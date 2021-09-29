« previous next »
Author Topic: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!  (Read 900078 times)

Offline SamLad

Re: The Conservative Party: Incompetance Incarnated
« Reply #24000 on: Yesterday at 05:14:12 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 03:13:04 pm
What happened to the thread title. Quite liked the "Fuck the Tories, deh-deh-deh-deh", as sung up and down the country.

plus "Incompetence" is spelled incorrectly.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Conservative Party: Incompetance Incarnated
« Reply #24001 on: Yesterday at 05:16:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:14:12 pm
plus "Incompetence" is spelled incorrectly.

I think that's meant to be ironik.
Offline SamLad

Re: The Conservative Party: Incompetance Incarnated
« Reply #24002 on: Yesterday at 05:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:16:31 pm
I think that's meant to be ironik.
I think that's "Ironique".
Offline reddebs

Re: The Conservative Party: Incompetance Incarnated
« Reply #24003 on: Yesterday at 06:26:19 pm »
Thank you Yorkie and others who've explained things in normal English, it makes so much more sense what they're trying, planning or hoping to do as their next faze of crippling the masses.

You can tell a Tory a mile off by how much they hark back to *choose decade* as being so much better than today.  Most of them can experience the worst of those "good old days" if this lot have their way!!
Offline redbyrdz

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24004 on: Yesterday at 07:31:51 pm »
More like it! ;D
Offline reddebs

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24005 on: Yesterday at 09:30:20 pm »
Kids used to die of malnutrician till something was done to stop it.  Of course you guys have made sure that's been reversed over the last few years.

Fucking gobshite Tory prick!!


BBC News - Water pollution: Tory MP says he swam in sewage as a child
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-65615711
Offline rob1966

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24006 on: Yesterday at 09:55:46 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24007 on: Yesterday at 09:56:31 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:30:20 pm
Kids used to die of malnutrician till something was done to stop it.  Of course you guys have made sure that's been reversed over the last few years.

Fucking gobshite Tory prick!!


BBC News - Water pollution: Tory MP says he swam in sewage as a child
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-65615711

Shame he never drowned in it, fucking c*nt
Offline 24/7

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24008 on: Today at 06:55:48 am »
"Cardboard sewage?" - "Aye!" - "You were lucky!"  :butt
Offline thaddeus

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24009 on: Today at 08:57:17 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:30:20 pm
Kids used to die of malnutrician till something was done to stop it.  Of course you guys have made sure that's been reversed over the last few years.

Fucking gobshite Tory prick!!


BBC News - Water pollution: Tory MP says he swam in sewage as a child
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-65615711
I think it's very unlikely Green ever actually swam in raw sewage.  Ignorance is bliss and all that but the smell alone would put kids off, even in Green's fetishized Dickension England.

It's also a completely idiotic thing to say and just pandering to the "people are soft these days" crowd.  People used to ingest or coat themselves in lead, arsenic and mercury.  People used to abritrarily add radium to products for the supposed health benefits.  People used to brush their teeth with honey.  That historically we've been an idiotic species isn't an excuse for continued idiocy.
Online Riquende

Re: The Conservative Party: Incompetance Incarnated
« Reply #24010 on: Today at 09:18:08 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:44:23 pm
I'm not sure what you're saying here. It's just not clear.

Maybe give us some concrete examples of customs or traditions or modes of living you would like to restore (or invent). And say, perhaps, why you think we need them.

You won't get an answer here, because Iska is a coward when cornered in subjects like this.

Even the vague hypothetical was basically just "let's usher in authoritarianism" for the apparent good of people's mental health.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24011 on: Today at 09:19:57 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:57:17 am
I think it's very unlikely Green ever actually swam in raw sewage.
Well, not before joining the Tory Party at least.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: redbyrdz says FUCK THE TORIES!
« Reply #24012 on: Today at 09:42:41 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:57:17 am
I think it's very unlikely Green ever actually swam in raw sewage.  Ignorance is bliss and all that but the smell alone would put kids off, even in Green's fetishized Dickension England.

It's also a completely idiotic thing to say and just pandering to the "people are soft these days" crowd.  People used to ingest or coat themselves in lead, arsenic and mercury.  People used to abritrarily add radium to products for the supposed health benefits.  People used to brush their teeth with honey.  That historically we've been an idiotic species isn't an excuse for continued idiocy.

We used to quarry and build with asbestos.  Things change and improve, with knowledge, regulation and enforcement.

No way Green swam in raw sewage!  The stench would put you off going in, as well as it making you seriously ill.

He's right in the fact that we reguarly dumped all kinds of crap (pun intended) into our rivers and coasts, before we joined the EU.  The WFD and UWWTD helped reduce this practice.
