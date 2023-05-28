Interesting. I hate the way these things have to become mantras, but doubtless you're right.
repetition is a core part of persuasion, in any field. certainly politics.given the greater-than-ever "noise" in the media (all types of media) trying to people's attention, you have to repeat key messages a LOT to make sure they get through and stick.
You what?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65752422Tick-tock. Johnson has until four o'clock to hand over the unredacted messages and notebooks. Failure to do so will be a criminal offence. My bet is he will refuse, and will take the inquiry on in court (using public money of course) over privacy or whatever. Mainly because it gets him through the next five minutes.
The Covid-19 inquiry has extended the deadline for evidence to be submitted, amid an ongoing tug-of-war over whether Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons WhatsApp messages and notebooks will be handed over to it.The previous deadline had been 4pm today, but after a request to delay it for a week until 5 June, the chair of the inquiry has granted a short extension until 4pm on Thursday.The Cabinet Office has so far refused to hand over the documents. The notice released on Tuesday said the Cabinet Office has claimed it does not have the documents.Reports have suggested that the government does not believe the inquiry has the rights over the documents.The inquiry has said that its demand for the documents has been widened to include a witness statement from a senior civil servant, verified by a statement of truth over whether the Cabinet Office holds the information or more details about them.
Covid inquiry extends deadline for submission of Johnson evidence...Reports have suggested that the government does not believe the inquiry has the rights over the documents.
No doubt they are throwing the phones in North Sea as we speak
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:35:27 pmNo doubt they are throwing the phones in North Sea as we speak You could still locate them easily enough with GPS, if you want to make an electronic device untraceable, then throw it into an incinerator.
I wonder what's so incriminating in those messages?Or perhaps it's pretty much nothing and he's just being a media whore.
You could still locate them easily enough with GPS, if you want to make an electronic device untraceable, then throw it into an incinerator.GPS will penetrate water to only a few centimeters.https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00190-018-1147-xFurther, in deep water, water pressure will result in ingress of (salt) water, quickly destroying the phone.
Refusing to hand over these messages is mad, because it makes them look so bloody guilty that you wonder how bad it must be.And you dont get to decide what evidence is relevant, you appoint someone to investigate and you trust them to get on with it. Otherwise
