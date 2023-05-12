Pumping raw sewage into the sea went down well.

Tory MP Whatley says we are really trying hard to sort it but these things take time.

How long. err up to 25yrs.

What!!! no going for a dip in the sea for 25yrs, audience in hysterics.

Whatley, err these things take time again, sounded like a punchline to a joke rather than making a sensible point.



With a straight face she even tried to say it was a tick against the Tories because they introduced the measuring of raw sewage being dumped. That went down predictably badly.Also:- Laughter when she told the audience their local Tory MP was doing a great job- Groaning when she tried to deflect the blame onto Covid and Putin- Stoney silence when she - out of context - wedged in the five pledges from Sunak- Pretty much every undecided voter saying they were only undecided as they weren't sure which ABT ("Anyone but Tory") party to backAll that after a pretty good start for her with the first question being about the red meat immigration policies. All of the panel managed to skirt around mentioning Brexit which was impressive mental gymnastics and, for me at least, displays the fear within those circles of poking that particular nest.I think as much as anything people are fed up with Tory MPs fronting up on shows and telling everybody that things aren't all that bad and that they have a jam tomorrow plan to make things better. Some contrition and honesty would go a long way.In the spirit of balance I though Thangam Debonnaire and her Labour lines also had very little appeal with that audience. It's a typical Tory stronghold and - as Fiona Bruce was at pains to point out - the audience was selected to reflect the results of the 2019 electiion (when the Tories picked up over 63% of the vote). As the Lib Dems are nowhere it is dependent on Labour to oust the Tories and I'd say in that regard they've got work to do still. Targeted attacks on all Tory coastal areas with posters of shit pouring into the sea seem like a good starting point.