Some things were better in the past and some are better in the present. People choose to focus on whatever supports their arguments.

Overall I'm glad I grew up in the 1960s/70s and not today. There were downsides - e.g. Liverpool was still recovering from WW2, most people lived in single glazed houses with no central heating, typically work holiday allowances amounted to 2 weeks, few people could afford overseas travel

On the plus side - there was a significant amount of social housing, it was easy to find a dentist, fruit and vegetables tasted better, higher education was free, more mums could afford to stay at home to look after their kids and it was easier to get into Anfield.

What is undeniable is that many aspects of our lives that are worse today are due to Tory policies (although shamefully Blair's Labour party are not blameless).



I think theres more pressure on parents today in some ways, kids could walk around in patched up clothes in the 50s/60s, hand me down clothes were automatic if they were still wearable. money was spent on food, I never went hungry but I played out with hand me down clothes for years. no kid ever took the piss as we were all in the same boat, parents today have to keep their kids well dressed as well as fed.I think the older generation just accepted the life we led, buying a house would be looked at as something the upper classes did.I remember listening to a conversation between my in laws and their family in Manchester one day in the 70s, lovely woman who was widowed at a young age, her husband worked in a mill, the dust and shit infected his chest and he died a young man, I was shocked by the attitude of the older people. they all thought it was a shame he died so young but somebody had to do the job, didn't they,WOW, I thought it best to say nothing and just let it pass but that sums up the attitude of people back then, fear of the bosses discipline, some people still think the same today, they should count themselves lucky having a job no matter what the conditions or problems. if I had a day off work in the late 60s or 70s (hang over usually) first words out of my Mums mouth when I got home from work the following day was What did the boss say,, I remember the story's she told me how things were when she worked, people were actually hit on the head by Formans shoe those days if they made a mistake, hit on the head all the way to the factory gates.I think we had less distractions when I grew up, no technology, hardly any tv. we could play out all day, read books for enjoyment rather than educational, maybe this is why we enjoyed our selves so much back then, no distractions.I often wonder how things would be without all this new cheap technology all around us, makes life far easier today than it was in the past.