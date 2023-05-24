good piece in the Guardian today ....



First it was no to Polish plumbers, then Afghan refugees. Now the right doesnt want any migrants at all



Few sights are as sad as someone who gets exactly what they want and hates it, yet that is exactly how the British right behaves.



The best illustration of this paradox is the item forever at the top of the rage list: immigration. For days, the usual blimpish faces in Westminster and across the press have been mottling with fury at the prospect of official figures showing a record high in the net total of people coming to this country  through the proper channels, with the correct forms and often having paid thousands of pounds in fees. This is legal migration  the kind that, just a few weeks ago, Tory backbenchers, GB News presenters and Telegraph columnists claimed to welcome. It was the people coming over in small boats who had to be stopped. Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally, said Rishi Sunak in March. But this week, he said that legal migration was creating unmanageable pressure. So now we know: the sticking point is no longer what kind of foreigner you are  its simply your foreignness.



https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/may/25/polish-plumbers-afghan-refugees-migrants-legal-migration



Its what happens when your party uses racism to appeal to voters.Look at the Republicans in the USA, they have set the template. Now they are so mired in racist dogshit,mthat they are banning classical statues and kids poetry because they have set themselves up as the party of racism.Banning Amanda Gormans poem is the latest offering to the racists. Even if its only one thick parent who objected, apparently because it was really written by Oprah, the lack of push back from the government shows they are running out of easy targets.Banning inspirational poetry is because the author isnt a redneck illiterate is where they have descended to.With the likes of Grimes, Corcoran, Sideshow God, and Ms Snuffy, all realising they can make a career out of pandering to the intellectually challenged racists in this country we are on a similar downward trajectory.The Polish plumbers left when the crash hit us harder than Poland. The hordes of Romanians that the Daily Mail and Express readers were told to expect, never arrived. As each target group proves to be a fabrication of the far right they have to invent more targets. The removal of safe passage for asylum has created the boat crisis. The far right of the Tory party have done their best to enable the traffickers and manufacture a crisis for them to blame.As an asideI was shocked to read that at their first OfSTED (they were a new school) Birbalsinghs school had a certain Sue Ellen Fernades and The fake Vicar as a governors, Sue Ellen being chair. They got a good rating, despite the concerns about the zero tolerance regime.