« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 596 597 598 599 600 [601]   Go Down

Author Topic: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!  (Read 900544 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party: Incompetance Incarnated
« Reply #24000 on: Yesterday at 05:14:12 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 03:13:04 pm
What happened to the thread title. Quite liked the "Fuck the Tories, deh-deh-deh-deh", as sung up and down the country.

plus "Incompetence" is spelled incorrectly.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,944
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Conservative Party: Incompetance Incarnated
« Reply #24001 on: Yesterday at 05:16:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:14:12 pm
plus "Incompetence" is spelled incorrectly.

I think that's meant to be ironik.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party: Incompetance Incarnated
« Reply #24002 on: Yesterday at 05:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:16:31 pm
I think that's meant to be ironik.
I think that's "Ironique".
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party: Incompetance Incarnated
« Reply #24003 on: Yesterday at 06:26:19 pm »
Thank you Yorkie and others who've explained things in normal English, it makes so much more sense what they're trying, planning or hoping to do as their next faze of crippling the masses.

You can tell a Tory a mile off by how much they hark back to *choose decade* as being so much better than today.  Most of them can experience the worst of those "good old days" if this lot have their way!!
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,597
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24004 on: Yesterday at 07:31:51 pm »
More like it! ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24005 on: Yesterday at 09:30:20 pm »
Kids used to die of malnutrician till something was done to stop it.  Of course you guys have made sure that's been reversed over the last few years.

Fucking gobshite Tory prick!!


BBC News - Water pollution: Tory MP says he swam in sewage as a child
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-65615711
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,897
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24006 on: Yesterday at 09:55:46 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,897
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24007 on: Yesterday at 09:56:31 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:30:20 pm
Kids used to die of malnutrician till something was done to stop it.  Of course you guys have made sure that's been reversed over the last few years.

Fucking gobshite Tory prick!!


BBC News - Water pollution: Tory MP says he swam in sewage as a child
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-65615711

Shame he never drowned in it, fucking c*nt
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,050
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24008 on: Today at 06:55:48 am »
"Cardboard sewage?" - "Aye!" - "You were lucky!"  :butt
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24009 on: Today at 08:57:17 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:30:20 pm
Kids used to die of malnutrician till something was done to stop it.  Of course you guys have made sure that's been reversed over the last few years.

Fucking gobshite Tory prick!!


BBC News - Water pollution: Tory MP says he swam in sewage as a child
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-65615711
I think it's very unlikely Green ever actually swam in raw sewage.  Ignorance is bliss and all that but the smell alone would put kids off, even in Green's fetishized Dickension England.

It's also a completely idiotic thing to say and just pandering to the "people are soft these days" crowd.  People used to ingest or coat themselves in lead, arsenic and mercury.  People used to abritrarily add radium to products for the supposed health benefits.  People used to brush their teeth with honey.  That historically we've been an idiotic species isn't an excuse for continued idiocy.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,128
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The Conservative Party: Incompetance Incarnated
« Reply #24010 on: Today at 09:18:08 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:44:23 pm
I'm not sure what you're saying here. It's just not clear.

Maybe give us some concrete examples of customs or traditions or modes of living you would like to restore (or invent). And say, perhaps, why you think we need them.

You won't get an answer here, because Iska is a coward when cornered in subjects like this.

Even the vague hypothetical was basically just "let's usher in authoritarianism" for the apparent good of people's mental health.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24011 on: Today at 09:19:57 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:57:17 am
I think it's very unlikely Green ever actually swam in raw sewage.
Well, not before joining the Tory Party at least.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,512
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24012 on: Today at 09:42:41 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:57:17 am
I think it's very unlikely Green ever actually swam in raw sewage.  Ignorance is bliss and all that but the smell alone would put kids off, even in Green's fetishized Dickension England.

It's also a completely idiotic thing to say and just pandering to the "people are soft these days" crowd.  People used to ingest or coat themselves in lead, arsenic and mercury.  People used to abritrarily add radium to products for the supposed health benefits.  People used to brush their teeth with honey.  That historically we've been an idiotic species isn't an excuse for continued idiocy.

We used to quarry and build with asbestos.  Things change and improve, with knowledge, regulation and enforcement.

No way Green swam in raw sewage!  The stench would put you off going in, as well as it making you seriously ill.

He's right in the fact that we reguarly dumped all kinds of crap (pun intended) into our rivers and coasts, before we joined the EU.  The WFD and UWWTD helped reduce this practice.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:45:37 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party: Incompetance Incarnated
« Reply #24013 on: Today at 10:34:09 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:18:08 am
You won't get an answer here, because Iska is a coward when cornered in subjects like this.

Even the vague hypothetical was basically just "let's usher in authoritarianism" for the apparent good of people's mental health.

[/quote]
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:44:23 pm
I'm not sure what you're saying here. It's just not clear.

Maybe give us some concrete examples of customs or traditions or modes of living you would like to restore (or invent). And say, perhaps, why you think we need them.

Without wanting to put words in his mouth, his opposition to homosexuality seems to stem from lowering the chances of finding a partner. It upsets the equilibrium apparently.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:36:54 am by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,944
  • The first five yards........
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24014 on: Today at 10:48:20 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:34:09 am

Without wanting to put words in his mouth, his opposition to homosexuality seems to stem from lowering the chances of finding a partner. It upsets the equilibrium apparently.

Until he says what he'd like to see, and why, and how it would be achieved I'll keep an open mind.

But there is a strange irony about this National Conservatism conference. We are often told that the Left is dangerous because it believes in 'social engineering'. It's a vague charge (a bit like 'woke' is) and it ignores how much the establishment of capitalism in Britain was itself a massive project of social and political engineering (as described by Karl Polanyi's masterpiece 'The Great Transformation'). But the cranks who assembled for this conference are practically all 'social engineers' to a man and a woman.  They have a particular vision of 'the good society' - women as stay-at-home breeding machines, the people as devout and church-attending, homosexuality as 'curable', universities closed except to a narrow elite etc - and they speculate on policies and legislation which might bring this deeply authoritarian vision into existence.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24015 on: Today at 10:58:37 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:48:20 am
Until he says what he'd like to see, and why, and how it would be achieved I'll keep an open mind.

But there is a strange irony about this National Conservatism conference. We are often told that the Left is dangerous because it believes in 'social engineering'. It's a vague charge (a bit like 'woke' is) and it ignores how much the establishment of capitalism in Britain was itself a massive project of social and political engineering (as described by Karl Polanyi's masterpiece 'The Great Transformation'). But the cranks who assembled for this conference are practically all 'social engineers' to a man and a woman.  They have a particular vision of 'the good society' - women as stay-at-home breeding machines, the people as devout and church-attending, homosexuality as 'curable', universities closed except to a narrow elite etc - and they speculate on policies and legislation which might bring this deeply authoritarian vision into existence.
Could you argue that the establishment of Capitalism and the consumer society makes the likelihood of a stay at home wife with lots of kids far less likely.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,944
  • The first five yards........
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24016 on: Today at 11:34:19 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:58:37 am
Could you argue that the establishment of Capitalism and the consumer society makes the likelihood of a stay at home wife with lots of kids far less likely.

Well it certainly did the former, if not the latter, in its 'natural' state. The industries that drove capitalism were cotton and coal. Both employed female labour. No 'housewives' when there are looms to attend and coal to be hewed. But both those industries relied on child labour too and that boosted the birth-rate.

Then the 'wokerati' got cracking and introduced boring, kill-joy things like the Factory Acts and Mines Acts which began to limit child labour. Plus the 'experts' and 'liberals' started to look at urban sanitation and disease to reduce infant mortality - and parents had less babies when they realised that most of them would no longer die in their first few years. 'Cultural marxism' I'm afraid.

However it's pleasing to note that at least one Tory minister wants English kids to swim in sewers again and ingest other people's turds. The good old days were so much better. Human rights, labour rights, environmental rights? Who needs 'em?

What a breed they are these fucking Tories.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,735
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24017 on: Today at 12:01:34 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:57:17 am
I think it's very unlikely Green ever actually swam in raw sewage.  Ignorance is bliss and all that but the smell alone would put kids off, even in Green's fetishized Dickension England.

It's also a completely idiotic thing to say and just pandering to the "people are soft these days" crowd.  People used to ingest or coat themselves in lead, arsenic and mercury.  People used to abritrarily add radium to products for the supposed health benefits.  People used to brush their teeth with honey.  That historically we've been an idiotic species isn't an excuse for continued idiocy.

Im a couple of years older than Green and the last time I swam in the Mersey in the mid Seventies I had to fend the turds off. Never made that mistake again.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,512
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24018 on: Today at 12:10:23 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:01:34 pm
Im a couple of years older than Green and the last time I swam in the Mersey in the mid Seventies I had to fend the turds off. Never made that mistake again.

Yep.  Things were really shitty before we joined the EU and adopted the Water Framework Directive, plus the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:12:17 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,891
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24019 on: Today at 12:23:46 pm »
The Mersey trout was indeed a tenacious little bugger. So was the oil six inches below the surface of the sand at New Brighton.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,597
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24020 on: Today at 12:30:08 pm »
Recently there have been sightings of dolphins in the Mersey. But yep, lets return to the times where it was full of chemicals and sewage instead. :butt
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,459
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24021 on: Today at 12:30:39 pm »
I'm so old I remember when everyone used to enjoy a spot of scaphism down the beach.
Never did us any harm.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,944
  • The first five yards........
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24022 on: Today at 12:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:23:46 pm
The Mersey trout was indeed a tenacious little bugger. So was the oil six inches below the surface of the sand at New Brighton.

We once had a family holiday in Heysham. I'll never forget it. I was about 6 and raced down to the beach with my sister to build the first sand pie of the summer. Dug my little spade into the beach and turned over......black sand! Family legend had it that I broke into gales of tears. Traumatised! Back to Colwyn Bay the next year.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,459
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24023 on: Today at 12:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:31:14 pm
We once had a family holiday in Heysham. I'll never forget it. I was about 6 and raced down to the beach with my sister to build the first sand pie of the summer. Dug my little spade into the beach and turned over......black sand! Family legend had it that I broke into gales of tears. Traumatised! Back to Colwyn Bay the next year.

Heysham. You were lucky the sand wasn't green and glowing
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,944
  • The first five yards........
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24024 on: Today at 12:33:47 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:32:48 pm
Heysham. You were lucky the sand wasn't green and glowing

Jeez, yes, that didn't cross our minds (nuclear being clean, like). 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,735
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24025 on: Today at 12:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:23:46 pm
The Mersey trout was indeed a tenacious little bugger. So was the oil six inches below the surface of the sand at New Brighton.

Id forgotten all about New Brightons Black Gold or Texas Tea.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24026 on: Today at 12:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:31:14 pm
We once had a family holiday in Heysham. I'll never forget it. I was about 6 and raced down to the beach with my sister to build the first sand pie of the summer. Dug my little spade into the beach and turned over......black sand! Family legend had it that I broke into gales of tears. Traumatised! Back to Colwyn Bay the next year.
I had many happy holidays in Heysham when I was a kid, Holiday camp a few hundred yards away from Heysham village . the Village itself was beautiful. little market every week, ideal place to live but never went near the beach, told to keep away, shit hole and a death trap. Don't know if you been near the place since but I went back for a walk around in the early 90s. whole place had changed dramatically for the worse. speaking to a woman in a little corner shop still open, council estate built on the Holiday camp I used to go too, gangs hanging around the village. everyone moved out, awful place now.
Somebody mention the old phrase," Rotten and Pocket" not long ago, no need to explain what it means but I think a lot of the councils should take some of the blame. in the pocket of local companies who employ locals. nods as good as wink accountability for dumping shite in the air and the beach, company's happy to pay a small fine every year or so rather than pay for the far more costly equipment to stop the problem.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:07:16 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24027 on: Today at 12:59:47 pm »
Like I said yesterday, you can tell a Tory a mile off for spouting the iconic "life was so much better back in *insert decade of choice*".

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24028 on: Today at 01:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:34:19 am
However it's pleasing to note that at least one Tory minister wants English kids to swim in sewers again and ingest other people's turds. The good old days were so much better. Human rights, labour rights, environmental rights? Who needs 'em?

What a breed they are these fucking Tories.
Might be worth noting its not just English kids, Dwr Cymru, who are a not for profit organisation are also dumping sewerage in Welsh rivers.

https://www.business-live.co.uk/economic-development/raw-sewage-row-welsh-government-21978503

Tory attitudes are really strange they could take some heat off by pointing towards Wales, I conclude they know they're losing and the likes of Damien Green. just lash out/talk shite

That kind of rhetoric can only appeal to a small amount of the electorate surely.

Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,354
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24029 on: Today at 01:03:08 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:59:47 pm
Like I said yesterday, you can tell a Tory a mile off for spouting the iconic "life was so much better back in *insert decade of choice*".



Are you saying that because oldfordie says Heysham was better years ago he's a Tory?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24030 on: Today at 01:10:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:03:08 pm
Are you saying that because oldfordie says Heysham was better years ago he's a Tory?
:)
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,891
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24031 on: Today at 01:11:08 pm »
You could walk from New Brighton to Crosby on the backs of swimming tory MP's - I used to dodge them to walk on the turds instead. Aye, we were 'appy though.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,512
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24032 on: Today at 01:13:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:57:57 pm
I had many happy holidays in Heysham when I was a kid, Holiday camp a few hundred yards away from Heysham village . the Village itself was beautiful. little market every week, ideal place to live but never went near the beach, told to keep away, shit hole and a death trap. Don't know if you been near the place since but I went back for a walk around in the early 90s. whole place had changed dramatically for the worse. speaking to a woman in a little corner shop still open, council estate built on the Holiday camp I used to go too, gangs hanging around the village. everyone moved out, awful place now.
Somebody mention the old phrase," Rotten and Pocket" not long ago, no need to explain what it means but I think a lot of the councils should take some of the blame. in the pocket of local companies who employ locals. nods as good as wink accountability for dumping shite in the air and the beach, company's happy to pay a small fine every year or so rather than pay for the far more costly equipment to stop the problem.

This is the current issue with the water companies dumping raw sewage.  It's really expensive to treat our wastewater, so they just dump it instead.  Most of the time, they don't even get fined.
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,181
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24033 on: Today at 01:14:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:03:08 pm
Are you saying that because oldfordie says Heysham was better years ago he's a Tory?

And anyone who bemoans our atmosphere compared to the 70s too....  ;)
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24034 on: Today at 01:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:11:08 pm
You could walk from New Brighton to Crosby on the backs of swimming tory MP's - I used to dodge them to walk on the turds instead. Aye, we were 'appy though.
I think Billy Connolly got it about right when talking about the old Hovis bread tv advertisements.
All the old cobbled streets blah blah blah, he realised it was more about missing our youth rather than how we lived. the good old days when we all felt brilliant, do what we wanted.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,354
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24035 on: Today at 01:42:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:17:14 pm
I think Billy Connolly got it about right when talking about the old Hovis bread tv advertisements.
All the old cobbled streets blah blah blah, he realised it was more about missing our youth rather than how we lived. the good old days when we all felt brilliant, do what we wanted.

Watching Kenny from the boys pen.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24036 on: Today at 01:52:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:42:23 pm
Watching Kenny from the boys pen.
:) Waiting for Roger Hunt to score so we could climb out of the Boys pen into the Kop.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,459
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24037 on: Today at 02:03:49 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:14:55 pm
And anyone who bemoans our atmosphere compared to the 70s too....  ;)

I reckon it was better in the 70's with the amount of woodburners and desiel SUV's around our way...

Oh my god, am I turning into a Tory as well? I'm the right age, all my photo ID is valid...:o
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,891
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24038 on: Today at 02:27:00 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:14:55 pm
And anyone who bemoans our atmosphere compared to the 70s too....  ;)
Well you had 26,000 standing in the Kop in those days.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable
Pages: 1 ... 596 597 598 599 600 [601]   Go Up
« previous next »
 