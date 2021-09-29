I think it's very unlikely Green ever actually swam in raw sewage. Ignorance is bliss and all that but the smell alone would put kids off, even in Green's fetishized Dickension England.
It's also a completely idiotic thing to say and just pandering to the "people are soft these days" crowd. People used to ingest or coat themselves in lead, arsenic and mercury. People used to abritrarily add radium to products for the supposed health benefits. People used to brush their teeth with honey. That historically we've been an idiotic species isn't an excuse for continued idiocy.
We used to quarry and build with asbestos. Things change and improve, with knowledge, regulation and enforcement.
No way Green swam in raw sewage! The stench would put you off going in, as well as it making you seriously ill.
He's right in the fact that we reguarly dumped all kinds of crap (pun intended) into our rivers and coasts, before we joined the EU. The WFD and UWWTD helped reduce this practice.