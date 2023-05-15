« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 897795 times)

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23920 on: May 15, 2023, 04:26:54 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on May 15, 2023, 03:51:10 pm
The Tories could simply stop with gerrymandering, electoral suppression, racism and culture war guff and try and implement policies that benefit the majority of people.




😂😂😂 I know

Come on  ;D
Offline McSquared

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23921 on: May 15, 2023, 05:18:40 pm »
So they are admitting trying to rig the election?  ;D
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23922 on: May 15, 2023, 05:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 15, 2023, 01:36:43 pm
Yorky expressed doubt if the Tories have transformed into the Republicans:

Low birthrate is UKs top priority, Tory MP tells rightwing conference

Cultural Marxism and excessive education among factors causing existential threat, says Miriam Cates

Apparently this thing called "cultural Marxism" is......"systematically destroying our childrens souls.

Meaningless gibberish.

Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23923 on: May 15, 2023, 05:29:55 pm »
Quote from: John C on May 15, 2023, 10:06:41 am
Irrespective of Johnson, my continual worry as always is that this country has voted the Tories in 4 times on the trot. We all know the reason for a couple of them due to the Labour candidate, but the electorate are more than capable of remaining steadfast in their incredulous leaning towards this grotesque Tory party.
Theres a good read in the times today looking at the local election results
Theyve been back and asked people who they would vote for in a general election.  In essence theyve said they wont vote the same way as in the local elections.,23% of Lib Dem voters will vote labour at the general election for example (a much smaller number tory).

So when you take this into account, the local eclectic results that looked a bit of a murky puddle suddenly give labour (at the very least) a 15% lead

Worse still for the Tories, the level of tactical voting thats happening wil mean that although labour will be 15% ahead of the toris national, the public loath them so much that they are going to vote very carefully to get rid of them.

Long and shirt of it is that the most likely result at the next election is the Tories getting smashed.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23924 on: May 15, 2023, 05:50:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 15, 2023, 05:29:55 pm
Theres a good read in the times today looking at the local election results
Theyve been back and asked people who they would vote for in a general election.  In essence theyve said they wont vote the same way as in the local elections.,23% of Lib Dem voters will vote labour at the general election for example (a much smaller number tory).

So when you take this into account, the local eclectic results that looked a bit of a murky puddle suddenly give labour (at the very least) a 15% lead

Worse still for the Tories, the level of tactical voting thats happening wil mean that although labour will be 15% ahead of the toris national, the public loath them so much that they are going to vote very carefully to get rid of them.

Long and shirt of it is that the most likely result at the next election is the Tories getting smashed.
Yep, was saying the same thing this morning. The importance of tactical voting shouldn't be underestimated, it will make a massive difference.
Marginal seats held by the Torys will be won by Labour or Lib Dems, imo, the number of safe Tory seats has been slashed as well, 15.000+ majority Tory seats were usually kept but they are now under threat and I think many of these Tory MPs know it. the Tory MPs will not only lose voters in these constituency's, they will lose those votes to the candidate who has the best chance to beat them (Labour or Lib Dems )rather than the Brexit party etc. Frottage seems to be suffering the same backlash as the Torys, voters now see him for what he is, a lying con man out for himself.
Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23925 on: May 15, 2023, 05:54:49 pm »
Offline Fromola

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23926 on: May 15, 2023, 06:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 15, 2023, 01:36:43 pm
Yorky expressed doubt if the Tories have transformed into the Republicans:

Low birthrate is UKs top priority, Tory MP tells rightwing conference

Yet they don't give a fuck about anyone under the age of about 60 in reality (unless they're genuinely rich).

Although some older people finding it hard to vote with id last week was an unintended consequence of gerrymandering to their base.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23927 on: May 15, 2023, 06:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May 15, 2023, 06:01:32 pm
Yet they don't give a fuck about anyone under the age of about 60 in reality (unless they're genuinely rich).

Although some older people finding it hard to vote with id last week was an unintended consequence of gerrymandering to their base.

Without wanting to sound too smug I said that would happen :D
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23928 on: May 15, 2023, 06:17:16 pm »
Now look at how very closely the polls from 87-92 have tracked this parliament.

Its quite spooky.



Now, there came a huge crash in the opposition lead.  What caused this? They got rid of an unpopular leader (that stone hearted witch thatcher).  But now, the tories cant use that, theres no reason for a sudden swing in the polls this time
https://twitter.com/owenwntr/status/1658156286310223872?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23929 on: May 15, 2023, 08:51:17 pm »
Wallop!

Quote
http://Nowcast Model + Interactive Map (15/05):

LAB: 403 (+201) - 44.5%
CON: 162 (-203) - 28.4%
LDM: 35 (+24) - 10.5%
SNP: 26 (-22) - 3.4%
PLC: 4 (=) - 0.6%
GRN: 1 (=) - 5.1%
RFM: 0 (=) - 6.2%
Others: 0 (=) - 1.4%

LAB Majority of 156.

https://twitter.com/electionmapsuk/status/1658146256105922562?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Offline thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23930 on: May 15, 2023, 10:51:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 15, 2023, 08:51:17 pm
Wallop!

https://twitter.com/electionmapsuk/status/1658146256105922562?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
That would be some result!  The east of England still have some weird Tory fetish though, even now!

I wonder what impact the gerrymandering will have.  My local area is one of the safest Tory seats currently but the boundaries being redrawn makes for one incredibly safe seat (which the incumbent, useless MP is taking) and another - which I'll be registered in - that in theory should be a lot closer.
Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23931 on: Yesterday at 05:59:30 am »
Just another day I guess, as Tory donor loses 19 month legal battle with the beeb to remain anonymous in light of money laundering links

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-61264369
Offline west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23932 on: Yesterday at 06:02:13 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:59:30 am
Just another day I guess, as Tory donor loses 19 month legal battle with the beeb to remain anonymous in light of money laundering links

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-61264369

Is that even news? I cant be the only one who just kind of assumes these are the kinds of people who donate to the Tories.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23933 on: Yesterday at 07:16:25 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:02:13 am
Is that even news? I cant be the only one who just kind of assumes these are the kinds of people who donate to the Tories.

reading up on donations and donors - man, those rules need updating as they're open to all sorts of shenanigans
Online kavah

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23934 on: Yesterday at 07:23:33 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:02:13 am
Is that even news? I cant be the only one who just kind of assumes these are the kinds of people who donate to the Tories.

Yes, it's interesting to see it in the press though

And in wikipedia

During the 2019 United Kingdom general election campaign, he donated £250,000 to the party. Between 2014 and 2020, he donated £756,300, according to Electoral Commission records...  was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2020
Offline Iska

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23935 on: Yesterday at 09:10:29 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 15, 2023, 01:47:50 pm
There's a lot of very young people trying to cross the English Channel if the Tories are interested...
Do you genuinely have no preference between maintaining the population through immigration, or through maintaining a replacement birth rate?  Thats a genuine question btw, even if its difficult to keep it from sounding snarky.  Its just that I see that line of thinking a lot, and Im never sure to what extent its a genuine belief and to what extent its just point-scoring.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23936 on: Yesterday at 09:30:52 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 09:10:29 am
Do you genuinely have no preference between maintaining the population through immigration, or through maintaining a replacement birth rate?  Thats a genuine question btw, even if its difficult to keep it from sounding snarky.  Its just that I see that line of thinking a lot, and Im never sure to what extent its a genuine belief and to what extent its just point-scoring.
I know the question was aimed at Indominitable_Carp but I don't have a preference.  My only caveat to that is I don't think we should be aspiring to perpetual population growth or using immigration as a get out of jail free card because of under-investment in our own education/training.

My experience - admittedly limited - is that our cities have benefitted a lot from immigration whilst many of our towns/villages - generally with less immigration - are decaying, inwards looking and accusatory towards outsiders.

Another huge generalisation but uprooting your life and moving to a whole new country demonstrates a certain degree of drive that I personally don't have  ;D
Offline Iska

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23937 on: Yesterday at 09:43:17 am »
Thanks. It wasn't just for Indomitable Carp, I genuinely do want to understand the thinking - so I'm interested in all views and that's really helpful.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23938 on: Yesterday at 10:01:52 am »
It was partly point-scoring. But I do genuinely think that, with so many young and eager people trying to enter the country, and so many job vacancies to fill (and an aging population to boot), there is an obvious conclusion to make in which we can both extend our hand to those desperate and in need, whilst fulfilling our own economic needs.

Do I think it's a long term solution? Well not necessarily. But it is going to become increasingly apparent as climate migration from poorer and worse-hit nations starts to have an ever bigger affect, combined with our reluctance to have children.

With a rapdily deterorating climate, declining public services, declining public space, the high cost of childcare, a society hooked on consumerism....it is the Tories themselves who have done as much, if not more than anyone else to create the conditions in which people are reluctant to have children in the first place.
Online PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23939 on: Yesterday at 10:11:32 am »
I think globally, we have to look at the need to continually boost the younger population (either from within or not). It's unsustainable long term.
But until we figure out how we are going to 'fund' living into our eighties and beyond, I have no idea how we square that circle.
Offline Iska

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23940 on: Yesterday at 10:13:58 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 10:01:52 am
With a rapdily deterorating climate, declining public services, declining public space, the high cost of childcare, a society hooked on consumerism....it is the Tories themselves who have done as much, if not more than anyone else to create the conditions in which people are reluctant to have children in the first place.
Thanks.  This bit is basically my conclusion too (we can disagree on precisely which elements are important as imo there are absolutely tons of things involved in what's happened, and some of them feed back into each other so it's even more complicated than that).

The reason for my asking is that you see the point-scoring so often that I'm never sure whether it reflects a genuine belief that we don't need to think about birth rates, we can just keep importing more and more people.  I'm interested in knowing whether people are aware of the issue and don't care, or whether people aren't aware that there's an issue here at all.

Edit: nothing against point-scoring as such, but if there's an actual big issue here then shooting the messengers just because they're tories isn't great imo (obviously your post isn't even a drop in the ocean on that front, so no criticism intended, it was just a convenient hook for me to raise the question).
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23941 on: Yesterday at 11:02:21 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:13:58 am
Thanks.  This bit is basically my conclusion too (we can disagree on precisely which elements are important as imo there are absolutely tons of things involved in what's happened, and some of them feed back into each other so it's even more complicated than that).

The reason for my asking is that you see the point-scoring so often that I'm never sure whether it reflects a genuine belief that we don't need to think about birth rates, we can just keep importing more and more people.  I'm interested in knowing whether people are aware of the issue and don't care, or whether people aren't aware that there's an issue here at all.

Edit: nothing against point-scoring as such, but if there's an actual big issue here then shooting the messengers just because they're tories isn't great imo (obviously your post isn't even a drop in the ocean on that front, so no criticism intended, it was just a convenient hook for me to raise the question).

Well I took the bait  :D

But in all seriousness, I am certainly aware it's an issue. Me and my wife are at the stage now where we need to decide if we want to have kids (biological clock and all). The plan is we will, but not having any kids was a serious consideration with the state of the planet in mind. The other thing we have decided is that we will try to raise a child here in Spain, because there is simply a better lifestyle here for young families - even if that means being away from our own families (not having grandparents nearby who can help out etc).

On the other hand, we have also given serious consideration to what we should do and where we should try to be if climate-related issues were to go tits up, with Spain a prime contendor for severe drought-related instability. In that case perhaps it would be better to be in the UK, or in Chile (where she's from) where there are ample fresh water supplies in the South - but which is a bit of a political and social basketcase. 

All serious considerations to make in this day and age.

Until the Tories want to make a proper go at taking on the climate challenge, they can get stuffed with talk of birth rates.
Offline Iska

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23942 on: Yesterday at 11:20:58 am »
Just go for it imo, don't overthink it - it's by a million miles the best thing I've ever done, you get so much out of it. I hate seeing people fall into the trap of worrying about things on the wrong scale and putting it off possibly too long because of career or whatever, because as you say the window's short and at the end of the day kids can put up with most things and still be happy. Best of luck!
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23943 on: Yesterday at 12:39:04 pm »
Cheers mate!

To be fair that is generally my attitude as well - despite many of my comments on this politics section, I remain a broad optimist!  :)
Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23944 on: Yesterday at 05:03:48 pm »
This speaks to the economic pressures present today in the UK for those with kids, notwithstanding cost of childcare etc

https://news.sky.com/story/desperate-parents-are-stealing-baby-formula-to-keep-their-children-fed-12881338
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23945 on: Yesterday at 06:17:18 pm »
The schools minister here

Now Ive got quite a lot of time for him, hes spent 15 years working on education policy and has done good stuff for schools

However.

Quote
He said that principally he understood why all four unions rejected the pay deal, as they thought it wasnt fully funded.

However, Mr Gibb said that actually it was fully funded and he thought the problem was that the department had not effectively communicated the fact that it was fully funded.

If teachers had understood that it was fully funded then I think the ballot might have gone a different way, he said.


Yes Nick, because school leaders who set budgets know youre talking shit.  They work with budgets and know that for the vast majority of schools pay simply wasnt funded
Quote

After a period of intensive talks in March, the DfE made all four teaching unions the offer of a £1,000 non-consolidated payment for 2022-23 and an average 4.5 per cent rise for 2023-24.

But school leaders voiced concerns about the affordability of the government offer after it was revealed that just 0.5 per cent of the overall 4.5 per cent pay award for next year, plus the £1,000 one-off payment for this year, would come through new funding.

We are forecast to train 45% of the target number of secondary teachers this year.

And people dont think that theres a huge huge issue with pay and conditions?

Bizarre
Offline djahern

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23946 on: Yesterday at 09:26:20 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:03:48 pm
This speaks to the economic pressures present today in the UK for those with kids, notwithstanding cost of childcare etc

https://news.sky.com/story/desperate-parents-are-stealing-baby-formula-to-keep-their-children-fed-12881338

Couldn't help but notice that every box of formula in the supermarket the other day was security tagged. It's the first time I've had to buy some in about 5 years, but I don't remember them being tagged when I bought them previously.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23947 on: Yesterday at 09:57:23 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:26:20 pm
Couldn't help but notice that every box of formula in the supermarket the other day was security tagged. It's the first time I've had to buy some in about 5 years, but I don't remember them being tagged when I bought them previously.

No, its been security tagged for years, was the same when I was buying it for my daughter and shes 6 now

At smaller supermarkets its kept behind the til with the booze too
Offline Lusty

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
« Reply #23948 on: Today at 10:37:46 am »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:26:20 pm
Couldn't help but notice that every box of formula in the supermarket the other day was security tagged. It's the first time I've had to buy some in about 5 years, but I don't remember them being tagged when I bought them previously.
I've noticed the same.  Might be different in other parts of the country, but I never saw it tagged when I was buying it for my oldest and that was during the covid times.

Rules around selling forumla are a bit weird which probably isn't helping during current times.
