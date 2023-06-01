Ok
..Johnson has shared his messages from May 2021
when he got a new phone
Nothing before that date
No wonder he was so keen to share
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
can't we ask the chinese for his earlier messages ...or the russians
Turns out he still has the phone
Such a duplicitous c*nt that man
you couldn't make it up - pathetic
Well the government are currently trying to use the ECHR to avoid having to hand over information to the
.errrr
.government enquiry
Those lefty lawyers eh?
What'sApp doesn't retain messages, does it? They're not stored in the ether someplace, regardless of whether they're deleted off phones?
Anyone else think these WhatsApp messages will expose fishy Rishi and other cabinet ministers more than Boris?It seems weird that they're so determined to stop them being seen.
Boris says he is more than happy to hand over WhatsApp messages to Dame Halletthttps://metro.co.uk/2023/06/01/boris-johnson-is-more-than-happy-to-hand-over-whatsapp-messages-18883767/
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.08]