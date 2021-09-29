We once had a family holiday in Heysham. I'll never forget it. I was about 6 and raced down to the beach with my sister to build the first sand pie of the summer. Dug my little spade into the beach and turned over......black sand! Family legend had it that I broke into gales of tears. Traumatised! Back to Colwyn Bay the next year.



I had many happy holidays in Heysham when I was a kid, Holiday camp a few hundred yards away from Heysham village . the Village itself was beautiful. little market every week, ideal place to live but never went near the beach, told to keep away, shit hole and a death trap. Don't know if you been near the place since but I went back for a walk around in the early 90s. whole place had changed dramatically for the worse. speaking to a woman in a little corner shop still open, council estate built on the Holiday camp I used to go too, gangs hanging around the village. everyone moved out, awful place now.Somebody mention the old phrase," Rotten and Pocket" not long ago, no need to explain what it means but I think a lot of the councils should take some of the blame. in the pocket of local companies who employ locals. nods as good as wink accountability for dumping shite in the air and the beach, company's happy to pay a small fine every year or so rather than pay for the far more costly equipment to stop the problem.