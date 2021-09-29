Could you argue that the establishment of Capitalism and the consumer society makes the likelihood of a stay at home wife with lots of kids far less likely.
Well it certainly did the former, if not the latter, in its 'natural' state. The industries that drove capitalism were cotton and coal. Both employed female labour. No 'housewives' when there are looms to attend and coal to be hewed. But both those industries relied on child labour too and that boosted the birth-rate.
Then the 'wokerati' got cracking and introduced boring, kill-joy things like the Factory Acts and Mines Acts which began to limit child labour. Plus the 'experts' and 'liberals' started to look at urban sanitation and disease to reduce infant mortality - and parents had less babies when they realised that most of them would no longer die in their first few years. 'Cultural marxism' I'm afraid.
However it's pleasing to note that at least one Tory minister wants English kids to swim in sewers again and ingest other people's turds. The good old days were so much better. Human rights, labour rights, environmental rights? Who needs 'em?
What a breed they are these fucking Tories.