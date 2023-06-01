« previous next »
Author Topic: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!  (Read 912038 times)

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24200 on: Today at 05:51:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:45:09 pm
Ok..

Johnson has shared his messages from May 2021 when he got a new phone


Nothing before that date

No wonder he was so keen to share

can't we ask the chinese for his earlier messages  :wave

...or the russians
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24201 on: Today at 05:52:58 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:51:49 pm
can't we ask the chinese for his earlier messages  :wave

...or the russians
Turns out he still has the phone

Such a duplicitous  c*nt that man


Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24202 on: Today at 05:56:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:52:58 pm
Turns out he still has the phone

Such a duplicitous  c*nt that man



you couldn't make it up - pathetic
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24203 on: Today at 05:59:59 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:56:27 pm
you couldn't make it up - pathetic
Well the government are currently trying to use the ECHR to avoid having to hand over information to the .errrr.government enquiry

Those lefty lawyers eh?



Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24204 on: Today at 06:06:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:59:59 pm
Well the government are currently trying to use the ECHR to avoid having to hand over information to the .errrr.government enquiry

Those lefty lawyers eh?

human rights??????

it'd be funny if it wasn't deplorable
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24205 on: Today at 07:40:49 pm »
Anyone else think these WhatsApp messages will expose fishy Rishi and other cabinet ministers more than Boris?

It seems weird that they're so determined to stop them being seen.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24206 on: Today at 07:55:26 pm »
I guess the issue is, these messages have been deleted but someone somewhere has a copy of the full exchange, so will be rather embarrassing for a host of people later down the line
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24207 on: Today at 08:18:20 pm »
What'sApp doesn't retain messages, does it? They're not stored in the ether someplace, regardless of whether they're deleted off phones?
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24208 on: Today at 08:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:18:20 pm
What'sApp doesn't retain messages, does it? They're not stored in the ether someplace, regardless of whether they're deleted off phones?

Depends on the user and how they've chosen for the messages to be archived, but they're held locally rather than central servers or cloud
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24209 on: Today at 09:18:22 pm »
Boris says he is more than happy to hand over WhatsApp messages to Dame Hallett
https://metro.co.uk/2023/06/01/boris-johnson-is-more-than-happy-to-hand-over-whatsapp-messages-18883767/
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24210 on: Today at 10:20:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:40:49 pm
Anyone else think these WhatsApp messages will expose fishy Rishi and other cabinet ministers more than Boris?

It seems weird that they're so determined to stop them being seen.

It may expose all sorts, from Brexit chat, the various covid messes and scams, and whatever other shenanigans the cabal got up to.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24211 on: Today at 10:21:41 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 09:18:22 pm
Boris says he is more than happy to hand over WhatsApp messages to Dame Hallett
https://metro.co.uk/2023/06/01/boris-johnson-is-more-than-happy-to-hand-over-whatsapp-messages-18883767/

Waiting on him dropping his pre 2021 phone off directly then.
