It was partly point-scoring. But I do genuinely think that, with so many young and eager people trying to enter the country, and so many job vacancies to fill (and an aging population to boot), there is an obvious conclusion to make in which we can both extend our hand to those desperate and in need, whilst fulfilling our own economic needs.
Do I think it's a long term solution? Well not necessarily. But it is going to become increasingly apparent as climate migration from poorer and worse-hit nations starts to have an ever bigger affect, combined with our reluctance to have children.
With a rapdily deterorating climate, declining public services, declining public space, the high cost of childcare, a society hooked on consumerism....it is the Tories themselves who have done as much, if not more than anyone else to create the conditions in which people are reluctant to have children in the first place.