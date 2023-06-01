What'sApp doesn't retain messages, does it? They're not stored in the ether someplace, regardless of whether they're deleted off phones?



WhatsApp/Meta won't have copies of the messages, it's E2E encrypted so they never have access to them even during transit.Most people back them up to the Cloud though, which means Google or whoever might have them. It would be insane for a Government minister to do that though (but at the same time not surprising).Everyone else in the chats would have them though. I'd imagine Dom has a copy if they're desperate...