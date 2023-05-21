It's not wanting to have a private course that's the issue, it's that she asked the civil service to arrange it for her, muddling her public duties and private affairs, specifically in breach of the ministerial code.
Is it that big of a deal? Perhaps not in the grand scheme of things. Would Johnson have just ignored it until the next crisis dominated the media cycle? Probably. But if Sunak has vowed to put integrity back into the highest level of politics and then turns a blind eye to breaches of the ministerial code then it's an open goal for Labour et al to once more paint him as weak and in thrall to his party's internal interests.
Somewhat humiliating being AG and expecting to show up with a bunch of plebs at a speed awareness course.
Totally wrong to use the public purse to get a civil servant to try and book her on a private course.
Grey area if she paid a public servant out of her own pocket to do a bit of moonlighting and research what options are available to her.*
For me, from Labour's perspective, it's a risky manoeuvre to gamble politcal capital on. They might win votes by painting Sunak as weak over this. They might equally lose votes by making the public think they are being petty over nothing. Chances are , existing Tory voters will think the latter. Kier fans the former. Swing voters probably split down the middle.
* I accept this scenario is about as likely as Liverpool making top 4 this season.