Thanks. This bit is basically my conclusion too (we can disagree on precisely which elements are important as imo there are absolutely tons of things involved in what's happened, and some of them feed back into each other so it's even more complicated than that).



The reason for my asking is that you see the point-scoring so often that I'm never sure whether it reflects a genuine belief that we don't need to think about birth rates, we can just keep importing more and more people. I'm interested in knowing whether people are aware of the issue and don't care, or whether people aren't aware that there's an issue here at all.



Edit: nothing against point-scoring as such, but if there's an actual big issue here then shooting the messengers just because they're tories isn't great imo (obviously your post isn't even a drop in the ocean on that front, so no criticism intended, it was just a convenient hook for me to raise the question).



Well I took the baitBut in all seriousness, I am certainly aware it's an issue. Me and my wife are at the stage now where we need to decide if we want to have kids (biological clock and all). The plan is we will, but not having any kids was a serious consideration with the state of the planet in mind. The other thing we have decided is that we will try to raise a child here in Spain, because there is simply a better lifestyle here for young families - even if that means being away from our own families (not having grandparents nearby who can help out etc).On the other hand, we have also given serious consideration to what we should do and where we should try to be if climate-related issues were to go tits up, with Spain a prime contendor for severe drought-related instability. In that case perhaps it would be better to be in the UK, or in Chile (where she's from) where there are ample fresh water supplies in the South - but which is a bit of a political and social basketcase.All serious considerations to make in this day and age.Until the Tories want to make a proper go at taking on the climate challenge, they can get stuffed with talk of birth rates.