Fuck the Tories thread

TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23960 on: Today at 08:02:24 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:51:22 pm
Sorry I'm a bit dumb with this sort of stuff and don't do twitter so what are they saying, implying, suggesting etc?

Who said what and to whom?

Just because the nazis mucked up nationalism doesnt mean nationalism is all bad, or something along those lines.
reddebs

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23961 on: Today at 08:35:40 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:02:24 pm
Just because the nazis mucked up nationalism doesnt mean nationalism is all bad, or something along those lines.

Thanks though I'm still no wiser 😂
Riquende

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23962 on: Today at 08:43:08 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:35:40 pm
Thanks though I'm still no wiser 😂

Basically, "Don't worry about our descent into fascism, it's all right because we're British so will do it properly, not like those idiot Germans who mucked it all up and spaffed genocide all over the place. Can't trust foreigners with anything, can you? It's going to be completely different when we do it and nobody will be harmed at all."



I guess in a way it's like the far right's version of the communism mantra. "We don't know if fascism can work because nobody's ever implemented it properly..."
reddebs

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23963 on: Today at 09:12:57 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:43:08 pm
Basically, "Don't worry about our descent into fascism, it's all right because we're British so will do it properly, not like those idiot Germans who mucked it all up and spaffed genocide all over the place. Can't trust foreigners with anything, can you? It's going to be completely different when we do it and nobody will be harmed at all."



I guess in a way it's like the far right's version of the communism mantra. "We don't know if fascism can work because nobody's ever implemented it properly..."

And this is current Tory MPs basically telling whoever is listening that they'll be following Nazi policy in future?

Or it's some satirical comedian taking the piss on twitter 🤷
Elmo!

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23964 on: Today at 09:16:09 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:12:57 pm
And this is current Tory MPs basically telling whoever is listening that they'll be following Nazi policy in future?

Or it's some satirical comedian taking the piss on twitter 🤷

Douglas Murray has been pretty openly racist for years, yet still gets mainstream media appearances regularly for some reason.
oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Reply #23965 on: Today at 09:22:01 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:02:24 pm
Just because the nazis mucked up nationalism doesnt mean nationalism is all bad, or something along those lines.
Yeah, Nazis policys were sound. problem they and Liz Truss had was it was all done to quickly. they should have had a slower Blitzkrieg.
