needs an eye test. He won't even care if it taints him (Cummings that is) as his public image can't get any worse anyway. Unless he's already negotiated his own hush money deal.
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:19:54 pm
WhatsApp/Meta won't have copies of the messages, it's E2E encrypted so they never have access to them even during transit.

Most people back them up to the Cloud though, which means Google or whoever might have them.  It would be insane for a Government minister to do that though (but at the same time not surprising).

Everyone else in the chats would have them though.  I'd imagine Dom has a copy if they're desperate...

I don't know how insane most people in government currently are, but I do have a handle on how stupid many of them seem to be.
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 09:53:41 am
I heard on the radio that Johnson - shock horror - is being a bit disingenuous and is only referring to his most recent ministerial phone. The important stuff is on an older phone which was replaced in 2021 due to 'security concerns'. This is not in the possession of the cabinet office so they can't hand it over...

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/covid-inquiry-boris-johnson-whatsapps-may-cabinet-office-2381389

He used his private phone for government business prior to the 2021 phone. Somone else got in trouble for that in 2021 (can't remember who, they're all knobheads), and they gave the whole government new official phones. It was pretty big in the media at that time.
