Author Topic: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24040 on: Today at 03:39:37 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:17:14 pm
I think Billy Connolly got it about right when talking about the old Hovis bread tv advertisements.
All the old cobbled streets blah blah blah, he realised it was more about missing our youth rather than how we lived. the good old days when we all felt brilliant, do what we wanted.
Some things were better in the past and some are better in the present. People choose to focus on whatever supports their arguments.
Overall I'm glad I grew up in the 1960s/70s and not today. There were downsides - e.g. Liverpool was still recovering from WW2, most people lived in single glazed houses with no central heating, typically work holiday allowances amounted to 2 weeks, few people could afford overseas travel
On the plus side - there was a significant amount of social housing, it was easy to find a dentist, fruit and vegetables tasted better, higher education was free, more mums could afford to stay at home to look after their kids and it was easier to get into Anfield.
What is undeniable is that many aspects of our lives that are worse today are due to Tory policies (although shamefully Blair's Labour party are not blameless).
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24041 on: Today at 03:59:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:03:08 pm
Are you saying that because oldfordie says Heysham was better years ago he's a Tory?
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24042 on: Today at 04:33:48 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:39:37 pm
Some things were better in the past and some are better in the present. People choose to focus on whatever supports their arguments.
Overall I'm glad I grew up in the 1960s/70s and not today. There were downsides - e.g. Liverpool was still recovering from WW2, most people lived in single glazed houses with no central heating, typically work holiday allowances amounted to 2 weeks, few people could afford overseas travel
On the plus side - there was a significant amount of social housing, it was easy to find a dentist, fruit and vegetables tasted better, higher education was free, more mums could afford to stay at home to look after their kids and it was easier to get into Anfield.
What is undeniable is that many aspects of our lives that are worse today are due to Tory policies (although shamefully Blair's Labour party are not blameless).
I think theres more pressure on parents today in some ways, kids could walk around in patched up clothes in the 50s/60s, hand me down clothes were automatic if they were still wearable. money was spent on food, I never went hungry but I played out with hand me down clothes for years. no kid ever took the piss as we were all in the same boat, parents today have to keep their kids well dressed as well as fed.
I think the older generation just accepted the life we led, buying a house would be looked at as something the upper classes did.
I remember listening to a conversation between my in laws and their family in Manchester one day in the 70s, lovely woman who was widowed at a young age, her husband worked in a mill, the dust and shit infected his chest and he died a young man, I was shocked by the attitude of the older people. they all thought it was a shame he died so young but somebody had to do the job, didn't they,
WOW, I thought it best to say nothing and just let it pass but that sums up the attitude of people back then, fear of the bosses discipline, some people still think the same today, they should count themselves lucky having a job no matter what the conditions or problems. if I had a day off work in the late 60s or 70s (hang over usually  :) ) first words out of my Mums mouth when I got home from work the following day was What did the boss say,, I remember the story's she told me how things were when she worked, people were actually hit on the head by Formans shoe those days if they made a mistake, hit on the head all the way to the factory gates. 
I think we had less distractions when I grew up, no technology, hardly any tv. we could play out all day, read books for enjoyment rather than educational, maybe this is why we enjoyed our selves so much back then, no distractions.
I often wonder how things would be without all this new cheap technology all around us, makes life far easier today than it was in the past.



Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24043 on: Today at 05:10:25 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:59:47 pm
Like I said yesterday, you can tell a Tory a mile off for spouting the iconic "life was so much better back in *insert decade of choice*".



With the exception of the 90s.....
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24044 on: Today at 05:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:10:25 pm
With the exception of the 90s.....

Agreed.  :)
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24045 on: Today at 05:20:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:33:48 pm
I think the older generation just accepted the life we led, buying a house would be looked at as something the upper classes did.
I remember listening to a conversation between my in laws and their family in Manchester one day in the 70s, lovely woman who was widowed at a young age, her husband worked in a mill, the dust and shit infected his chest and he died a young man, I was shocked by the attitude of the older people. they all thought it was a shame he died so young but somebody had to do the job, didn't they,
In a sense, it is true though. We are only where we are today because of what has gone before. Before (near) fully automated factories were a thing, there were people-intensive production lines (and of course there are still very many of these). And before production line machines became more sophisticated, they required the intelligence and dexterity of humans to make the whole semi-automated production system work. It is the same with the chemical industry, and probably all industry. But if go back to before industrialisation, to an 'idyllic pastoral life', it was no such thing. It was hard and dangerous too. And we can keep going back to before we even learned how to farm. There were huge costs to not having any of those developments.

Exploitation has always been the cost of progress. People are exploited, animals are exploited, and so is the environment. As time passes, some things become unacceptable. But the reality is more that new ways are developed which make the old, more dangerous and more unethical ways of doing things unnecessary. And to arrive there, there is a societal push and shove. The exploited generally have reason to wish for improvements; and the exploiters generally have reason to drag their feet.

Assuming we can continue to develop technologically, many things we take for granted now will become unacceptable. If/when fully automated production lines for everything become realistic, working a production line will become an unacceptable activity assigned to the past. The same with working the fields, building houses, etc., etc. But, like now, it will be uneven. There will be transition periods where old and new ways are mixed, and what is unacceptable in the more developed places will be acceptable in others.

Lest anyone think I am arguing for the factory bosses - I am not. It is just that without exploitation, I am not sure any meaningful technological development is possible. It is the very act of exploitation which drives people to come up with better, less exploitative ways of doing things. It is the cost of progress.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24046 on: Today at 05:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:20:10 pm
Lest anyone think I am arguing for the factory bosses - I am not. It is just that without exploitation, I am not sure any meaningful technological development is possible. It is the very act of exploitation which drives people to come up with better, less exploitative ways of doing things. It is the cost of progress.
I don't think it's anything to do with being less explotative. It's about finding ways of making more money for the few.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24047 on: Today at 05:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:20:10 pm
In a sense, it is true though. We are only where we are today because of what has gone before. Before (near) fully automated factories were a thing, there were people-intensive production lines (and of course there are still very many of these). And before production line machines became more sophisticated, they required the intelligence and dexterity of humans to make the whole semi-automated production system work. It is the same with the chemical industry, and probably all industry. But if go back to before industrialisation, to an 'idyllic pastoral life', it was no such thing. It was hard and dangerous too. And we can keep going back to before we even learned how to farm. There were huge costs to not having any of those developments.

Exploitation has always been the cost of progress. People are exploited, animals are exploited, and so is the environment. As time passes, some things become unacceptable. But the reality is more that new ways are developed which make the old, more dangerous and more unethical ways of doing things unnecessary. And to arrive there, there is a societal push and shove. The exploited generally have reason to wish for improvements; and the exploiters generally have reason to drag their feet.

Assuming we can continue to develop technologically, many things we take for granted now will become unacceptable. If/when fully automated production lines for everything become realistic, working a production line will become an unacceptable activity assigned to the past. The same with working the fields, building houses, etc., etc. But, like now, it will be uneven. There will be transition periods where old and new ways are mixed, and what is unacceptable in the more developed places will be acceptable in others.

Lest anyone think I am arguing for the factory bosses - I am not. It is just that without exploitation, I am not sure any meaningful technological development is possible. It is the very act of exploitation which drives people to come up with better, less exploitative ways of doing things. It is the cost of progress.

Whilst many jobs these days(most?) are less physically exploitative the mental exploitation is where it is driven from now and is where the power comes from
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24048 on: Today at 06:07:47 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 05:43:31 pm
Whilst many jobs these days(most?) are less physically exploitative the mental exploitation is where it is driven from now and is where the power comes from
I am not sure I entirely follow. Are you talking about white collar workers (there being more of them now), or the very nature of employer-employee relations ships (this pressure has always been there), or something new?
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24049 on: Today at 06:22:25 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:33:48 pm
hand me down clothes were automatic if they were still wearable. money was spent on food, I never went hungry but I played out with hand me down clothes for years. no kid ever took the piss as we were all in the same boat, parents today have to keep their kids well dressed as well as fed.
<snip>
I think we had less distractions when I grew up, no technology, hardly any tv. we could play out all day, read books for enjoyment rather than educational, maybe this is why we enjoyed our selves so much back then, no distractions.
I often wonder how things would be without all this new cheap technology all around us, makes life far easier today than it was in the past.
Some people might look at what you've said and interpret wearing the likes of hand-me-down clothes as an indication of poverty (I wore loads of hand-me-downs too). But what I see is a society that didn't waste stuff. It's horrifying how much money gets spent these days keeping up with the latest fashions, phones etc when perfectly good stuff already exists. I'd say the same about toys. I look at some of the modern plastic stuff that's churned out (invariably played with for 5 minutes) and compare it to the go-kart we made from a few bits of wood and old pram wheels (hours of fun). Aside from the cost-savings, we were interested in how things worked and what could be built from cast-offs. I get the sense that too many of today's kids don't care - they just want stuff to work when they turn it on.
As I said in my original post, there were many things that made life in "the old days" tough. Medical advancements alone make life easier these days. But looking back fondly on those times is not nonsense either because in many ways life was better.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24050 on: Today at 06:34:21 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 06:22:25 pm
Some people might look at what you've said and interpret wearing the likes of hand-me-down clothes as an indication of poverty (I wore loads of hand-me-downs too). But what I see is a society that didn't waste stuff. It's horrifying how much money gets spent these days keeping up with the latest fashions, phones etc when perfectly good stuff already exists. I'd say the same about toys. I look at some of the modern plastic stuff that's churned out (invariably played with for 5 minutes) and compare it to the go-kart we made from a few bits of wood and old pram wheels (hours of fun). Aside from the cost-savings, we were interested in how things worked and what could be built from cast-offs. I get the sense that too many of today's kids don't care - they just want stuff to work when they turn it on.
As I said in my original post, there were many things that made life in "the old days" tough. Medical advancements alone make life easier these days. But looking back fondly on those times is not nonsense either because in many ways life was better.

Indeed.  Swings and roundabouts. 
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24051 on: Today at 06:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:20:10 pm
In a sense, it is true though. We are only where we are today because of what has gone before. Before (near) fully automated factories were a thing, there were people-intensive production lines (and of course there are still very many of these). And before production line machines became more sophisticated, they required the intelligence and dexterity of humans to make the whole semi-automated production system work. It is the same with the chemical industry, and probably all industry. But if go back to before industrialisation, to an 'idyllic pastoral life', it was no such thing. It was hard and dangerous too. And we can keep going back to before we even learned how to farm. There were huge costs to not having any of those developments.

Exploitation has always been the cost of progress. People are exploited, animals are exploited, and so is the environment. As time passes, some things become unacceptable. But the reality is more that new ways are developed which make the old, more dangerous and more unethical ways of doing things unnecessary. And to arrive there, there is a societal push and shove. The exploited generally have reason to wish for improvements; and the exploiters generally have reason to drag their feet.

Assuming we can continue to develop technologically, many things we take for granted now will become unacceptable. If/when fully automated production lines for everything become realistic, working a production line will become an unacceptable activity assigned to the past. The same with working the fields, building houses, etc., etc. But, like now, it will be uneven. There will be transition periods where old and new ways are mixed, and what is unacceptable in the more developed places will be acceptable in others.

Lest anyone think I am arguing for the factory bosses - I am not. It is just that without exploitation, I am not sure any meaningful technological development is possible. It is the very act of exploitation which drives people to come up with better, less exploitative ways of doing things. It is the cost of progress.
If we are talking about Health and safety then I think it's more down to the publics attitude changing rather than new technology. the part you highlighted in my post shows how people looked at it just a couple of generations ago. sad he died but somebody had to do the job, didn't they. my attitude was and still is if they can't keep the place safe then shut it down. the equipment to keep these work places safe was available at the time in most cases. extractor fans,protective masks and gloves etc. the Health and safety act the Torys tried to block in the early 70s gave us rights but couldn't solve all the problems.
Its why I think councils should take some of the blame sometimes when it comes to pollution, they are willing to look the other way as am sure they are put under a lot of pressure by these companies, they employ many of the locals and they are told they will have to spend a fortune on all the equipment needed so they would probably look at starting up somewhere else from scratch with a modern factory, they are being threatened basically.
 I agree about New technology for safety at work, it can only be a good thing, watching a video of someone putting in a seat in the back of a car the other day, dead easy compared to lifting it by hand, that was back breaking for lads in the past. 
I think the selling of technology was bullshit when it was first introduced in the 80s/90s, how it would create more jobs and more leisure time. did people really believe this shit, I didn't but I soon realised we couldn't stand in the way of it. other country's would use it, they would chop jobs and become more efficient, we wouldn't be able to compete with them if we didn't move with the times.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24052 on: Today at 07:23:31 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 06:22:25 pm
Some people might look at what you've said and interpret wearing the likes of hand-me-down clothes as an indication of poverty (I wore loads of hand-me-downs too). But what I see is a society that didn't waste stuff. It's horrifying how much money gets spent these days keeping up with the latest fashions, phones etc when perfectly good stuff already exists. I'd say the same about toys. I look at some of the modern plastic stuff that's churned out (invariably played with for 5 minutes) and compare it to the go-kart we made from a few bits of wood and old pram wheels (hours of fun). Aside from the cost-savings, we were interested in how things worked and what could be built from cast-offs. I get the sense that too many of today's kids don't care - they just want stuff to work when they turn it on.
As I said in my original post, there were many things that made life in "the old days" tough. Medical advancements alone make life easier these days. But looking back fondly on those times is not nonsense either because in many ways life was better.
People pass on baby clothes etc to friends today because they know it's a shame to waste them as they in such a good condition and expensive. nothing wrong with that at all, it's when those people have to rely on passed on clothes that's wrong. there was definitely a culture of never wasting anything if it was still useable. no need to change the curtains, been up for as long as I can remember but no need to waste money buying new ones as there good for a few more years. was that really a good attitude, ive still got it I know but I don't think young ones today have and I think that's a good thing.
Point is we were able to wear hand me down +patched clothes because there was no pressure on the parents to keep their kids well dressed, parents today can't do this as easy.
I think we had the freedom and the energy to enjoy life better back then, no internet/phone distractions. cars hardly about, no drugs, no serious threats from gangs. I use to think the TV use to be brilliant over xmas compared to what we have today, thought that for years until I came across a site showing all the TV listings over xmas going back decades, what a load of crap it was. not sure if Mods are ok with it but link below.
https://ukchristmastv.weebly.com/

I had a happy childhood and I agree life for kids growing up was probably better as they didn't have the distractions today or the terrible threats they face from gangs and drugs but I think we would be bored stiff going back to those days.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24053 on: Today at 07:25:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:53:42 pm
If we are talking about Health and safety then I think it's more down to the publics attitude changing rather than new technology. the part you highlighted in my post shows how people looked at it just a couple of generations ago. sad he died but somebody had to do the job, didn't they. my attitude was and still is if they can't keep the place safe then shut it down. the equipment to keep these work places safe was available at the time in most cases. extractor fans,protective masks and gloves etc. the Health and safety act the Torys tried to block in the early 70s gave us rights but couldn't solve all the problems.
That was part of my point though: it was a transition period where these protections were in place at some workplaces, but not others. Of course, those protections still do not exist in much of the world.

Again, this is not me attempting to protect such practices. But it seems inevitable that progress involves exploitation. Better systems and technologies come into being, and the areas of exploitation move on. But hopefully diminish. It is just that I am unsure that meaningful development can occur without unfair-exploitation of workers (as it is perhaps perceived at the time, and certainly later, but not usually before).
Quote
Its why I think councils should take some of the blame sometimes when it comes to pollution, they are willing to look the other way as am sure they are put under a lot of pressure by these companies, they employ many of the locals and they are told they will have to spend a fortune on all the equipment needed so they would probably look at starting up somewhere else from scratch with a modern factory, they are being threatened basically.
Again, this is transition. Some/many/most employers are slow to change because there is usually a (shorter-term) cost to implementing change (which is good for workers). But this failure to progress sometimes lies elsewhere - councils, in your example. But it still comes down to societal negotiations with itself.
Quote
I agree about New technology for safety at work, it can only be a good thing, watching a video of someone putting in a seat in the back of a car the other day, dead easy compared to lifting it by hand, that was back breaking for lads in the past. 
I think the selling of technology was bullshit when it was first introduced in the 80s/90s, how it would create more jobs and more leisure time. did people really believe this shit, I didn't but I soon realised we couldn't stand in the way of it. other country's would use it, they would chop jobs and become more efficient, we wouldn't be able to compete with them if we didn't move with the times.
It has the potential to create more leisure time (precisely because there will be fewer jobs - or fewer work hours available at least). The problem, as always, it equity. Though, all this assumes no catastrophic collapse in world society/structure/ecology/finance/population/etc. And this is, surely, not a given.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24054 on: Today at 07:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:07:47 pm
I am not sure I entirely follow. Are you talking about white collar workers (there being more of them now), or the very nature of employer-employee relations ships (this pressure has always been there), or something new?

The shift in jobs away from manual to service industry
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24055 on: Today at 08:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:25:57 pm
That was part of my point though: it was a transition period where these protections were in place at some workplaces, but not others. Of course, those protections still do not exist in much of the world.

Again, this is not me attempting to protect such practices. But it seems inevitable that progress involves exploitation. Better systems and technologies come into being, and the areas of exploitation move on. But hopefully diminish. It is just that I am unsure that meaningful development can occur without unfair-exploitation of workers (as it is perhaps perceived at the time, and certainly later, but not usually before).Again, this is transition. Some/many/most employers are slow to change because there is usually a (shorter-term) cost to implementing change (which is good for workers). But this failure to progress sometimes lies elsewhere - councils, in your example. But it still comes down to societal negotiations with itself.It has the potential to create more leisure time (precisely because there will be fewer jobs - or fewer work hours available at least). The problem, as always, it equity. Though, all this assumes no catastrophic collapse in world society/structure/ecology/finance/population/etc. And this is, surely, not a given.
  That's why I mentioned the health and safety act. think it was 74 when it came in, workers have a lot of protection already, Esther McVey the local Tory MP was health and safety minister when the family firm was prosecuted for breaking health and safety laws, people just don't know the law most of the time, I was lucky enough to have some brilliant stewards who knew the laws, they could end a dispute on safety just quoting the law. amazing watching these lads walk up to a load of suits putting them in their place in seconds and that was the end of the danger. it wasn't in place in a lot of these places because there was nobody around who knew the laws.
I agree over new technology helps to overcome the heavy lifting and dangerous work, that cuts down on the accident book numbers which is a great; all takes time as you say it's a transition.
Well I don't think they mean more leisure being a life on the dole looking for another job after you lost your old job to new technology,  :)   it was sold under the belief that new technology would create new jobs, we would all benefit from the wealth it created which would enable us to live a far more easy life, the main worry would be boredom but we would over come this by buying holidays homes.

I think it comes down to company's wanting technology efficiency for 3 reasons. to remain competitive, to produce consistent quality and to make bigger profits, The environment technology/Equipment is another matter. this usually has to be forced on company's. we have gone backwards on environment, theres probably the technology and the equipment around already to solve these problems, those company's just didn't invest with the same enthusiasm as it just came out of profits.

