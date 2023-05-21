« previous next »
Author Topic: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!  (Read 904359 times)

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24080 on: Yesterday at 12:12:19 pm »
It's not wanting to have a private course that's the issue, it's that she asked the civil service to arrange it for her, muddling her public duties and private affairs, specifically in breach of the ministerial code.


Ah, I missed that detail. Yeah, using civil service staff to sort your own private issues isn't on. Is it enough to sack her? I doubt it.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24081 on: Yesterday at 12:16:33 pm »
It's not wanting to have a private course that's the issue, it's that she asked the civil service to arrange it for her, muddling her public duties and private affairs, specifically in breach of the ministerial code.

I mean it's only because this has come to light. I'm going to bet there's been 100s of cases where it has worked and they've gotten away with it
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24082 on: Yesterday at 12:48:46 pm »
I mean it's only because this has come to light. I'm going to bet there's been 100s of cases where it has worked and they've gotten away with it

Only comes to light when the man she's undermining is on the other side of the world.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24083 on: Yesterday at 01:34:04 pm »
It looks like a small crime Debs but maybe that's why it stinks. If you try and corrupt a civil servant over something that trivial what will you do when something really important is at stake?

There's something very monarchical about her behaviour too. Just as the old Queen Mother apparently couldn't bear the thought of parking her arse on a toilet seat that had been used by a member of the general public, Braverman hates the idea of mixing with other naughty motorists. Another bad sign.

The state of some public toilets my sympathies are with the Queen Mum.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24084 on: Yesterday at 01:40:57 pm »
It looks like a small crime Debs but maybe that's why it stinks. If you try and corrupt a civil servant over something that trivial what will you do when something really important is at stake?

There's something very monarchical about her behaviour too. Just as the old Queen Mother apparently couldn't bear the thought of parking her arse on a toilet seat that had been used by a member of the general public, Braverman hates the idea of mixing with other naughty motorists. Another bad sign.

I agree mate she and others think the rules don't apply to them and even if they do they should be allowed to bypass them.

I'm sure plenty will be thinking oh it's not that big a deal but as you say corruption is corruption as once you've got away with one thing it becomes the norm for everything.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24085 on: Yesterday at 01:54:37 pm »
The state of some public toilets my sympathies are with the Queen Mum.

I don't think we're talking your actual public toilets Howie. Even when visiting Lord and Lady Enclosures in their country pile in Gloucestershire the QM travelled with her own toilet seat which would have to be fitted to the bog in whatever mansion she was a guest in.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24086 on: Yesterday at 02:15:10 pm »
I don't think we're talking your actual public toilets Howie. Even when visiting Lord and Lady Enclosures in their country pile in Gloucestershire the QM travelled with her own toilet seat which would have to be fitted to the bog in whatever mansion she was a guest in.
I think that's one of those apocryphal stories that probably originated from her entry into the Ilkley Moor Baht 'at annual gurning competition back in the sixties.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24087 on: Yesterday at 03:42:54 pm »
I don't think we're talking your actual public toilets Howie. Even when visiting Lord and Lady Enclosures in their country pile in Gloucestershire the QM travelled with her own toilet seat which would have to be fitted to the bog in whatever mansion she was a guest in.

I too have my own bog seat which I take with my on my jaunts to Castle Street.

The problem is fixing it to the piss drenched porcelain. Unlike the Queen mother I dont have a skilled toilet seat footman to perform the necessary.

And its a well known fact that QM, when accompanied by her Japanese masseur, was an expert at identifying particularly offensive turds from their pong.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24088 on: Yesterday at 03:48:42 pm »
I too have my own bog seat which I take with my on my jaunts to Castle Street.

The problem is fixing it to the piss drenched porcelain. Unlike the Queen mother I dont have a skilled toilet seat footman to perform the necessary.

And its a well known fact that QM, when accompanied by her Japanese masseur, was an expert at identifying particularly offensive turds from their pong.

we always thought you had your own 'throne'  :wave
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24089 on: Yesterday at 03:51:20 pm »
we always thought you had your own 'throne'  :wave

I did have a raised toilet but the recent Mrs P inspired bathroom refurbishment substituted an bog standard bog.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24090 on: Yesterday at 03:56:29 pm »
I too have my own bog seat which I take with my on my jaunts to Castle Street.

The problem is fixing it to the piss drenched porcelain. Unlike the Queen mother I dont have a skilled toilet seat footman to perform the necessary.

And its a well known fact that QM, when accompanied by her Japanese masseur, was an expert at identifying particularly offensive turds from their pong.

I used to have that problem too. But now I take a ceramic trimmer everywhere I go, along with my own toilet seat. Rather than attempt to clean the piss-stained porcelain I get the trimmer out and shave off a couple of centimetres. It's much safer that way.

I once knew the Queen Mother a little bit. She was a friend of my Aunty Val's. She was once kindly showed me her collection of bespoke toilet seats. I was expecting to see about a dozen or so. There were over 10,000. All of them labelled to say which bowls they fitted over. One said 'Berchtesgaden, 1939' which I thought was interesting. 
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24091 on: Yesterday at 04:32:34 pm »
You may be right. I thought she'd only got done for driving without a chin.

😆 - or a functioning moral compass.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24092 on: Yesterday at 06:08:41 pm »
Hopefully Braverman will be in trouble for trying to evade the law. See Sunday Times.

We should be careful in flinging words like 'Fascist' around, but she definitely has Fascist instincts on practically every issue (hatred of immigrants, hatred of experts, hatred of liberalism, total and deliberate misconstruing of an opponent's case). Now she thinks she's above the law. You feel that if the straps were off (no press scrutiny at all, no independent courts) it would be Braverman who would turn into the real thing. A monster in the making.

Saw her interview on BBC.

Its fine as shes delivering for the British public. Carry on and move on.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24093 on: Yesterday at 09:41:13 pm »
What makes Braverman so untouchable? Shes useless and a liability for the Tories. Hardly has a good track record to fall back on either, yet she could set fire to the House of Commons and keep her position.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24094 on: Yesterday at 10:16:17 pm »
It's not wanting to have a private course that's the issue, it's that she asked the civil service to arrange it for her, muddling her public duties and private affairs, specifically in breach of the ministerial code.

Is it that big of a deal? Perhaps not in the grand scheme of things. Would Johnson have just ignored it until the next crisis dominated the media cycle? Probably. But if Sunak has vowed to put integrity back into the highest level of politics and then turns a blind eye to breaches of the ministerial code then it's an open goal for Labour et al to once more paint him as weak and in thrall to his party's internal interests.

Somewhat humiliating being AG and expecting to show up with a bunch of plebs at a speed awareness course.
Totally wrong to use the public purse to get a civil servant to try and book her on a private course.
Grey area if she paid a public servant out of her own pocket to do a bit of moonlighting and research what options are available to her.*
For me, from Labour's perspective, it's a risky manoeuvre to gamble politcal capital on.  They might win votes by painting Sunak as weak over this. They might equally lose votes by making the public think they are being petty over nothing.  Chances are , existing Tory voters will think the latter.  Kier fans the former.  Swing voters probably split down the middle. 

* I accept this scenario is about as likely as Liverpool making top 4 this season.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24095 on: Yesterday at 10:37:04 pm »
What makes Braverman so untouchable? Shes useless and a liability for the Tories. Hardly has a good track record to fall back on either, yet she could set fire to the House of Commons and keep her position.

Shes effectively a layer of protection for the PM against the rest of the loons in the party.  Such is the extent of loons theyre breaking into groups within groups. The acronym party.

 Even someone as useless as Truss binned Braverman off for security breaches, only for Sunak to restore her.  Shows how weak he is.  Busted flush party, after busting the country.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24096 on: Today at 01:19:22 am »
Cancel culture when it suits

Weapons expert cut from government event due to Twitter posts

A global expert on nerve agents, stood down from speaking at a government-backed conference, says he believes it is because he is outspoken on a range of issues including asylum policy.

Dan Kaszeta was disinvited from Tuesday's conference after his social media content was vetted.

The Ministry of Defence said checks on people speaking at government-organised events ensured a balanced discussion.

But Mr Kaszeta insisted he would have only spoken on his area of expertise.

That is firmly in the area of chemical, biological and radiological weapons and warfare - a subject in which he has gathered three decades of experience. He also spent 12 years working as an adviser for the White House.

So when the Ministry of Defence was putting together the guest list for the 25th annual Chemical Weapons Demilitarisation Conference - which in its own words would "bring together international experts and promoting collaboration to achieve a future free from chemical weapons" - Mr Kaszeta's services as a keynote speaker were secured back in January.

The American, who has been based in the UK for the past 13 years, told BBC Two's Newsnight he was "outraged" that the government's trawl through his Twitter account - on which he poked fun at Liz Truss, expressed anti-Brexit views and criticised asylum policy - means he can no longer share his knowledge with delegates from the government, industry, academia and armed forces.

He received an email last month - which has been shown to Newsnight - that told him: "Rules introduced by the Cabinet Office in 2022 specify that the social media accounts of potential speakers must be vetted before final acceptance to the programme. The vetting is impartial and purely evidence-based.

"The check on your social media has identified material that criticises government officials and policy. It is for this reason and not because we do not value your technical insight, that I'm afraid that we have no choice and must cancel your invitation to the CWD conference."

Mr Kaszeta stressed he was never going to speak about policy matters at the event.

"This is an outrage against free speech. I was going to speak about possible future scenarios around the world in which chemical demilitarisation would be relevant. I think perhaps the most controversial thing I would say was perhaps, gee, we don't really know what's going on in North Korea," he said.

'No-platform policy'
The email is the clearest indication so far of the unpublished guidance from the Cabinet Office on the restrictions on who can be given a prominent platform to speak at government venues and events.

It was first introduced after political blogger Guido Fawkes highlighted the views of an academic who was due to speak to civil servants at the Home Office during Black History Month in 2021.

A year later, the first known example of the new "no-platform" rule being used came when Kate Devlin, a professor at King's College London, an expert on artificial intelligence, was disinvited from speaking at an event about women in tech.

She told the Independent at the time that she had received an email saying it was because she had "made a criticism of government policy on social media".

In her case, she had previously criticised the government's planned Online Harms Bill, made anti-monarchy comments and retweeted a parody of Liz Truss.

Interviewed at the time, she told Newsnight she had been very clear that her talk would not be touching on any areas she had her own private views on and she found it "quite alarming" that she had still been excluded.

Mr Kaszeta argued that being a critic of some government policies should not prevent him taking part in an event on a completely unrelated subject.

"I'm a critic of the government's policy on homelessness and asylum seekers. Why that should have any impact whatsoever on whether or not I can speak to a technical conference in my own area of expertise. That's Stalinist."

When approached by Newsnight for an explanation, the government said: "As the public would expect, we conduct due diligence checks and carefully consider all speakers at any government hosted conference to ensure that we can have a balanced and constructive discussion around our policies."

Other than Ms Devlin and Mr Kaszeta, whose identity was first revealed by the Times, Newsnight knows of three other professionals who have received similar letters after the Cabinet Office vetted their social media.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65675247
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24097 on: Today at 06:55:04 am »
Dan is a good man
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24098 on: Today at 08:58:22 am »
"The check on your social media has identified material that criticises government officials and policy."

Wow.

Third Reich right there.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24099 on: Today at 09:04:57 am »
Applying for a cabinet job , Andy?
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24100 on: Today at 09:12:10 am »
Dominic Raab to stand down as MP at next election

Former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab will stand down as an MP at the next election.

His decision, first reported in The Telegraph, comes a month after he resigned as a minister when a bullying inquiry found he had acted in an "intimidating" way towards officials.

The paper quotes Mr Raab as saying he is concerned about "the pressure the job has placed on my young family".
Considering he had less than a 3k majority in 2019 he was almost certainly going to get voted out anyway.  Another rat deserting the sinking ship.  Still, I'm sure the decision was all about his family  ::)

I make that five former cabinet ministers leaving politics; Raab, Matt Hancock, Nadine Dorries, Sajid Javid and George Eustice.  I expect more will follow as it becomes obvious that the Tories will lose the next GE and MPs start to cash in some of the favours they've accumulated "serving the people".  Being a constituency MP for the opposition party is evidently not very appealing.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24101 on: Today at 09:18:04 am »
Applying for a cabinet job , Andy?

:D


I don't think they'd be a big fan of me to be honest :D
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24102 on: Today at 05:01:19 pm »
Being a constituency MP for the opposition party is evidently not very appealing.

Something like 37 Tories in total now isn't it? More than 10% of the current parliamentary party suddenly don't fancy it any more for some reason...

Raab certainly comes across like the backbenches are beneath him, he's been bouncing around government for years, and has pitched for leader/PM already. He's not even 50 yet, but if he sees the Tories as being in opposition for 2 full terms at least then he'd be about 60 by the next time they're in power and would defintely be 'yesterday's man' by then. Hopefully there's a lot of the current Tory crop that will be disappearing for good in the not-too-distant future. Just a shame there's always some fresh batch of bastards being groomed out in the Shires.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24103 on: Today at 05:08:39 pm »
Something like 37 Tories in total now isn't it? More than 10% of the current parliamentary party suddenly don't fancy it any more for some reason...

Raab certainly comes across like the backbenches are beneath him, he's been bouncing around government for years, and has pitched for leader/PM already. He's not even 50 yet, but if he sees the Tories as being in opposition for 2 full terms at least then he'd be about 60 by the next time they're in power and would defintely be 'yesterday's man' by then. Hopefully there's a lot of the current Tory crop that will be disappearing for good in the not-too-distant future. Just a shame there's always some fresh batch of bastards being groomed out in the Shires.

I wonder what his next job will be?

One thing's for certain, there will be widespread despair in the office where the announcement is made: "Your new boss is Mr Raab".
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24104 on: Today at 05:14:44 pm »
The whelk stall assistant is in for a hard time.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24105 on: Today at 06:41:19 pm »
OMFG


So were paying his legal fees for the covid enquiry.. hes given the lawyers access to his diary

Theyve found considerable evidence or more law breaking so have passed it on to the police..


:lmao

Chefs fucking kiss!
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24106 on: Today at 07:47:24 pm »
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24107 on: Today at 07:56:32 pm »
The Privileges Committee has yet to announce their sanction on his previous COVID rule breaking at no. 10. If they take these into account - and there's a miniscule chance himself and his friends aren't bang to rights here - then they have no option but to recommend his expulsion as an MP.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24108 on: Today at 08:06:48 pm »
OMFG


So were paying his legal fees for the covid enquiry.. hes given the lawyers access to his diary

Theyve found considerable evidence or more law breaking so have passed it on to the police..


:lmao

Chefs fucking kiss!

:lmao
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24109 on: Today at 08:32:04 pm »
The mad thing is that Johnson could have paid for his own lawyers himself and avoided all this.

I say 'pay for it himself' when of course I mean 'got one of his dodgy business pals / dirty Russian oligarchs to pay for his lawyers'.
