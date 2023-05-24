« previous next »
Author Topic: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 24, 2023, 10:14:24 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 24, 2023, 08:44:13 pm
Someone at work has started a political debate club
now that sounds like a really - really - dumb idea.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 07:26:00 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 24, 2023, 08:44:13 pm
Someone at work has started a political debate club

Theyve advertised it with a picture of thatcher

How Ive found the strength not to deface them is absolutely beyond me.
I'm assuming that's a club for students. Don't we need more political debate? Interesting choice for the poster though. Probably one of the most recognisable British politicians though. Maybe Boris? And for students how many would recognise a Thatcher picture so maybe a bit odd.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 08:01:43 am
COVID inquest want Johnson's unredacted WhatsApp messages. Can you imagine what a trove of incriminating evidence on all sorts of things that would be.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 10:10:26 am
Record net immigration then. Tory backbench implosion in 5... 4...

Just what can this government point to as an achievement in their decade plus in power? Even the stuff they honestly think is a good idea they've ballsed up, to say nothing of the things they've pursued that were clearly mistakes in the first place (or 'nothingburgers' such as levelling up, which Gove reached for the other day).


Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 10:49:17 am
Quote from: Riquende on May 25, 2023, 10:10:26 am
Record net immigration then. Tory backbench implosion in 5... 4...

Just what can this government point to as an achievement in their decade plus in power? Even the stuff they honestly think is a good idea they've ballsed up, to say nothing of the things they've pursued that were clearly mistakes in the first place (or 'nothingburgers' such as levelling up, which Gove reached for the other day).
There is going to be some almighty massaging of the figures and spin when it comes to Sunak's five pledges even though they weren't exactly the most ambitious of pledges.

1) Halving inflation.  That might naturally happen anyway as much of it is global in cause but 5% inflation is still really bad.  If they're going to boast about inflation dropping to 5% they should expect an absolute hammering for being out of touch.
2) Economy growing.  The forecast from Hunt yesterday was for 0.4% growth in 2023 so technically it's growth but, my word, it's weak.  It's not even keeping pace with net migration of 600k (1% population growth).
3) Debt falling.  That is going to take some extraordinary massaging of the figures.
4) Cutting NHS waiting lists.  Cherry picking incoming.
5) "Stop the boats"  ::).  A difficult sell when all the headlines are about record net migration.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 11:03:53 am
Quote from: thaddeus on May 25, 2023, 10:49:17 am
There is going to be some almighty massaging of the figures and spin when it comes to Sunak's five pledges even though they weren't exactly the most ambitious of pledges.

1) Halving inflation.  That might naturally happen anyway as much of it is global in cause but 5% inflation is still really bad.  If they're going to boast about inflation dropping to 5% they should expect an absolute hammering for being out of touch.
2) Economy growing.  The forecast from Hunt yesterday was for 0.4% growth in 2023 so technically it's growth but, my word, it's weak.  It's not even keeping pace with net migration of 600k (1% population growth).
3) Debt falling.  That is going to take some extraordinary massaging of the figures.
4) Cutting NHS waiting lists.  Cherry picking incoming.
5) "Stop the boats"  ::).  A difficult sell when all the headlines are about record net migration.

1,2 and 4 .. he'll hit. Will the electorate care that the target would be as much of a challenge as scoring an own goal and that he only managed it via a wicked deflection , following a free kick wrongly awarded by VAR while Pickers was still checking his water bottle.  My view is that will depend on how the press paint it.  So yes. They'll fall for it.
3.. Won't be mentioned
5. They'll blame Covid, Ukraine ,and point at Captain Hindsight wanting the boats .  (Incidentally, I hate the phrase "the boats". These are barely dinghys, and it's real people, children including risking everything to make the crossing)
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 12:09:58 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on May 25, 2023, 10:49:17 am
There is going to be some almighty massaging of the figures and spin when it comes to Sunak's five pledges even though they weren't exactly the most ambitious of pledges.

1) Halving inflation.  That might naturally happen anyway as much of it is global in cause but 5% inflation is still really bad.  If they're going to boast about inflation dropping to 5% they should expect an absolute hammering for being out of touch.
2) Economy growing.  The forecast from Hunt yesterday was for 0.4% growth in 2023 so technically it's growth but, my word, it's weak.  It's not even keeping pace with net migration of 600k (1% population growth).
3) Debt falling.  That is going to take some extraordinary massaging of the figures.
4) Cutting NHS waiting lists.  Cherry picking incoming.
5) "Stop the boats"  ::).  A difficult sell when all the headlines are about record net migration.
They're shit pledges anyway.  People have been going without a pay rise for a decade now, no one can get a doctor's appointment, crime's are not being investigated or going for years without getting a trial date.  And he thinks he can go into the next election defending his record on some weak economic figures that most of the electorate neither understand nor care about.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 12:26:50 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on May 25, 2023, 10:49:17 am


Nobody gives a flying fuck about those pledges!
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 01:20:18 pm
Don't know whats so bad about net immigration. Thought we needed more nurses, carers, dentists, doctors, teachers, even truck drivers and fruit pickers.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 01:26:19 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on May 25, 2023, 01:20:18 pm
Don't know whats so bad about net immigration. Thought we needed more nurses, carers, dentists, doctors, teachers, even truck drivers and fruit pickers.


Haven't you heard, they
a) are all criminals
b) They clog take OUR places in schools and hospitals
c) They steal OUR jobs
d) They are all workshy and live off benefits.
e) They all support Everton.

--edit-- that was meant to be humourous. I vehmently disagree with all the points. Well apart from e)
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 01:40:12 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on May 25, 2023, 01:20:18 pm
Don't know whats so bad about net immigration. Thought we needed more nurses, carers, dentists, doctors, teachers, even truck drivers and fruit pickers.

good piece in the Guardian today ....

First it was no to Polish plumbers, then Afghan refugees. Now the right doesnt want any migrants at all

Few sights are as sad as someone who gets exactly what they want and hates it, yet that is exactly how the British right behaves.

The best illustration of this paradox is the item forever at the top of the rage list: immigration. For days, the usual blimpish faces in Westminster and across the press have been mottling with fury at the prospect of official figures showing a record high in the net total of people coming to this country  through the proper channels, with the correct forms and often having paid thousands of pounds in fees. This is legal migration  the kind that, just a few weeks ago, Tory backbenchers, GB News presenters and Telegraph columnists claimed to welcome. It was the people coming over in small boats who had to be stopped. Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally, said Rishi Sunak in March. But this week, he said that legal migration was creating unmanageable pressure. So now we know: the sticking point is no longer what kind of foreigner you are  its simply your foreignness.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/may/25/polish-plumbers-afghan-refugees-migrants-legal-migration
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 01:40:57 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 25, 2023, 12:26:50 pm
Nobody gives a flying fuck about those pledges!
yep they were absolutely shite pledges that were pretty much impossible not to hit. Looks like they might even fuck that up.

If halving inflation to around 5% is considered an achievement, why is the government's target for the Bank of England - 2%
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 02:21:28 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on May 25, 2023, 01:20:18 pm
Don't know whats so bad about net immigration. Thought we needed more nurses, carers, dentists, doctors, teachers, even truck drivers and fruit pickers.

Obviously the rhetoric around it is terrible, but it is important to point out that with the numbers going up that the Tories are failing even on their own terms.  Being mean to immigrants is basically the only thing they've got left and they can't even get that right.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 03:12:48 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on May 25, 2023, 01:20:18 pm
Don't know whats so bad about net immigration. Thought we needed more nurses, carers, dentists, doctors, teachers, even truck drivers and fruit pickers.


We do to a point but ultimately, are you not advocating an ever-increasing population by default?
That can only lead to eventual catastrophe for the UK and globally.
We need a sustainable solution with a stable, rather than increasing population.
Therein lies the rub because nobody wants to invest in our own youth etc and spend time and money training them in the areas we need. That is shameful.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 04:14:54 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May 25, 2023, 01:40:12 pm
good piece in the Guardian today ....

First it was no to Polish plumbers, then Afghan refugees. Now the right doesnt want any migrants at all

Few sights are as sad as someone who gets exactly what they want and hates it, yet that is exactly how the British right behaves.

The best illustration of this paradox is the item forever at the top of the rage list: immigration. For days, the usual blimpish faces in Westminster and across the press have been mottling with fury at the prospect of official figures showing a record high in the net total of people coming to this country  through the proper channels, with the correct forms and often having paid thousands of pounds in fees. This is legal migration  the kind that, just a few weeks ago, Tory backbenchers, GB News presenters and Telegraph columnists claimed to welcome. It was the people coming over in small boats who had to be stopped. Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally, said Rishi Sunak in March. But this week, he said that legal migration was creating unmanageable pressure. So now we know: the sticking point is no longer what kind of foreigner you are  its simply your foreignness.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/may/25/polish-plumbers-afghan-refugees-migrants-legal-migration

Its what happens when your party uses racism to appeal to voters.
Look at the Republicans in the USA, they have set the template. Now they are so mired in racist dogshit,mthat they are banning classical statues and kids poetry because they have set themselves up as the party of racism.
Banning Amanda Gormans poem is the latest offering to the racists. Even if its only one thick parent who objected, apparently because it was really written by Oprah, the lack of push back from the government shows they are running out of easy targets.
Banning inspirational poetry is because the author isnt a redneck illiterate is where they have descended to.
With the likes of Grimes, Corcoran, Sideshow God, and Ms Snuffy, all realising they can make a career out of pandering to the intellectually challenged racists in this country we are on a similar downward trajectory.
The Polish plumbers left when the crash hit us harder than Poland. The hordes  of Romanians that the Daily Mail and  Express readers were told to expect, never arrived. As each target group proves to be a fabrication of the far right they have to invent more targets. The removal of safe passage for asylum has created the boat crisis. The far right of the Tory party have done their best to enable the traffickers and manufacture a crisis for them to blame.
As an aside
I was shocked to read that at their first OfSTED (they were a new school) Birbalsinghs school had a certain Sue Ellen Fernades and The fake Vicar as a governors, Sue Ellen being chair. They got a good rating, despite the concerns about the zero tolerance regime.

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 04:20:17 pm
Quote from: 12C on May 25, 2023, 04:14:54 pm
Its what happens when your party uses racism to appeal to voters.
Look at the Republicans in the USA, they have set the template. Now they are so mired in racist dogshit,mthat they are banning classical statues and kids poetry because they have set themselves up as the party of racism.
Banning Amanda Gormans poem is the latest offering to the racists. Even if its only one thick parent who objected, apparently because it was really written by Oprah, the lack of push back from the government shows they are running out of easy targets.
Banning inspirational poetry is because the author isnt a redneck illiterate is where they have descended to.
With the likes of Grimes, Corcoran, Sideshow God, and Ms Snuffy, all realising they can make a career out of pandering to the intellectually challenged racists in this country we are on a similar downward trajectory.
The Polish plumbers left when the crash hit us harder than Poland. The hordes  of Romanians that the Daily Mail and  Express readers were told to expect, never arrived. As each target group proves to be a fabrication of the far right they have to invent more targets. The removal of safe passage for asylum has created the boat crisis. The far right of the Tory party have done their best to enable the traffickers and manufacture a crisis for them to blame.
As an aside
I was shocked to read that at their first OfSTED (they were a new school) Birbalsinghs school had a certain Sue Ellen Fernades and The fake Vicar as a governors, Sue Ellen being chair. They got a good rating, despite the concerns about the zero tolerance regime.

And the majority of the reports are coming from the same 11 people/nutters, the tail really is wagging the dog.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 25, 2023, 05:43:13 pm
beats me why Dem voters in FL don't demand that Desantis' book be banned for promoting hatred.  do that every day!!

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 26, 2023, 03:57:58 pm
Sunak has once again used a helicopter for a short journey.

Is he?
1.  Thick
2. Out of touch
3. Selfish
4. Thinks hes POTUS
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 26, 2023, 04:20:54 pm
Quote from: spen71 on May 26, 2023, 03:57:58 pm
Sunak has once again used a helicopter for a short journey.

Is he?
1.  Thick
2. Out of touch
3. Selfish
4. Thinks hes POTUS

5. Knows he's on borrowed time and wants to use as many perks of the job up as possible? Admittedly that's more of a Johnson mindset, and Sunak is rich enough he could just do that anyway post-politics if he wanted.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
May 26, 2023, 08:22:47 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on May 25, 2023, 01:20:18 pm
Don't know whats so bad about net immigration. Thought we needed more nurses, carers, dentists, doctors, teachers, even truck drivers and fruit pickers.

The issue is the ageing population and people living longer, therefore it's talked in net terms rather than gross.

The reality is we need more working age people as a result and that means high net immigration. We'd have more problems if people didn't want to come here. Yet it's the older generations who voted Brexit (as a majority) and who are most against immigration (albeit with the aid of relentless propaganda from the likes of the Daily Mail).

Quote from: Lusty on May 25, 2023, 02:21:28 pm
Obviously the rhetoric around it is terrible, but it is important to point out that with the numbers going up that the Tories are failing even on their own terms.  Being mean to immigrants is basically the only thing they've got left and they can't even get that right.

They talk tough on it because they've been pushed to the right on the issue by UKIP and the right wing press.

In reality they know any growth is dependent on it and we need the workers (although there's the likes of Braverman in high office now). The Hong Kong and Ukraine schemes do make up the bulk of the net figures though.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Yesterday at 07:16:30 am
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Yesterday at 09:29:29 am
The problem is, that if you use the net migration figures to point out that the Tories are incompetent and failing their own targets, you are still promoting the idea the net migration is something bad that must be limited. Which supports the racists and that is actually a bigger problem then whether the current government meets their own targets.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Yesterday at 10:21:10 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:29:29 am
The problem is, that if you use the net migration figures to point out that the Tories are incompetent and failing their own targets, you are still promoting the idea the net migration is something bad that must be limited. Which supports the racists and that is actually a bigger problem then whether the current government meets their own targets.

I think you could argue the policy of reducing net migration is wrong and that country actually needs more people.

Incompetence is in creating rather then execution. I think that's a bigger flaw.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Yesterday at 11:09:58 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:21:10 am
I think you could argue the policy of reducing net migration is wrong and that country actually needs more people.

Personally I think the whole situation is a contradictory mess and indicates that the UK's socio-economic policies have either failed entirely, or are completely absent.

We have an aging native population and need more people in the country, both in general tax-paying sense (not least to support the huge & increasing pension bills) and also to do the jobs that Britons don't seem to want to do, or don't generally have the qualifications for (so basically both ends of the job market, plus the middle).

At the same time, we have a lack of housing and crumbling, woefully underfunded infrastructure that struggles to support the current urban populations. Both situations play into the hands of the Tory donor classes, who want the cheaper labour for their businesses & increased competition raising rents in their property portfolio. Tory voters obviously have a different outlook.

In a normal political climate you could have an honest conversation about this, but Brexit is still poisoning the well over anything regarding immigration.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Yesterday at 11:14:32 am
The thing about immigration under the Tories is no matter high the figures are, they will point to Labour and say it will be worse under them and a lot of people will only be too quick to swallow it up.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Yesterday at 08:23:12 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 11:14:32 am
The thing about immigration under the Tories is no matter high the figures are, they will point to Labour and say it will be worse under them and a lot of people will only be too quick to swallow it up.
Yep, and that concept is more seriously threatening to a labour victory than people realise. Too many commentators reckon a load of Tory MP's are packing up ready to be obliterated and don't think they'll close the gap on Labours supposed lead. But in due course the Tory's will fight back dirty, with scaremongering, by pointing out that what is actually good is really bad and this electorate is susceptible to the unwarranted fear.

Lets hope the Labour strategists are prepared for it all.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Today at 09:44:19 am
God, Kuensberg is awful.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Today at 09:47:21 am
When you can't afford to heat your home and put food on the table, you don'tgive a fuck about immigration.

The only people banging on about immigration are the politicians.

The Tories are toast at the next GE, it's just a question of how great the loss is.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Today at 09:48:52 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:47:21 am
When you can't afford to heat your home and put food on the table, you don'tgive a fuck about immigration.

The only people banging on about immigration are the politicians.

The Tories are toast at the next GE, it's just a question of how great the loss is.

But the Tories will get the message out that the immigrants are the REASON you cant heat and eat.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Today at 09:50:59 am
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 11:14:32 am
The thing about immigration under the Tories is no matter high the figures are, they will point to Labour and say it will be worse under them and a lot of people will only be too quick to swallow it up.

In the absence of anything else, they may use that line across more areas than immigration, ie health, education, housing, etc.  given how long Labour has been out of power and obviously how long Tories have been in power, that particular rhetoric is substantially diluted to the point it has become laughable.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Today at 09:52:30 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:48:52 am
But the Tories will get the message out that the immigrants are the REASON you cant heat and eat.

They've been doing that for years.  People aren't buying it anymore and have had enough.

Did you not see the local elections.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Today at 09:55:15 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:52:30 am
They've been doing that for years.  People aren't buying it anymore and have had enough.

Did you not see the local elections.

Of course I saw the local elections but lets see what a year of headlines in the Mail, Express etc do to voter intentions. A general election would be seen as an opportunity to kick out the immigrants, local elections a chance to give the Government a bit of a kicking.
