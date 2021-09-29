« previous next »
redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24040 on: Today at 03:39:37 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:17:14 pm
I think Billy Connolly got it about right when talking about the old Hovis bread tv advertisements.
All the old cobbled streets blah blah blah, he realised it was more about missing our youth rather than how we lived. the good old days when we all felt brilliant, do what we wanted.
Some things were better in the past and some are better in the present. People choose to focus on whatever supports their arguments.
Overall I'm glad I grew up in the 1960s/70s and not today. There were downsides - e.g. Liverpool was still recovering from WW2, most people lived in single glazed houses with no central heating, typically work holiday allowances amounted to 2 weeks, few people could afford overseas travel
On the plus side - there was a significant amount of social housing, it was easy to find a dentist, fruit and vegetables tasted better, higher education was free, more mums could afford to stay at home to look after their kids and it was easier to get into Anfield.
What is undeniable is that many aspects of our lives that are worse today are due to Tory policies (although shamefully Blair's Labour party are not blameless).
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
Reply #24041 on: Today at 03:59:08 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:03:08 pm
Are you saying that because oldfordie says Heysham was better years ago he's a Tory?
