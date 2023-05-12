« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories thread  (Read 895818 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: oldfordie on May 12, 2023, 12:21:41 am
Pumping raw sewage into the sea went down well.
Tory MP Whatley says we are really trying hard to sort it but these things take time.
How long.  err up to 25yrs.
What!!! no going for a dip in the sea for 25yrs, audience in hysterics.
 Whatley, err these things take time again, sounded like a punchline to a joke rather than making a sensible point.
With a straight face she even tried to say it was a tick against the Tories because they introduced the measuring of raw sewage being dumped.  That went down predictably badly.

Also:
- Laughter when she told the audience their local Tory MP was doing a great job
- Groaning when she tried to deflect the blame onto Covid and Putin
- Stoney silence when she - out of context - wedged in the five pledges from Sunak
- Pretty much every undecided voter saying they were only undecided as they weren't sure which ABT ("Anyone but Tory") party to back

All that after a pretty good start for her with the first question being about the red meat immigration policies.  All of the panel managed to skirt around mentioning Brexit which was impressive mental gymnastics and, for me at least, displays the fear within those circles of poking that particular nest.

I think as much as anything people are fed up with Tory MPs fronting up on shows and telling everybody that things aren't all that bad and that they have a jam tomorrow plan to make things better.  Some contrition and honesty would go a long way.

In the spirit of balance I though Thangam Debonnaire and her Labour lines also had very little appeal with that audience.  It's a typical Tory stronghold and - as Fiona Bruce was at pains to point out - the audience was selected to reflect the results of the 2019 electiion (when the Tories picked up over 63% of the vote).  As the Lib Dems are nowhere it is dependent on Labour to oust the Tories and I'd say in that regard they've got work to do still.  Targeted attacks on all Tory coastal areas with posters of shit pouring into the sea seem like a good starting point.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: thaddeus on May 12, 2023, 12:13:29 pm
With a straight face she even tried to say it was a tick against the Tories because they introduced the measuring of raw sewage being dumped.  That went down predictably badly.

Also:
- Laughter when she told the audience their local Tory MP was doing a great job
- Groaning when she tried to deflect the blame onto Covid and Putin
- Stoney silence when she - out of context - wedged in the five pledges from Sunak
- Pretty much every undecided voter saying they were only undecided as they weren't sure which ABT ("Anyone but Tory") party to back

All that after a pretty good start for her with the first question being about the red meat immigration policies.  All of the panel managed to skirt around mentioning Brexit which was impressive mental gymnastics and, for me at least, displays the fear within those circles of poking that particular nest.

I think as much as anything people are fed up with Tory MPs fronting up on shows and telling everybody that things aren't all that bad and that they have a jam tomorrow plan to make things better.  Some contrition and honesty would go a long way.

In the spirit of balance I though Thangam Debonnaire and her Labour lines also had very little appeal with that audience.  It's a typical Tory stronghold and - as Fiona Bruce was at pains to point out - the audience was selected to reflect the results of the 2019 electiion (when the Tories picked up over 63% of the vote).  As the Lib Dems are nowhere it is dependent on Labour to oust the Tories and I'd say in that regard they've got work to do still.  Targeted attacks on all Tory coastal areas with posters of shit pouring into the sea seem like a good starting point.
I was also disappointed with Debonaire for not challenging her attacking Starmer for breaking his pledges. she just sat there shaking her head.
Same thing happened a week ago when Liz Kendell was lost for words after Angela Ledbury came out with the Labour left us with no money in 2010, how they left us in debt, how the Torys did marvellous getting the debt down and the economy back on it's feet.
All Labour MPs should have the answers to these obvious attacks ready and waiting.
Labour debt are easy enough to answer. they can even argue we accumulated a very small debt compared to this government without running every service into the ground so who did the better job.

Whately says Starmers broken all his pledges, what a shame he can't be trusted.  easy answer again, every things changed since he took over, the economy, the debt, he can't even make any commitments for the end of 2024 until they know just how bad the situation is as things will most likely get worse under this government. these weren't manifesto promises to the country, judge Labour on their manifesto promises when the election comes.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: oldfordie on May 12, 2023, 12:34:18 pm
I was also disappointed with Debonaire for not challenging her attacking Starmer for breaking his pledges. she just sat there shaking her head.
Same thing happened a week ago when Liz Kendell was lost for words after Angela Ledbury came out with the Labour left us with no money in 2010, how they left us in debt, how the Torys did marvellous getting the debt down and the economy back on it's feet.
All Labour MPs should have the answers to these obvious attacks ready and waiting.
Labour debt are easy enough to answer. they can even argue we accumulated a very small debt compared to this government without running every service into the ground so who did the better job.

Whately says Starmers broken all his pledges, what a shame he can't be trusted.  easy answer again, every things changed since he took over, the economy, the debt, he can't even make any commitments for the end of 2024 until they know just how bad the situation is as things will most likely get worse under this government. these weren't manifesto promises to the country, judge Labour on their manifesto promises when the election comes.

It also took Peter Hitchens to challenge Mark Harper the transport minister over him saying Rail workers earn a lot by mentioning train drivers, with Hitchens mentioning that its ridiculous he continues to use that line when the vast majority of staff don't earn anywhere near that. All that whilst David Lammy sat there with no challenge back.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: killer-heels on May 12, 2023, 12:51:25 pm
It also took Peter Hitchens to challenge Mark Harper the transport minister over him saying Rail workers earn a lot by mentioning train drivers, with Hitchens mentioning that its ridiculous he continues to use that line when the vast majority of staff don't earn anywhere near that. All that whilst David Lammy sat there with no challenge back.
This is different from the point I was making, Labour MPs should all be on the same page with come back arguments to the obvious Tory party smears on the Labour party.

This is one of the problems of supporting strikes, they have to know all the facts when challenged when they can't know all the details of every strike. it's about supporting the right to strike and the governments reaction to the strikes.
Louise Haigh took the right approach, the Torys want the industrial action to continue in the hope the public turn on the strikers, they were happy to let the NHS strikes continue for the same reason until they realised it was hurting them more than the NHS workers and Labour.

Louise Haigh
The Transport Secretary has not held talks with rail unions since BEFORE CHRISTMAS.

A staggering dereliction of duty that has guaranteed a weekend of chaos.

When will the Conservatives show some responsibility, get around the table and find a deal??
https://twitter.com/LouHaigh/status/1656992553672032258
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
More infighting incoming.  Tories love their sub groups and acronyms. Latest is the CDO

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65579691
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: TSC on May 13, 2023, 07:13:33 am
More infighting incoming.  Tories love their sub groups and acronyms. Latest is the CDO

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65579691
Patel, Johnson, Mogg, Dorries - the dream team.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
The nasty party.  I wondered why the outcome of the local election last week was delayed with recounts etc. in this area. The current Tory crime commissioner and his wife were running. Unfortunately (for them) both lost out.  He was apparently up to no good in his commissioner role.

https://news.sky.com/story/tory-crime-commissioner-triggered-two-police-investigations-into-political-opponents-during-local-elections-bid-12879194
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 13, 2023, 08:35:09 am
Patel, Johnson, Mogg, Dorries - the dream team.

Gets worse, all pulling for a Johnson return with Aaron Banks involved in the periphery
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: TSC on May 13, 2023, 07:13:33 am
More infighting incoming.  Tories love their sub groups and acronyms. Latest is the CDO

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65579691

"Never again should the grassroots of our party be side-lined, neglected and ignored," the former cabinet minister is expected to say.

So, the 0.1 per cent of the population who chose the last two Prime Ministers are feeling ignored?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Not forgetting Johnson - "a vote-winning political giant".

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 13, 2023, 09:02:05 am

"Never again should the grassroots of our party be side-lined, neglected and ignored," the former cabinet minister is expected to say.

So, the 0.1 per cent of the population who chose the last two Prime Ministers are feeling ignored?
One of which she is trying to depose.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 13, 2023, 09:06:25 am
Not forgetting Johnson - "a vote-winning political giant".
I wont be forgetting how many of them turned a blind eye because he was a campaigning genius when the GE campaign gets underway.

I had a bit of fun at the locals, but am reserving my main anger for party members that stood by and did nothing while this self serving charlatan wrecked the country and a good deal of its democratic institutions.

He saw Brexit as a route to power. His campaign based on lies helped swing the leave vote and then he came back for more with the 2019 campaign based on his oven ready deal.

All this vote winning giant and campaigning genius bollocks amounts to is that he was the only one sociopathic enough to lie on that scale and then use lies and deflection to avoid accountability.

There is no limit to my contempt for him and those that enabled him.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
I used to just think that if Johnson got back in, fill the billboards with photos of him at his party and the Queen on her own in the chapel,  but everyone has probably forgotten who the Queen was by now.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
We still don't know how the Queen actually died. Her death certificate says old age, which is fair enough but also rather odd.

Pure conjecture of course, but if it came out she got Covid, I wonder if it might further damage the Tories?
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Red Beret on May 13, 2023, 10:56:45 am
We still don't know how the Queen actually died. Her death certificate says old age, which is fair enough but also rather odd.

Pure conjecture of course, but if it came out she got Covid, I wonder if it might further damage the Tories?
We did find out dont we?  It was myeloma
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 13, 2023, 10:58:34 am
We did find out dont we?  It was myeloma

I've no idea mate. All I remember were the raised eyebrows at the cause of death essentially being stated as being alive for so long

If she did have bone cancer then she was a bloody trooper, as you wouldn't have guessed it from looking at her.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Voter suppression 101

Quote
Local councils have started publishing data on how many voters were turned away last Thursday because they didn't have acceptable ID.

In Walsall, 1240 were turned away, 473 returned with ID, so 767 didn't vote.

In Bradford 1261 turned away , 763 returned, 498 didn't vote.
https://twitter.com/petesaull/status/1657031050952884225?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 13, 2023, 09:06:25 am
Not forgetting Johnson - "a vote-winning political giant".



That nonsense gets spouted by the like of this latest group without a hint of irony, given the primary reason behind Johnsons campaign was his get Brexit done rhetoric.  If they were in anyway capable of reading the room a mere look at latest polls on attitudes towards Brexit shows that huge numbers have realised they fell for the rhetorical lies underpinning Brexit.

But more infighting can only benefit Labour, especially if it resulted in another leadership challenge.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: TSC on May 13, 2023, 11:24:50 am
That nonsense gets spouted by the like of this latest group without a hint of irony, given the primary reason behind Johnsons campaign was his get Brexit done rhetoric.  If they were in anyway capable of reading the room a mere look at latest polls on attitudes towards Brexit shows that huge numbers have realised they fell for the rhetorical lies underpinning Brexit.

But more infighting can only benefit Labour, especially if it resulted in another leadership challenge.
Only they could put the nation through all that once again - I hope.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 13, 2023, 11:08:20 am
Voter suppression 101
https://twitter.com/petesaull/status/1657031050952884225?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Luckily Labour are leaning the lesson and suggesting they might reduce the voting age to 16 and allow settled EU nationals to vote too.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:03:42 pm
Luckily Labour are leaning the lesson and suggesting they might reduce the voting age to 16 and allow settled EU nationals to vote too.

Would be a good move this assuming they actually follow through. It's always seemed a bit daft to me that someone who has lived and worked here for years can't vote yet a Brit who hasn't set foot in the country for up to 15 years is allowed to.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:24:30 pm
Would be a good move this assuming they actually follow through. It's always seemed a bit daft to me that someone who has lived and worked here for years can't vote yet a Brit who hasn't set foot in the country for up to 15 years is allowed to.

Theres a very simple and old fashioned idea at play here from our American cousins, there should be no taxation without representation. They liver here, pay taxes here, they should be able to vote here.

And not sure what the issue is here with EU citizens. My mums parents lived here for about 50 years with Indian passports and citizenship but were able to vote at all elections including GEs.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:41:56 pm
Theres a very simple and old fashioned idea at play here from our American cousins, there should be no taxation without representation. They liver here, pay taxes here, they should be able to vote here.

And not sure what the issue is here with EU citizens. My mums parents lived here for about 50 years with Indian passports and citizenship but were able to vote at all elections including GEs.
For those at the top it's often a case of massive representation with little or no taxation.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:24:30 pm
Would be a good move this assuming they actually follow through. It's always seemed a bit daft to me that someone who has lived and worked here for years can't vote yet a Brit who hasn't set foot in the country for up to 15 years is allowed to.
It's also seemingly arbitrary when EU nationals can and can't vote.  My wife is from France but has lived and worked in the UK for 15 years and can vote in local elections.  She can't vote in general elections and wasn't allowed a vote in the EU referendum.

Quote from: Greg Hands, Conservative Party Chairman
The right to vote in parliamentary elections and choose the next UK government is rightly restricted to British citizens and those with the closest historical links to our country
"closest historical links to our country" = those from the Commonwealth or Republic of Ireland.  If you're a tax-payer in the UK you should be automatically registered to vote in all UK elections, irrespective of where you're from.  It's very Tory though to endorse an archaic two-tier system.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: TSC on May 13, 2023, 11:24:50 am
That nonsense gets spouted by the like of this latest group without a hint of irony, given the primary reason behind Johnsons campaign was his get Brexit done rhetoric.  If they were in anyway capable of reading the room a mere look at latest polls on attitudes towards Brexit shows that huge numbers have realised they fell for the rhetorical lies underpinning Brexit.

But more infighting can only benefit Labour, especially if it resulted in another leadership challenge.
Totally agree.  Johnson's time was up anyway as his mountain of lies was gradually becoming exposed and even the most ardent believers can only deny reality for so long.  He was the ideal salesman for a populist general election campaign but he never had a hope of delivering on even a fraction of it.

If the Johnson loyalists believe otherwise and want to bang that drum then I'm all for it.  If they disenchant even a few percentage of Johnson supporters to the extent that they don't vote at the next election then that's very welcome.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:55:54 am
Totally agree.  Johnson's time was up anyway as his mountain of lies was gradually becoming exposed and even the most ardent believers can only deny reality for so long.  He was the ideal salesman for a populist general election campaign but he never had a hope of delivering on even a fraction of it.

If the Johnson loyalists believe otherwise and want to bang that drum then I'm all for it.  If they disenchant even a few percentage of Johnson supporters to the extent that they don't vote at the next election then that's very welcome.
Irrespective of Johnson, my continual worry as always is that this country has voted the Tories in 4 times on the trot. We all know the reason for a couple of them due to the Labour candidate, but the electorate are more than capable of remaining steadfast in their incredulous leaning towards this grotesque Tory party.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:06:41 am
Irrespective of Johnson, my continual worry as always is that this country has voted the Tories in 4 times on the trot. We all know the reason for a couple of them due to the Labour candidate, but the electorate are more than capable of remaining steadfast in their incredulous leaning towards this grotesque Tory party.

The situation is very different now, compared to the past.  They took a massive battering at the local elections and I cannot see that momentum changing!

People are just generally fucked off with them!

Yes, they'll get their minimum vote share, but I can't see them getting much more than that.  People have had enough!
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
These Torys aren't really clever politicians. Brexit gave them a free ride for a few years, no serious scrutiny, millions of willing people gladly accepting bullshit promises for the future, always in the future. that's all gone. they are now facing forensic scrutiny while the usual nasty attacks on the opposition to move the focus away doesn't work much. they are now going full on MAGA Republican scare tactics. trying to scare voters from voting Labour. they will destroy our democracy to keep a permanent left wing government in power. they are Britain hating, criminal loving socialists, they sound like they are having a nervous breakdown.
 You wonder if the Torys have done more harm to themselves than they ever imagined. we now have millions of voters who will vote tactically at the next election, hopefully carry on for many more elections, this has never happened before and it's a nightmare for the Torys. few other big changes, country more supportive of people fighting to earn a decent wage to pay the bills.

Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:06:41 am
Irrespective of Johnson, my continual worry as always is that this country has voted the Tories in 4 times on the trot. We all know the reason for a couple of them due to the Labour candidate, but the electorate are more than capable of remaining steadfast in their incredulous leaning towards this grotesque Tory party.

I'm a cup half empty, look on the worse side of things and I think at the next election the Tories are toast for a decade.
Unfortunately they know that too hence my biggest concern is that they still have over a year to enact as many voter suppression tactics as possible or even pull us out of the ECHR in which case they can then do what they like.
Or simply a scorched earth tactic to leave us such a broken mess that it will take at least a decade to fix while their allies in the press make sure Labour get the blame for all of it.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:53:30 am
The situation is very different now, compared to the past.  They took a massive battering at the local elections and I cannot see that momentum changing!

People are just generally fucked off with them!

Yes, they'll get their minimum vote share, but I can't see them getting much more than that.  People have had enough!

I hope you are right but some polls showing just a 9 point lead or there abouts does have me almost losing all faith in humanity.

I understand a little some of the lame excuses from tory voters such as 'tories are awful but labour aren't yet showing us what they would do in power etc', I hope that changes dramatically when a proper manifesto is put out, but fuck me seeing so many still wanting any excuse to vote Tory is just maddening. There are still a lot of tory voters out there and I just can't fathom it.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Yorky expressed doubt if the Tories have transformed into the Republicans:

Low birthrate is UKs top priority, Tory MP tells rightwing conference

Cultural Marxism and excessive education among factors causing existential threat, says Miriam Cates

Quote
The UKs low birthrate is the most pressing policy issue of the generation and is caused in part by cultural Marxism stripping young people of any hope, a Conservative MP has argued at the start of a populist-tinged conference in London.

Addressing the National Conservatism gathering, run by a US-based thinktank, Miriam Cates said western countries faced an existential threat from falling reproduction, arguing that a lack of family-friendly tax policy in the UK played a significant role, as well as a shortage of housing.

But Cates, seen as a rising star in a new generation of culture-war keen Tory MPs, also blamed too many young people attending university, the devaluing of motherhood, and what she described as the mass indoctrination of young minds.

Having a home, a secure job and support from your family, community and nation are not the only conditions to starting a family, Cates told the event in Westminster.

You must also have hope for the future. And that hope is not reaching so many of our young people today, because liberal individualism has proved to be completely powerless to resist a cultural Marxism that is systematically destroying our childrens souls.

When culture, schools and universities openly teach that our country is racist, our heroes are villains, humanity is killing the Earth, you are what you desire, diversity is theology, boundaries are tyranny and self-restraint is oppression, is it any wonder that mental health conditions, self-harm and suicide, and epidemic levels of anxiety and confusion characterise the emerging generation?

The use of cultural Marxism as a description by the Penistone and Stocksbridge MP is controversial because it is a term referring to a conspiracy theory often associated with the far right and antisemitism.

When Suella Braverman, the home secretary  who is addressing the conference later on Monday  used the phrase in a 2019 speech, she was criticised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

Catess argument for a higher birthrate echoes those made by European populist leaders such as Hungarys Viktor Orbán and Italys Giorgia Meloni, although they are explicit about contrasting this with what they see as a parallel threat from immigration.

Bravermans speech is to make a case against any increase in immigration, arguing that Britons should be trained to work in haulage, butchery and crop picking to avoid the need to fill vacancies with foreign workers.

Cates said the low birthrate was the one overarching threat to British conservatism, and to the whole of western society, and was a greater concern that the climate emergency, Russia or China.

Criticising no-fault divorce and the expansion of childcare, Cates said the rise of university attendance also played a role: Many graduates are saddled with debt, and so are unable to afford to buy a house and start a family.

Spending so much time and money on education also makes it much more difficult, particularly for women, to decide when is a good time to pause and have children.

Several other speakers scheduled for the event  known as NatCon  are more explicitly populist or in favour of the ideas of people like Orbán and Donald Trump, including the Trump-supporting Ohio senator JD Vance, who will speak virtually.

After Cates spoke, Yoram Hazony, the Israeli-US thinktanker behind the NatCon organisation, told the event that the UK was plagued with woke neo-Marxist agitators who want to detach Britons from their entire past, and called for a return to mandatory military service.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former cabinet minister, used his address to give an intellectual argument for national conservatism and to delve into contemporary UK politics.

He reiterated his condemnation of Rishi Sunak for breaking a promise to repeal any EU-origin laws by the end of this year, while also urging people to support the prime minister because the alternative is far worse.

In one striking intervention, the former business secretary labelled his partys introduction of mandatory voter ID as gerrymandering that backfired, likening it to Labours idea of extending votes to long-settled EU nationals in the UK.

Parties that try to gerrymander end up finding that their clever scheme comes back to bite them, as dare I say we found in insisting on voter ID for election, he said. We found that the people who didnt have ID were elderly, and they by and large voted Conservative.

And we upset a system that worked perfectly well. One of the glories of our country was that we did it on an honesty basis.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/may/15/low-birthrate-is-uk-top-priority-tory-mp-tells-rightwing-conference-miriam-cates
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
There's a lot of very young people trying to cross the English Channel if the Tories are interested...
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:36:43 pm
Yorky expressed doubt if the Tories have transformed into the Republicans:

Low birthrate is UKs top priority, Tory MP tells rightwing conference

Cultural Marxism and excessive education among factors causing existential threat, says Miriam Cates


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/may/15/low-birthrate-is-uk-top-priority-tory-mp-tells-rightwing-conference-miriam-cates
Where to start with that one? I think the tories are about to disappear up their own rabbit hole.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Seems she hasn't been subjected to any exessive education.
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:48:18 pm
Where to start with that one? I think the tories are about to disappear up their own rabbit hole.

Imagine if work paid enough for people to have kids, for parents to be able to parent their children instead of slaving away all day to enrich the 1%, give an energy CEO a big bonus to spend on a yacht or pay for an inbred german married to his cousin to put on a fancy hat,
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:39:19 am
I hope you are right but some polls showing just a 9 point lead or there abouts does have me almost losing all faith in humanity.

...

now there's a misnomer if i ever heard one
Re: Fuck the Tories thread
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 13, 2023, 11:08:20 am
Voter suppression 101
https://twitter.com/petesaull/status/1657031050952884225?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

I heard a snippet on ITV news before saying Rees-Mogg basically admitted they did it to fix/jerrymander the local elections and its backfired massively.
