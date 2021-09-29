« previous next »
Author Topic: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!  (Read 900724 times)

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24040 on: Today at 03:39:37 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:17:14 pm
I think Billy Connolly got it about right when talking about the old Hovis bread tv advertisements.
All the old cobbled streets blah blah blah, he realised it was more about missing our youth rather than how we lived. the good old days when we all felt brilliant, do what we wanted.
Some things were better in the past and some are better in the present. People choose to focus on whatever supports their arguments.
Overall I'm glad I grew up in the 1960s/70s and not today. There were downsides - e.g. Liverpool was still recovering from WW2, most people lived in single glazed houses with no central heating, typically work holiday allowances amounted to 2 weeks, few people could afford overseas travel
On the plus side - there was a significant amount of social housing, it was easy to find a dentist, fruit and vegetables tasted better, higher education was free, more mums could afford to stay at home to look after their kids and it was easier to get into Anfield.
What is undeniable is that many aspects of our lives that are worse today are due to Tory policies (although shamefully Blair's Labour party are not blameless).
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24041 on: Today at 03:59:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:03:08 pm
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24042 on: Today at 04:33:48 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:39:37 pm
Some things were better in the past and some are better in the present. People choose to focus on whatever supports their arguments.
Overall I'm glad I grew up in the 1960s/70s and not today. There were downsides - e.g. Liverpool was still recovering from WW2, most people lived in single glazed houses with no central heating, typically work holiday allowances amounted to 2 weeks, few people could afford overseas travel
On the plus side - there was a significant amount of social housing, it was easy to find a dentist, fruit and vegetables tasted better, higher education was free, more mums could afford to stay at home to look after their kids and it was easier to get into Anfield.
What is undeniable is that many aspects of our lives that are worse today are due to Tory policies (although shamefully Blair's Labour party are not blameless).
I think theres more pressure on parents today in some ways, kids could walk around in patched up clothes in the 50s/60s, hand me down clothes were automatic if they were still wearable. money was spent on food, I never went hungry but I played out with hand me down clothes for years. no kid ever took the piss as we were all in the same boat, parents today have to keep their kids well dressed as well as fed.
I think the older generation just accepted the life we led, buying a house would be looked at as something the upper classes did.
I remember listening to a conversation between my in laws and their family in Manchester one day in the 70s, lovely woman who was widowed at a young age, her husband worked in a mill, the dust and shit infected his chest and he died a young man, I was shocked by the attitude of the older people. they all thought it was a shame he died so young but somebody had to do the job, didn't they,
WOW, I thought it best to say nothing and just let it pass but that sums up the attitude of people back then, fear of the bosses discipline, some people still think the same today, they should count themselves lucky having a job no matter what the conditions or problems. if I had a day off work in the late 60s or 70s (hang over usually  :) ) first words out of my Mums mouth when I got home from work the following day was What did the boss say,, I remember the story's she told me how things were when she worked, people were actually hit on the head by Formans shoe those days if they made a mistake, hit on the head all the way to the factory gates. 
I think we had less distractions when I grew up, no technology, hardly any tv. we could play out all day, read books for enjoyment rather than educational, maybe this is why we enjoyed our selves so much back then, no distractions.
I often wonder how things would be without all this new cheap technology all around us, makes life far easier today than it was in the past.



« Last Edit: Today at 04:37:47 pm by oldfordie »
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24043 on: Today at 05:10:25 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:59:47 pm
Like I said yesterday, you can tell a Tory a mile off for spouting the iconic "life was so much better back in *insert decade of choice*".



Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24044 on: Today at 05:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:10:25 pm
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24045 on: Today at 05:20:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:33:48 pm
I think the older generation just accepted the life we led, buying a house would be looked at as something the upper classes did.
I remember listening to a conversation between my in laws and their family in Manchester one day in the 70s, lovely woman who was widowed at a young age, her husband worked in a mill, the dust and shit infected his chest and he died a young man, I was shocked by the attitude of the older people. they all thought it was a shame he died so young but somebody had to do the job, didn't they,
In a sense, it is true though. We are only where we are today because of what has gone before. Before (near) fully automated factories were a thing, there were people-intensive production lines (and of course there are still very many of these). And before production line machines became more sophisticated, they required the intelligence and dexterity of humans to make the whole semi-automated production system work. It is the same with the chemical industry, and probably all industry. But if go back to before industrialisation, to an 'idyllic pastoral life', it was no such thing. It was hard and dangerous too. And we can keep going back to before we even learned how to farm. There were huge costs to not having any of those developments.

Exploitation has always been the cost of progress. People are exploited, animals are exploited, and so is the environment. As time passes, some things become unacceptable. But the reality is more that new ways are developed which make the old, more dangerous and more unethical ways of doing things unnecessary. And to arrive there, there is a societal push and shove. The exploited generally have reason to wish for improvements; and the exploiters generally have reason to drag their feet.

Assuming we can continue to develop technologically, many things we take for granted now will become unacceptable. If/when fully automated production lines for everything become realistic, working a production line will become an unacceptable activity assigned to the past. The same with working the fields, building houses, etc., etc. But, like now, it will be uneven. There will be transition periods where old and new ways are mixed, and what is unacceptable in the more developed places will be acceptable in others.

Lest anyone think I am arguing for the factory bosses - I am not. It is just that without exploitation, I am not sure any meaningful technological development is possible. It is the very act of exploitation which drives people to come up with better, less exploitative ways of doing things. It is the cost of progress.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24046 on: Today at 05:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:20:10 pm
Lest anyone think I am arguing for the factory bosses - I am not. It is just that without exploitation, I am not sure any meaningful technological development is possible. It is the very act of exploitation which drives people to come up with better, less exploitative ways of doing things. It is the cost of progress.
I don't think it's anything to do with being less explotative. It's about finding ways of making more money for the few.
